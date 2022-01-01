Go
Harbor Burger Bar - SMB

Come in and enjoy!

271 96th St

Popular Items

Side Sweet Fries$3.00
Burger Bar Classic$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of cheese
Cali Burger$17.00
Topped with fresh avocado, pick de gallo, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo
Summer Salad$13.00
Arugula, strawberries, glazed walnuts, cherry tomatoes and goat cheese
Truffle fries$9.00
Shoestring fries tossed with truffle oil and Parmesan cheese served with truffle aioli
Bleu Rugula$17.00
Sautéed onions and mushrooms with truffle bleu cheese aioli
topped with fresh arugula
Chicken and Avocado club$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, applewood bacon, HASS avocado,
white cheddar, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo
on a brioche bun
Breakfast Burger$17.00
Applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar and a fried egg
Cheesesteak eggrolls$14.00
Handmade served with a siracha ketchup
Mozzarella wedges$12.00
Golden fried and served with marinara sauce
Location

271 96th St

Stone Harbor NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
