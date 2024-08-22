Tues 7/5 Dry Aged Steakhouse

$140.00

6:30PM



For close to 100 years the name Pat LaFrieda has been synonymous with the best quality meat all over Manhattan. Do you love beef as much as we do? Selling to the finest restaurants around the country, including Manhattan, Las Vegas, Miami, and Chicago, Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors is synonymous with quality, and their facility is right here in North Bergen, New Jersey. Pat LaFrieda works with small farms from all around the country seeking the best meats from the best growers. At Heirloom Kitchen, we’ll be working with their prime dry-aged steaks. We will go over what it takes to achieve consistent, desirable temperatures on your meat and the best way to sear. To go alongside these juicy steaks, we’ll also be cooking up some classic Steakhouse accompaniments such as but not limited to Brussel Sprout Hash w/ Caramelized Onions, Bacon Marmalade, and Scalloped Potatoes to name a few.



Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)