Healthy Creations Cafe
Amazing organic food and happy people supporting the community
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
376 N El Camino Real • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
376 N El Camino Real
Encinitas CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Naked Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Los Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
Forchettabouddit
Come in and enjoy!