- Home
- /
- Old Bridge
- /
- American
- /
- Heirloom Kitchen - Chef's Table and Cooking School
Heirloom Kitchen - Chef's Table and Cooking School
Open today 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
3853 County Rd 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Most Popular
6:30PM\n\nAll of the techniques employed in French cooking are designed with one question in mind: how does it taste? The French are seldom interested in unusual combinations and surprise presentations. We will use some of our favorite dishes from Julia Child’s classic, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Join us for an evening where we make classical French dishes that never go out of style.\n\nType: Hand on Class (Approx. 2.5 hrs)
6:30PM\n\nFor close to 100 years the name Pat LaFrieda has been synonymous with the best quality meat all over Manhattan. Do you love beef as much as we do? Selling to the finest restaurants around the country, including Manhattan, Las Vegas, Miami, and Chicago, Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors is synonymous with quality, and their facility is right here in North Bergen, New Jersey. Pat LaFrieda works with small farms from all around the country seeking the best meats from the best growers. At Heirloom Kitchen, we’ll be working with their prime dry-aged steaks. We will go over what it takes to achieve consistent, desirable temperatures on your meat and the best way to sear. To go alongside these juicy steaks, we’ll also be cooking up some classic Steakhouse accompaniments such as but not limited to Brussel Sprout Hash w/ Caramelized Onions, Bacon Marmalade, and Scalloped Potatoes to name a few. \n\nType: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
11AM\n\nRome may be the capital of a united Italy, but at heart it’s a bustling provincial town—and like every provincial town in Italy, there are certain dishes that are indisputably part of the Roman table. In this pasta class, learn to make some of Chef David Viana’s favorite pastas such as Pasta all’Amatriciana, Cacio E Pepe, and Pasta Alla Carbonara. We will learn to make the pasta from scratch and how to perfect these killer Roman sauces. Don’t forget the vino!! \n\nType: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
6:30PM\nCooking with booze is a unique way of adding flavor to your food. We will use alcohol such as Madeira, IPA’s as well as red wine to create some seriously tasty and comforting dishes. Dishes may include (but are not limited to) Pork Chops with White Wine Pan Sauce with Crème Fraîche and Summer Herbs, Sherry-Soy Sauce Chicken and Sake-Steamed Mussels with Ginger, Miso and Spinach\n\nType: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
6:30 PM\n\nIf there's ever a sandwich Chef David Viana loves most, it’s a good burger, and present day it’s been a smash burger! We’re excited to be hosting a smash burger class with Nick Lepore aka “Burger Buff”. Nick is a content creator and burger connoisseur. In 2019 the Toms River resident ate one every single day – yes, 365 burgers – and has since begun hosting pop-ups where he serves his signature double smash burger all over the country and at private events. Come learn how to create the most insane smash burger utilizing Pat Lafrieda dry aged beef, a Martin’s Potato Rolls and a soigné skill to impress friends and family for life.\n\nType: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
6:30PM\nIf there's ever a sandwich Chef David Viana loves most, it’s a good burger, and present day it’s been a smash burger! We’re excited to be hosting a smash burger class with Nick Lepore aka “Burger Buff”. Nick is a content creator and burger connoisseur. In 2019 the Toms River resident ate one every single day – yes, 365 burgers – and has since begun hosting pop-ups where he serves his signature double smash burger all over the country and at private events. Come learn how to create the most insane smash burger utilizing Pat Lafrieda dry aged beef, a Martin’s Potato Rolls and a soigné skill to impress friends and family for life.\n\nType: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
6:30 PM\n\nFor close to 100 years the name Pat LaFrieda has been synonymous with the best quality meat all over Manhattan. Do you love beef as much as we do? Selling to the finest restaurants around the country, including Manhattan, Las Vegas, Miami, and Chicago, Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors is synonymous with quality, and their facility is right here in North Bergen, New Jersey. Pat LaFrieda works with small farms from all around the country seeking the best meats from the best growers. At Heirloom Kitchen, we’ll be working with their prime dry-aged steaks. We will go over what it takes to achieve consistent, desirable temperatures on your meat and the best way to sear. To go alongside these juicy steaks, we’ll also be cooking up some classic Steakhouse accompaniments such as but not limited to Brussel Sprout Hash w/ Caramelized Onions, Bacon Marmalade, and Scalloped Potatoes to name a few. \n\nType: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
6:30PM\nScallops, mussels, clams, oysters, black sea bass, oh my! For those of you who grew up on the shore, the smell of the ocean breeze and nearby blue crabs are familiar memories. We are lucky enough to grab fresh catches daily from Local 130 Seafood in Asbury Park to constantly push the boundaries of our repertoire. We have so many special recipes to share with you that are centered around the best of our part of the Atlantic available this time of year. *Please note that guests with shellfish allergies cannot be accommodated. \nType: Hand on Class (Approx. 2.5 hrs)
6:30PM Priced Per Person\n$280 for 2\nWith kids and hectic work schedules in the way, it can be tough to find time for anything, let alone romance. Heirloom Kitchen has the perfect escape—an evening of learning, getting your hands a little dirty, and sitting down to a romantic meal! In this class, we will focus on three fresh pasta dishes from various regions of Italy, each offering a twist on some of the classic dishes served here in the states that we know and love.\n\nType: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
6:30 PM\n\nLearn authentic Chinese cuisine with Heirloom's very own pastry chef Sean Yan. Growing up in a chinese household he will pass on the traditional techniques and flavors he grew up to love. students will learn to be cooking dishes such as (examples - not limited to) various handmade dumplings, spring rolls, soy sauce simmered pork belly, sichuan eggplant in garlic sauce, stir fried pork with chinese celery w shiitakes in black bean sauce to name a few. \n\nPhoto Credit: Michael Persico \nType: Hand on Class (Approx. 2.5 hrs)
Dumplings
6:30 PM\n\nLearn authentic Chinese cuisine with Heirloom's very own pastry chef Sean Yan. Growing up in a chinese household he will pass on the traditional techniques and flavors he grew up to love. students will learn to be cooking dishes such as (examples - not limited to) various handmade dumplings, spring rolls, soy sauce simmered pork belly, sichuan eggplant in garlic sauce, stir fried pork with chinese celery w shiitakes in black bean sauce to name a few. \n\nPhoto Credit: Michael Persico \nType: Hand on Class (Approx. 2.5 hrs)
More
Price is Per Person\n6:30PM\nWith kids and hectic work schedules in the way, it can be tough to find time for anything, let alone romance. Heirloom Kitchen has the perfect escape—an evening of learning, getting your hands a little dirty, and sitting down to a romantic meal! In this class, we will focus on three fresh pasta dishes from various regions of Italy, each offering a twist on some of the classic dishes served here in the states that we know and love.
11AM\n\nMoroccan Cuisine has been influenced by the interactions and exchanges with other cultures and nations over centuries. Think Arabic, Mediterranean, with slight European and Sub-Saharan influences. You may have made instant couscous before, but by no stretch will that compare to the truly representative dishes demonstrated by Chef Zack. Chermoula, which can be used as a marinade or a sauce, is one of our favorite elements to use on our restaurant menu. In this class explore this North African breakfast featuring semolina pancakes, fried eggs, goat cheese, and of course the famous mint tea!\n\nType: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
11AM\nRome may be the capital of a united Italy, but at heart it’s a bustling provincial town—and like every provincial town in Italy, there are certain dishes that are indisputably part of the Roman table. In this pasta class, learn to make some of Chef David Viana’s favorite pastas such as Pasta all’Amatriciana, Cacio E Pepe, and Pasta Alla Carbonara. We will learn to make the pasta from scratch and how to perfect these killer Roman sauces. Don’t forget the vino!! \n\nType: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
11AM\nWhat the French Know About Breakfast that Americans Don't, Breakfast is simply a vehicle for jam. It’s about quality ingredients well executed. In this class learn how to achieve the perfect classic french omelet (it’s all technique), make a summer jam to go with a baguette with butter or a sweet crepe.. Also let’s make some savory crepes such as ham and cheese, and delicious madeleines to finish with an Americano.\n\nType: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
6:30PM\n\nFor close to 100 years the name Pat LaFrieda has been synonymous with the best quality meat all over Manhattan. Do you love beef as much as we do? Selling to the finest restaurants around the country, including Manhattan, Las Vegas, Miami, and Chicago, Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors is synonymous with quality, and their facility is right here in North Bergen, New Jersey. Pat LaFrieda works with small farms from all around the country seeking the best meats from the best growers. At Heirloom Kitchen, we’ll be working with their prime dry-aged steaks. We will go over what it takes to achieve consistent, desirable temperatures on your meat and the best way to sear. To go alongside these juicy steaks, we’ll also be cooking up some classic Steakhouse accompaniments such as but not limited to Brussel Sprout Hash w/ Caramelized Onions, Bacon Marmalade, and Scalloped Potatoes to name a few. \n\nType: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
11am-3pm\n Day 1 - Azerbaijani/ Israeli \nChef Jess is sharing her recipes and culture in this class based on Azerbaijani cuisine. Similar to middle eastern cuisine, it is famous for vegetables and greens used seasonally in the dishes. Join Chef Zach in learning about his Eastern European and Israeli roots. Our Israeli classes have some of our most craveable dishes known for comfort, fresh herbs and spices. \nDay 2 - Chef David & Brian: Portuguese *Each member will take home with them the new Portugal: The Cookbook by Leandro Carreira from our favorite publisher Phaidon ($55 retail value) \nDay 3\nLearn authentic Chinese cuisine with Chef Sean Yan. Growing up in a Chinese household he will pass on the traditional techniques and flavors he grew up to love. He will show you both simple and intricate techniques and teach you the meaning behind them. \nFinally, Filipino cooking with Chef Eric Dantis, who is determined to show why Filipino food is making an impact on the NJ food scene.
6:30PM\nViva la Mexico! While the luxury of a Mexican vacation may not always be an option, there are so many ways to bring the lively, vibrant, and delicious culture into your home kitchen. Our Chefs are particularly fond of Mexican cuisine, especially because our local summer ingredients are a seamless integration into plenty of authentic recipes—that makes it so easy! Think pork pastor, locally caught fresh fish tacos, gazpacho while sipping on horchata or a watermelon agua fresca ...the possibilities are endless.
11AM\nRome may be the capital of a united Italy, but at heart it’s a bustling provincial town—and like every provincial town in Italy, there are certain dishes that are indisputably part of the Roman table. In this pasta class, learn to make some of Chef David Viana’s favorite pastas such as Pasta all’Amatriciana, Cacio E Pepe, and Pasta Alla Carbonara. We will learn to make the pasta from scratch and how to perfect these killer Roman sauces. Don’t forget the vino!! \n\nType: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
6:30PM\n\nLooking to learn some really fun dishes that strike that Filipino balance of sweet, sour, salty, spicy and bitter. In this class you will learn how to create a feast that Chef Eric typically finds at family gatherings. The menu will include dishes such as, but not limited to:\nPancit: Filipino noodle dish\nAdobo: quintessential Filipino dish that can be made with any meat and lots of vinegar\nLumpiang Shanghai: pork filled fried mini egg rolls\nGiniling: savory ground pork or beef dish with vegetables, diced potatoes seasoned with fish sauce\nand lastly\nHalo halo (meaning “mix mix”): shaved ice dessert with sweetened condensed milk.
11am\nLearn authentic Chinese cuisine with Heirloom's very own pastry chef Sean Yan. Growing up in a chinese household he will pass on the traditional techniques and flavors he grew up to love. Students will learn to be cooking dishes such as (examples - not limited to) various handmade dumplings, spring rolls, congee, and various Hong Kong Style snacks to name a few. \n\nPhoto Credit: Michael Persico \nType: Hand on Class (Approx. 2.5 hrs)
11am\nIsraeli breakfast is so different from what we're used to here. And we love it! There's a focus on big salads, fresh cheeses, olives and herbs. Once you try a healthy Israeli breakfast you won't want to eat anything else in the morning. Bright briny olives, flavorful vegetables dressed simply with olive oil and lemon, the best hummus and hearty shakshuka with merguez sausage are so comforting and filling.\n\nType: Hand on Class (Approx. 2.5 hrs)
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
3853 County Rd 516, Old Bridge NJ 08857
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Old Bridge
Parlin
Morganville
Matawan
Marlboro
Englishtown
Keyport
New Brunswick
Holmdel
North Brunswick
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant