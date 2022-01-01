Go
Healthy Creations Cafe

Amazing organic food and happy people supporting the community

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

376 N El Camino Real • $$

Avg 4.8 (3625 reviews)

Popular Items

Americano$3.00
2 espresso shots of our organic coffee in a 10oz cup, with water added.
Breakfast Egg Sammie$10.50
Organic: pastured egg, spinach, havarti cheese, garlic aioli with choice of: bacon, smoked turkey, double avo or coconut bacon on a house made GF english muffin.
Acai Bowl$12.00
Acai blended with bananas, cashew or coconut milk, topped with fresh mango, seasonal berries and granola.
Low Mercury Wild Tuna$11.00
Organic ingredients: wild low mercury tuna, lemon aioli, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, sprouts. Full size
Mint Chip Smoothie$10.00
Our most popular smoothie! Bananas, coconut water, mint, vanilla, spinach, sprouted cashews, apple, dates, hemp seeds, cocao nibs, veggie protein.
Paleo Protein Plate$14.00
Organic: 2 pastured eggs, avocado, rosemary sweet potatoes, sauteed spinach with choice of bacon, smoked turkey or nutrizo (vegan chorizo)
Roasted Mediterranean Chicken$14.00
90% Organic Ingredients:
Pesto, Goat cheese, chicken breast, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts.
Served on our house made focaccia bread and grilled.
Greek$13.00
We use Organic Ingredients:
Base of quinoa or cauliflower 'rice' topped with feta, cucumber, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and chickpeas. Greek dressing on the side (Vegan= specify no Feta)
Roasted Veggie Power Bowl$14.00
We use Organic Ingredients:
Base of Quinoa or Cauliflower 'rice'
Red bell peppers, portobello mushrooms, zucchini, sweet potatoes, red onions and spinach. Herbed goat cheese with a lemon vinaigrette on the side. Drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Served warm. (Vegan= specify no cheese, sub Avocado)
California$12.75
Organic: Mediterranean marinated chicken or turkey, spring mix, avocado, tomatoes, havarti cheese, sun dried tomato aioli.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

376 N El Camino Real

Encinitas CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
