Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
American
Sandwiches

La Rosa Chicken & Grill Hazlet

1,409 Reviews

$$

1715 Union

Hazlet, NJ 07730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Combo Meal

Combo Meals Include Fries + Soda or Bottled Water. Upgrade Your Fries to a Signature Side Dish for $1.50
#1 Mild Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

#1 Mild Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#1 Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

#1 Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.00

Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#2 Mild Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

#2 Mild Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Mild Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo

#2 Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

#2 Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo

#3 Mild Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo

#3 Mild Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo

$12.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#3 Spicy Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo

#3 Spicy Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo

$12.00

Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#4 Mild Crispy Chicken Wrap

#4 Mild Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#4 Spicy Crispy Chicken Wrap Combo

#4 Spicy Crispy Chicken Wrap Combo

$12.00

Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#5 Caesar Wrap Combo

#5 Caesar Wrap Combo

$12.00

Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce,Shaved Parmigiano Cheese & Caesar Dressing

#6 Buffalo Wrap Combo

#6 Buffalo Wrap Combo

$12.25

Crispy Chicken tossed in our Signature Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato

#7 Burrito Wrap Combo

#7 Burrito Wrap Combo

$12.25

Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese

#8 Chicken Gyro Pita Combo

#8 Chicken Gyro Pita Combo

$12.25

Chicken Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce

#8 Beef Gyro Pita Combo

#8 Beef Gyro Pita Combo

$12.25

Beef Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce

#9 - 3 Mild Tenders Combo

#9 - 3 Mild Tenders Combo

$9.50

3 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders

#9 - 3 Spicy Tenders Combo

#9 - 3 Spicy Tenders Combo

$9.50

3 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders

#9 - 4 Mild Tenders Combo

#9 - 4 Mild Tenders Combo

$10.75

4 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders

#9 - 4 Spicy Tenders Combo

#9 - 4 Spicy Tenders Combo

$10.75

4 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders

#9 - 5 Mild Tenders Combo

#9 - 5 Mild Tenders Combo

$12.00

5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders

#9 - 5 Spicy Tenders Combo

#9 - 5 Spicy Tenders Combo

$12.00

5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders

Individual Meals

Roasted Chicken Meals
Quarter Dark Roasted Meal

Quarter Dark Roasted Meal

$11.25

2 pc Dark Roasted Chicken (leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.

Quarter White Roasted Meal

Quarter White Roasted Meal

$12.50

2pc White Roasted Chicken (breast & wing) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.

Half Chicken Roasted Meal

Half Chicken Roasted Meal

$15.00

4pc Roasted Chicken (breast, wing, leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.

Half Chicken Dark Roasted Meal

Half Chicken Dark Roasted Meal

$15.00

4pc Dark Roasted Chicken (2 legs & 2 thighs) served with 2 side dishes & cornbread.

Half Chicken White Roasted Meal

Half Chicken White Roasted Meal

$16.50

4pc White Roasted Chicken (2 breasts & 2 wings) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.

Quarter Dark Crispy Meal

Quarter Dark Crispy Meal

$11.25

Quarter Dark Crispy Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes of your choice and 1 Corn Muffin

Quarter White Crispy Meal

Quarter White Crispy Meal

$12.50

Quarter White Crispy Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes of your choice and 1 Corn Muffin

Half Chicken Crispy Meal

Half Chicken Crispy Meal

$15.00

Half Crispy Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes of your choice and 1 Corn Muffin

Sandwiches & Wraps

Grilled Sandwich

Grilled Sandwich

$8.00

Marinated Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

Spicy Grilled Sandwich

Spicy Grilled Sandwich

$8.00

Spicy Marinated Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

Crispy Sandwich

Crispy Sandwich

$7.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo

Spicy Crispy Sandwich

Spicy Crispy Sandwich

$7.00

Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo

Grilled Wrap

Grilled Wrap

$8.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Spicy Grilled Wrap

Spicy Grilled Wrap

$8.00

Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Crispy Wrap

Crispy Wrap

$8.00

Crispy chicken served with lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Spicy Crispy Wrap

Spicy Crispy Wrap

$8.00

Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$8.25

Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in our Signature Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato

Burrito Wrap

Burrito Wrap

$8.25

Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Chicken Gyro Pita

Chicken Gyro Pita

$8.25

Chicken Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce

Beef Gyro Pita

Beef Gyro Pita

$8.25

Beef Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce

Family Meals

One Whole Roasted Chicken Meal

One Whole Roasted Chicken Meal

$30.00

La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 2 Large Side Dishes and 3 Corn Muffins

One & Half Roasted Chicken Meal

One & Half Roasted Chicken Meal

$45.00

One & Half of La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 3 Large Side Dishes and 4 Corn Muffins

8 pc. Crispy Chicken Meal

8 pc. Crispy Chicken Meal

$32.50

Whole Crispy Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes of your Choice and 3 Corn Muffins

Platter, Bowls & Soup

Mild Grilled Chicken Platter

Mild Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.25

Juicy, Marinated Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes

Spicy Grilled Chicken Platter

Spicy Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.25

Juicy, Spicy Marinated Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes

Chicken Gyro Bowl

Chicken Gyro Bowl

$12.00

Juicy, Marinated Chicken breast, diced and served on a Bed of Rice, with a side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix and Tzatziki Sauce on the side

Beef Gyro Bowl

Beef Gyro Bowl

$12.00

Gyro Beef served on a Bed of Rice, with a side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix served with Tzatziki Sauce on the side

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$11.25

Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese

Cup Chicken Rice Soup

Cup Chicken Rice Soup

$4.25
Bowl Chicken Rice Soup

Bowl Chicken Rice Soup

$5.75

Platter

Mild Grilled Chicken Platter

Mild Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.25

Juicy, Marinated Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes

Spicy Grilled Chicken Platter

Spicy Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.25

Juicy, Spicy Marinated Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes

Salads

Fresh & Healthy Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing topped with Grilled Chicken

Chicken Mediterranean Salad

Chicken Mediterranean Salad

$11.50

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Feta Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken

Chicken Gorgonzola Salad

Chicken Gorgonzola Salad

$12.75

Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$8.50

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Feta Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped.

Gorgonzola Salad

Gorgonzola Salad

$9.75

Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Finger Food

Tenders, Wings & Fries
3 Mild Tenders

3 Mild Tenders

$5.50

3 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

3 Spicy Tenders

3 Spicy Tenders

$5.50

3 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

4 Mild Tenders

4 Mild Tenders

$6.75

4 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

4 Spicy Tenders

4 Spicy Tenders

$6.75

4 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

5 Mild Tenders

5 Mild Tenders

$8.00

5 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

5 Spicy Tenders

5 Spicy Tenders

$8.00

5 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

6 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings

12 Wings

12 Wings

$19.25

12 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings

18 Wings

18 Wings

$29.00

18 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings

24 Wings

24 Wings

$38.25

24 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings

Fries

Fries

$3.00

Kids Meals

Mac n Cheese Kids Meal

Mac n Cheese Kids Meal

$5.25

La Rosa's Signature Mac n Cheese served with Corn Muffin & Drink

2 Tenders Kids Meal

2 Tenders Kids Meal

$6.75

2 Tenders served with Fries & Drink

Á LA CARTE

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$14.00

La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken

Quarter Dark Roasted Chicken

Quarter Dark Roasted Chicken

$6.25

Leg & Thigh

Quarter White Roasted Chicken

Quarter White Roasted Chicken

$7.50

Breast & Wing

Half Roasted Chicken

Half Roasted Chicken

$10.00

Breast, Wing, Leg & Thigh

Half Dark Roasted Chicken

Half Dark Roasted Chicken

$10.00

2 Legs & 2 Thighs

Half White Roasted Chicken

Half White Roasted Chicken

$11.50

2 Breasts & 2 Wings

Quarter Dark Crispy Chicken

Quarter Dark Crispy Chicken

$6.25

Leg & Thigh

Quarter White Crispy Chicken

Quarter White Crispy Chicken

$7.50

Breast & Wing

Half White Crispy Chicken

Half White Crispy Chicken

$11.50

2 Breasts & 2 Wings

Half Dark Crispy Chicken

Half Dark Crispy Chicken

$10.00

2 Legs & 2 Thighs

Half Crispy Chicken

Half Crispy Chicken

$10.00

Breast, Wing, Leg & Thigh

8pc. Crispy

8pc. Crispy

$16.25

2 Breasts, 2 Wings, 2 Legs & 2 Thigh pieces of Crispy Chicken

Small Side Dishes

Small portion of La Rosa's Signature Side Dishes
Sm. Black Beans

Sm. Black Beans

$4.25
Sm. Garlic Broccoli

Sm. Garlic Broccoli

$4.25
Sm. Macaroni & Cheese

Sm. Macaroni & Cheese

$4.25
Sm. Mashed Potatoes

Sm. Mashed Potatoes

$4.25
Sm. Rice Pilaf

Sm. Rice Pilaf

$4.25
Sm. Rice Pilaf & Black Beans

Sm. Rice Pilaf & Black Beans

$4.25
Sm. Creamed Spinach

Sm. Creamed Spinach

$4.25
Sm. String Beans

Sm. String Beans

$4.25
Sm. Stuffing

Sm. Stuffing

$4.25
Sm. Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Sm. Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$4.25
Sm. Tomato & Cucumber Salad

Sm. Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$4.25

Large Side Dishes

Large portion of La Rosa's Signature Side Dishes
Lg. Black Beans

Lg. Black Beans

$7.50
Lg. Broccoli

Lg. Broccoli

$7.50
Lg. Macaroni & Cheese

Lg. Macaroni & Cheese

$7.50
Lg. Mashed Potatoes

Lg. Mashed Potatoes

$7.50
Lg. Rice Pilaf

Lg. Rice Pilaf

$7.50
Lg. Rice Pilaf & Black Beans

Lg. Rice Pilaf & Black Beans

$7.50
Lg. Creamed Spinach

Lg. Creamed Spinach

$7.50
Lg. String Beans

Lg. String Beans

$7.50
Lg. Stuffing

Lg. Stuffing

$7.50
Lg. Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Lg. Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$7.50
Lg. Tomato & Cucumber Salad

Lg. Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$7.50

Bakery

Corn Muffin

Corn Muffin

$0.80
6pc.Corn Muffin

6pc.Corn Muffin

$4.50
Pita

Pita

$1.00
Triple Choc Cookie

Triple Choc Cookie

$3.00

Dipping Sauces / Gravy

La Rosa Sauce

La Rosa Sauce

$0.50
Creamy Ranch

Creamy Ranch

$0.50
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50
Creamy Parmesan

Creamy Parmesan

$0.50
Creamy Buffalo

Creamy Buffalo

$0.50
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.50
Sriracha Sauce

Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50
6oz Gravy

6oz Gravy

$1.79

Salad Dressing

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$1.00
Balsamic

Balsamic

$1.00
Lite Ranch

Lite Ranch

$1.00
Caesar

Caesar

$1.00

Beverages

20oz Fountain

20oz Fountain

$2.75
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!

Location

1715 Union, Hazlet, NJ 07730

Directions

Gallery
La Rosa Chicken & Grill image
La Rosa Chicken & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Panini bistro- Matawan - 745 Rt. 34
orange starNo Reviews
745 Rt. 34 Matawan, NJ 07747
View restaurantnext
Bites by Sickles Red Bank
orange starNo Reviews
200 Monmouth Street Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Local Smoke BBQ - Red Bank
orange star4.3 • 1,231
244 W Front St Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Catch 19
orange star4.3 • 1,602
19 Broad Street Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
The Cheese Cave - Cheese and Specialty Food Shop and Cafe - 14 Monmouth St - Red Bank, NJ 07701
orange star4.8 • 203
14 Monmouth St Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Claudie's Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
417 NJ-35 Red Bank / Middletown, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hazlet

Union Plaza Liquors
orange star4.4 • 79
1616 Union Avenue Hazlet, NJ 07730
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hazlet
Keyport
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Matawan
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Holmdel
review star
No reviews yet
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Morganville
review star
No reviews yet
Parlin
review star
No reviews yet
Red Bank
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Fair Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Old Bridge
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston