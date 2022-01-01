Go
Gustav’s

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

617 US-2 • $$

Avg 3.3 (809 reviews)

Popular Items

8 Piece Chicken Strips$11.00
Caesar Salad$14.00
Chicken Ortega Burger$14.00
Pretzel Breadsticks$13.00
Halibut & Chips$26.00
Bratwurst Patty Burger$16.00
Coleslaw$5.00
Outrageous Chocolate Cake$11.50
Knackwurst$9.00
Strawberry Lemonade$5.00

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

617 US-2

Leavenworth WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
