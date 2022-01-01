Go
Hartzler Events image
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Hartzler Events

Open today 4:15 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5382 Cleveland Rd Wooster

Wooster, OH 44691

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

6ct Pack String Cheese$3.99
Strawberry Milk Quart$5.49
Heifer Trails Ice Cream
Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Reese Peanut Butter Cups, Chocolate Chips, and Peanut Butter Swirl
Single Serve$12.00
2% Milk$4.99
Chocolate Milk$5.49
Whole Milk$4.99
Eggs$4.29
Half Gallon Bottle Return-$2.00
Single Serves$18.00

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:15 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:15 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:15 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:15 am - 12:00 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed

Location

5382 Cleveland Rd Wooster, Wooster OH 44691

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Hartzler Cafe

No reviews yet

As nature intended:
We offer a selection of items
- Non- Homogenized, low temperature pasteurized whole, chocolate, 2% and skim milk.
- 26 different flavors of ice cream
- Assorted grocery items including locally grown lettuce, eggs, cheese, single serve milks, buttermilk, half and half

Flamingo Jack's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Omahoma Bob’s BBQ

No reviews yet

Located in beautiful downtown Wooster, Ohio. Omahoma Bob's Barbeque - Serving you the best in Traditional Texas Style Dry Rub BBQ! Smoked slow and low!

Que Pasa

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Hartzler Events

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston