Healthy Creations Cafe

We use Organic Ingredients:

Base of Quinoa or Cauliflower 'rice'

Red bell peppers, portobello mushrooms, zucchini, sweet potatoes, red onions and spinach. Herbed goat cheese with a lemon vinaigrette on the side. Drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Served warm. (Vegan= specify no cheese, sub Avocado)

