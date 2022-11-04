La Rosa Chicken & Grill Hazlet
$$
1715 Union
Hazlet, NJ 07730
Combo Meal
#1 Mild Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
#1 Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
#2 Mild Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
Mild Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
#2 Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
#3 Mild Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo
Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
#3 Spicy Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo
Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
#4 Mild Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
#4 Spicy Crispy Chicken Wrap Combo
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
#5 Caesar Wrap Combo
Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce,Shaved Parmigiano Cheese & Caesar Dressing
#6 Buffalo Wrap Combo
Crispy Chicken tossed in our Signature Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato
#7 Burrito Wrap Combo
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
#8 Chicken Gyro Pita Combo
Chicken Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce
#8 Beef Gyro Pita Combo
Beef Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce
#9 - 3 Mild Tenders Combo
3 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders
#9 - 3 Spicy Tenders Combo
3 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders
#9 - 4 Mild Tenders Combo
4 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders
#9 - 4 Spicy Tenders Combo
4 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders
#9 - 5 Mild Tenders Combo
5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders
#9 - 5 Spicy Tenders Combo
5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders
Individual Meals
Quarter Dark Roasted Meal
2 pc Dark Roasted Chicken (leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Quarter White Roasted Meal
2pc White Roasted Chicken (breast & wing) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Half Chicken Roasted Meal
4pc Roasted Chicken (breast, wing, leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Half Chicken Dark Roasted Meal
4pc Dark Roasted Chicken (2 legs & 2 thighs) served with 2 side dishes & cornbread.
Half Chicken White Roasted Meal
4pc White Roasted Chicken (2 breasts & 2 wings) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Quarter Dark Crispy Meal
Quarter Dark Crispy Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes of your choice and 1 Corn Muffin
Quarter White Crispy Meal
Quarter White Crispy Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes of your choice and 1 Corn Muffin
Half Chicken Crispy Meal
Half Crispy Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes of your choice and 1 Corn Muffin
Sandwiches & Wraps
Grilled Sandwich
Marinated Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Spicy Grilled Sandwich
Spicy Marinated Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Crispy Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
Spicy Crispy Sandwich
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
Grilled Wrap
Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Spicy Grilled Wrap
Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Crispy Wrap
Crispy chicken served with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Spicy Crispy Wrap
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Buffalo Wrap
Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in our Signature Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato
Burrito Wrap
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
Caesar Wrap
Marinated Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Chicken Gyro Pita
Chicken Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce
Beef Gyro Pita
Beef Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce
Family Meals
One Whole Roasted Chicken Meal
La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 2 Large Side Dishes and 3 Corn Muffins
One & Half Roasted Chicken Meal
One & Half of La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 3 Large Side Dishes and 4 Corn Muffins
8 pc. Crispy Chicken Meal
Whole Crispy Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes of your Choice and 3 Corn Muffins
Platter, Bowls & Soup
Mild Grilled Chicken Platter
Juicy, Marinated Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes
Spicy Grilled Chicken Platter
Juicy, Spicy Marinated Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes
Chicken Gyro Bowl
Juicy, Marinated Chicken breast, diced and served on a Bed of Rice, with a side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix and Tzatziki Sauce on the side
Beef Gyro Bowl
Gyro Beef served on a Bed of Rice, with a side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix served with Tzatziki Sauce on the side
Burrito Bowl
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
Cup Chicken Rice Soup
Bowl Chicken Rice Soup
Platter
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing topped with Grilled Chicken
Chicken Mediterranean Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Feta Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken
Chicken Gorgonzola Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Feta Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped.
Gorgonzola Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Finger Food
3 Mild Tenders
3 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
3 Spicy Tenders
3 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
4 Mild Tenders
4 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
4 Spicy Tenders
4 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
5 Mild Tenders
5 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
5 Spicy Tenders
5 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
6 Wings
6 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings
12 Wings
12 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings
18 Wings
18 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings
24 Wings
24 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings
Fries
Kids Meals
Á LA CARTE
Whole Chicken
La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken
Quarter Dark Roasted Chicken
Leg & Thigh
Quarter White Roasted Chicken
Breast & Wing
Half Roasted Chicken
Breast, Wing, Leg & Thigh
Half Dark Roasted Chicken
2 Legs & 2 Thighs
Half White Roasted Chicken
2 Breasts & 2 Wings
Quarter Dark Crispy Chicken
Leg & Thigh
Quarter White Crispy Chicken
Breast & Wing
Half White Crispy Chicken
2 Breasts & 2 Wings
Half Dark Crispy Chicken
2 Legs & 2 Thighs
Half Crispy Chicken
Breast, Wing, Leg & Thigh
8pc. Crispy
2 Breasts, 2 Wings, 2 Legs & 2 Thigh pieces of Crispy Chicken
Small Side Dishes
Large Side Dishes
Dipping Sauces / Gravy
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!
1715 Union, Hazlet, NJ 07730