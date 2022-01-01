Gyradiko
Come in and enjoy!
142 S WESTERN AVE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
142 S WESTERN AVE
CARPENTERSVILLE IL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Southern Belles
Specializing in Breakfast and Lunch, Biscuits, BoNuts, omelettes, skillets, signature pancakes. Join our rewards program for additional treats.
Masi's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Salsa Street
Come in and enjoy!
Elder + Oat
Cozy local coffee shop and micro-bakery that was opened by a group of friends who are passionate about hospitality, natural + clean ingredients and an atmosphere that is a home away from home. Welcome, friends.
Morning: try a scone, a donut, or sweet focaccia! Sip on our Celebration Latte, you won't regret it.
Mid-Morning: Focaccia slices and seasonal fresh spreads offer a sweet/savory alternative that fills the belly and the soul.
We also offer Adult and Kid Lunch Boxes.
Take Home: Everything. You can't go wrong, unless you leave empty handed.
Seating: Indoor work spaces with power and internet, Family Style Tables with plenty of board games, a cozy corner to cuddle up or outdoor seating to take in the sunrise.