Dom's Cherry St Deli

Popular Items

Meat, 2 Eggs & Cheese
Chicken Cutlet BLT
Soup Large 16oz

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich (2 Eggs)

$3.50

Eggs & Cheese

$3.99

Meat & 2 Eggs

$5.75

Meat, 2 Eggs & Cheese

$5.99

Meat & Cheese

$5.99

One Meat

$5.50

Hog

$6.99

Bull

$6.99

Moose

$6.99

Gobbler

$6.99

Slider

$6.99

Bigfoot

$9.99

Breakfast Platter

$7.99

Western Omelet

$7.99

Veggie Omelet

$7.99

Spanish Omelet

$8.50

Philly Cheesesteak Omelet

$8.50

Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Meat Omelet

$7.49

Eggwhite omelet

$7.99

Skinny Wrap

$7.99

Nova Lox

$8.99

Pancakes

$6.99

French Toast

$6.99

Porkroll Reuben

$6.99

BLT

$6.99

Pepper + Egg

$6.99

Banana

$0.99

Breakfast (cont'd)

Bagel

$1.50

Bagel w/ Butter

$2.75

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.00

Buttered Roll

$1.75

Croissant w/ Butter

$2.50

English Muffin w/ Butter

$2.25

Greek Yogurt

$1.75Out of stock

Oatmeal To-Go

$2.99

Rice Pudding

$2.50

Homemade Muffin

$2.75

Homemade Muffin Toasted w/ Butter

$3.00

Jumbo Donuts

$2.00

Danish

$2.50

Coffee Roll

$2.50Out of stock

Croissant

$1.75

Roll w/ Cream cheese

$1.75

Fresh Fruit Salad 16oz.

$5.99

Porkroll Side

$2.50

Bacon Side

$2.50

Sausage Side

$2.00

Hash Brown Side

$1.00

Turkey Bacon Side

$2.50

Turkey Sausage Side

$2.50

Canadian Bacon Side

$2.50

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.75

Signature Sandwiches

Sloppy Dom

$10.99

Roast Beef Rustler

$9.99

Turkey Thanksgiving

$9.99

Chicken Cutlet BLT

$10.99

Padrino

$9.99

Padrino w/ Chicken Cutlet

$11.99

Padrino w/ Eggplant

$10.99

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Corned Beef Reuben

$10.99

Pastrami Reuben

$10.99

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

Chicken Salad Melt

$8.99

Grilled Chicken BLT

$10.99

Cold Sandwiches

1. Ham & Provolone

$8.25

2. Ham, Salami & Provolone

$8.50

3. Ham, Capicola, Salami & Provolone

$8.75

4. Ham, Capicola, Salami, Prosciuttini & Provolone

$8.99

5. Super Italian

$9.25

6. Homemade Roast Beef

$8.99

7. OvenGold Roast Turkey

$8.50

8. Turkey Club

$9.99

9. Classic American

$9.99

10. White Albacore Tuna Salad

$8.50

11. Roast Chicken Salad

$8.50

12. Egg Salad & Bacon

$7.99

13. Cheese Sandwich

$7.49

14. Bologna

$7.49

15. Liverwurst

$7.49

Salami

$7.50

Ham

$7.50

Pepper Ham

$7.99

Capicola

$7.99

Pepperoni

$7.99

Prosciutto

$8.49

Ham + Turkey

$8.49

Roast Beef + Turkey

$8.99

Honey Maple Turkey

$8.50

Peppermill Turkey

$8.50

Homemade Roast Turkey

$9.50

Daily Special

Z. Beer Battered Cod w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion + Remoulade on a keiser roll

$11.99

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken wrap

$9.99

Roman Wrap

$9.99

Canyon Wrap

$9.99

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Parm

$9.99

Meatball Parm

$9.99

Eggplant Parm

$9.99

Hot Pastrami

$9.99

Corned Beef

$9.99

Chicken Cutlet

$8.99

Italian Hotdog

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Breaded Eggplant Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Fingers (4)+ Fries Platter

$9.99

Chicken Fingers (5) (No Fries)

$8.99

Cheesesteaks

Plain Cheesesteak

$8.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.49

California Cheesesteak

$9.49

MOP Cheesesteak

$9.99

Pizza Cheesesteak

$9.99

Italian Cheesesteak

$9.99

Mexican Cheesesteak

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.50

California Cheeseburger

$8.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Shrewsburger

$8.99

Jerseyburger

$9.99

Cherry St. Burger

$9.99

Veggie Burger w/ Arugula, Roasted peppers, fresh mozz + balsamic glaze on multigrain roll

$9.99

Salads

Classic Garden

$8.99

Chef's Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Stuffed Tomato Blossom

$8.99

Spinach Salad

$9.99

Soups

Soup Small 12oz

$4.99

Soup Large 16oz

$5.99

Quart 32oz

$10.99

Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.50

Crinkle Cut Fries w/ Cheese

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99Out of stock

Onion Rings

$5.99

Homemade Cole Slaw

$1.25+

Homemade Macaroni Salad

$1.25+

Homemade Potato Salad

$1.25+

1/2 lb. Chicken Salad

$5.99

1 lb. Chicken Salad

$11.95

1/2 lb. Tuna Salad

$5.99

1 lb. Tuna Salad

$11.95

Whole Jumbo Pickle Sliced

$2.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

1/2 lb egg salad

$4.50

Side Hashbrown

$1.00

Chips, Misc.

Small Wise Plain Chip

$0.99

Small Wise Sour Cream + Onion

$0.99

Kind Bar

$1.99

Candy

$1.50

Orbit Gum

$1.75

Homemade Chocolate Cookie

$0.75

Herrs Peanuts

$0.99

Pork rinds

$1.09

Two River Times

$1.00

Bag of Ice

$1.99

Cup of Ice

$0.99

Peanut Chews

$1.00

Clif Bar

$2.00

Reusable bag

$0.20

Lindens

$1.00

Herr's BBQ

$2.29

Herr's Sour Cream + Onion

$2.29

Herr's Plain

$2.29

Herr's Salt + Vinegar

$2.29

Herr's Cheddar + Horseradish

$2.29

Herr's Red Hot

$2.29

Herr's Jalapeno

$2.29

Herr's Popcorn

$2.29

Herr's Cheese Curls

$2.29

Herr's Honey BBQ

$2.29

Herr's Honey Siracha

$2.29

Deep River Original Sea Salt

$1.89

Deep River Jalapeno

$1.89

Deep River Dill Pickle

$1.89

Deep River Rosemary + olive oil

$1.89

Deep River Horseradish Cheddar

$1.89

Deep River Sweet Maui Onion

$1.89

Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$1.89

Deep River Salt + Vinegar

$1.89

Deep River Sour Cream and Onion

$1.89

Deep River Black Truffle

$1.89

Joe BBQ Chips

$1.89

Joe Original Plain Chips

$1.89

Joe Sour Cream + Onion Chips

$1.89

Joe Sweet Potato Chips

$1.89

Joe Bacon + Cheddar Chips

$1.89

Joe Jalapeno Chip

$1.89

Joe Salt + Vinegar Chip

$1.89

Lrg Wise Plain

$2.49

Lrg Wise Plain Ridges

$2.49

Lrg Wise Cheddar + Sour Cream

$2.49

Lrg Wise Salt + Vinegar

$2.49

Lrg Wise Honey BBQ

$2.49

Lrg Wise Regular BBQ

$2.49

Lrg Wise Sour Cream + Onion

$2.49

XL Wise Plain

$3.99

XL Wise Sour Cream

$3.99

Cold Cuts

1lb. Boar's Honey Turkey

$14.99

1lb. Boar's PepperMill Turkey

$14.99

1lb. Boar's Head Deluxe Ham

$13.49

1lb. Boar's Head OvenGold Roast Turkey

$14.99

1lb Homemade Roast Beef

$17.99

1lb. Boar's Head Genoa Salami

$12.49

1lb. Swiss

$10.99

1lb. Provolone

$9.99

1lb. Sharp Cheddar

$9.99

1/2 lb. Genoa Salami

$6.25

1/2lb. swiss

$5.50

1/2 lb. Yellow American

$4.50

1/2lb. Bologna

$5.25

1/4lb. Thin cut ham

$3.40

1/4 swiss

$2.75

1/4 bologna

$2.75

1/4 muenster

$2.75

1/4 American

$2.25

1/4 liverwurst

$2.50

1/2lb honey turkey

$7.50

1/4 OvenGold Turkey

$3.75

1/4 lb Salami

$2.50

1/2 lb homemade Turkey

$7.50

1/4 Honey Turkey

$3.75

1/2 lb. Peppermill Turkey

$7.50

1/2 lb. ham

$6.75

1/2 lb. mozzarella

$4.50

1/2 Lb. Homemade Roast beef

$8.99

Coffee & Tea

Coffee Sm

$2.00

Coffee Med

$2.25

Coffee Lg

$2.50

Cold Brew Coffee Lg

$2.99

Hot Lipton Tea

$1.75

Hot Green Tea

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Homebrewed Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.50

Beverages

Poland Spring Water Sm

$1.25

Poland Spring Water Lg

$1.99

V8

$1.79

Whole Milk Pint

$2.00

Chocolate Milk Pint

$2.25

Nesquik

$2.59

Yoohoo

$1.89

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.50

Orangina

$2.25

Naked

$3.49

VitaCoco

$2.99

Cloud Water

$3.99

Flow Box Water

$2.50

Ghost

$2.99

Snapple Lemon

$2.25

Snapple Peach

$2.25

Snapple Raspberry

$2.25

Snapple Half + Half

$2.25

Snapple Orangeade

$2.25

Snapple Grapeade

$2.25

Snapple Raspberry Peach

$2.25

Snapple Mango Tea

$2.25

Snapple Apple

$2.25

Snapple Diet Lemon

$2.25

Snapple Diet Peach

$2.25

Snapple Diet 1/2 + 1/2

$2.25

Snapple Diet Rasberry

$2.25

lemon large snapple

$2.89

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Grape Crush

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

7up

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi Zero

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Gingerale

$2.49

Mt. Dew

$2.49

Brisk

$2.49

Joe Lemon

$2.75

Joe Peach

$2.75

Joe Raspberry

$2.75

Joe Green Tea Ginseng

$2.75

Joe Standard Green Tea (low sugar)

$2.75

Joe Half & Half

$2.75Out of stock

Joe Unsweetened Black Tea

$2.75

Joe Mango Tea

$2.75

Joe Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Nantucket Premium Orange

$2.25

Nantucket Big Cranberry

$2.25

Nantucket Red Plum

$2.25

Nantucket Half + Half

$2.25

Nantucket Pressed Apple

$2.25

Nantucket Orange Mango

$2.25

Nantucket Lemonade

$2.25

Watermelon Bai

$2.50

Coconut Bai

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade Bai

$2.50

Blueberry Bai

$2.50

Clementine Bai

$2.50

Blue Gatorade

$2.25

Red Gatorade

$2.25

Yellow Gatorade

$2.25

Orange Gatorade

$2.25

Grape Gatorade

$2.25

Lrg Red Gatorade

$2.89

Lrg Blue Gatorade

$2.89

Lrg Yellow Gatorade

$2.89

Lrg Orange Gatorade

$2.89

Lrg Green Apple Gatorade

$2.89

Lrg Grape Gatorade

$2.89

Stewarts Cherries + Cream

$2.25

Stewarts Black Cherry

$2.25

Stewarts Orange + Cream

$2.25

Stewarts Root Beer

$2.25

Stewarts Diet Root Beer

$2.25

Stewarts Cream Soda

$2.25

Regular Uptime

$3.50

White Peach Uptime

$3.50

Sugar Free Uptime

$3.50

8 oz Regular RedBull

$2.99

8 oz Sugar Free RedBull

$2.99

12 oz. Regular Red Bull

$3.79

12 oz. Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.79

Regular Seltzer

$1.69

Lemon Seltzer

$1.69

Lime Seltzer

$1.69

Blueberry Lemonade Seltzer

$1.69

Black Cherry Seltzer

$1.69
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy.

Location

530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701

Directions

Gallery
Dom's Cherry St Deli image
Dom's Cherry St Deli image

