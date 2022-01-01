Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Seafood
Sandwiches

Chicken Kitchen

1,145 Reviews

$

420 Shrewsbury Plaza

Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Buffalo Wings
Macaroni & Cheese
6 Chicken Tender Dinner

Family Meals

Dinner For Two

$18.50

Family Chicken Special

$28.99

Deluxe Family Special

$36.99

Chicken & Rib Dinner For Two

$26.95

BBQ Rib Dinner For Two

$32.95

Buffalo Wing Bonanza

$41.99

Kitchen Combo

$41.95

Roasted Chicken Dinner For Two

$15.50

Buffalo Wings

10 Buffalo Wings

$11.00

20 Buffalo Wings

$22.00

30 Buffalo Wings

$33.00

6 Boneless Buffalo Wings

$9.00

12 Boneless Buffalo Wings

$18.00

18 Boneless Buffalo Wings

$27.00

40 buffalo wings

$44.00

50 buffalo wings

$55.00

Chicken By The Piece

Breast

$3.25

Leg

$1.65

Thigh

$2.00

Wing

$1.75

Dinners

4 pcs Chicken Dinner

$10.99

6 Rib Dinner

$16.75

10 Buffalo Wing Dinner

$13.25

6 Chicken Tender Dinner

$11.50

Batter Dipped Fish Dinner

$10.50

Filet of Flounder Dinner

$13.00

3 rib & Shrimp Dinner

$13.50

Chicken & Shrimp Combo Dinner

$13.00

Chicken & Spareribs Combo Dinner

$13.50

Deluxe Seafood Combo Dinner

$14.50

Fried Clam Dinner

$10.25

Jumbo Fantail Shrimp Dinner

$12.00

Scallop Dinner

$11.25

Shrimp Basket Dinner

$11.25

(Coupon) Fish N Chips For Two

$17.99

Boneless dinner

$11.75

French Fries

Regular Fries

$3.25

Double Fries

$5.50

Medium Fries

$7.25

Large Fries

$11.75

sweet fries

$3.50

Buckets of Chicken

4 Pieces of Chicken

$7.25

8 Pieces of Chicken

$14.50

12 Pieces of Chicken

$21.25

16 Pieces of Chicken

$27.50

20 Pieces of Chicken

$34.00

24 Pieces of Chicken

$41.50

28 Pieces of Chicken

$47.50

32 Pieces of Chicken

$53.50

36 Pieces of Chicken

$60.50

40 Pieces of Chicken

$67.50

50 Pieces of Chicken

$79.00

100 Pieces of Chicken

$159.00

Salads

Cole Slaw

$2.75+

Potato Salad

$2.75+

Macaroni Salad

$2.75+

Chicken Salad

$3.50+

Buffalo Salad

$10.50

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chef Salad

$10.99

Classic Garden Salad

$4.50

Chicken Salad Over Garden Salad

$9.00

Italian Salad

$11.00

Mandarin Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.25

Mexicali Salad

$10.25

Sandwiches

Bacon and Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

Breaded Fried Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$6.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.25

Chicken Ranchero Sandwich

$7.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Fish Sandwich Sandwich

$6.25

Flounder Sandwich

$6.25

Fried Shrimp Sandwich

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$6.50

Mexicali Sandwich

$7.25

Scallop Sandwich Sandwich

$6.25

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

The Roman Sandwich

$7.50

Western Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

Seafood Side Orders

Jumbo Shrimp

$8.25+

Filet of Flounder

$7.50+

Shrimp Basket

$7.50+

Batter Dipped Fish

$7.50+

Fried Clams

$6.00+

Fried Scallops

$11.00+

Side Orders

Corn Nuggets

$4.75+

Chicken Nuggets

$3.25+

Chicken Tenders

$9.00+

Baked Beans

$3.50+

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.50+

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50+

Fried Mixed Vegetables

$4.75+

Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.75+

Fried Mushrooms

$4.75+

Onion rings

$4.75+

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.75+

Fried Zucchini

$4.75+

Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers

$5.25+

Potato Skins w/Cheese

$4.75+Out of stock

Sweet Potatoes

$3.50+

Battered Broccoli

$5.00+Out of stock

Fried Apple Pie

$1.50

Rice

$3.50+

Sweet potato pie

$3.00

Fried cauliflower

$5.99

Snacks

Chicken Tender Snack

$6.95

Chicken Snack

$6.50

BBQ Sparerib Snack

$8.50

Batter Dipped Fish Snack

$6.50

Flounder Snack

$7.00

Fried Clam Snack

$5.25

Jumbo Shrimp Snack

$8.00

Scallop Snack

$7.50

Wraps

Bacon & Mozzarella Wrap

$7.25

Caesar Wrap

$7.25

Cajun & Mozzarella Wrap

$7.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.50

Create Your Own Wrap

Italian Wrap

$7.00

Mexicali Wrap

$7.25

Parmigiana Wrap

$7.25

Ranchero Wrap

$7.25

Western Wrap

$7.25

Buffalo Wrap

$7.25

Roman wrap

$7.50

Tubs of Ribs

Single Rib Side Order (6)

$13.99

Double Rib Side Order (12)

$27.99

Triple Rib Side Order (18)

$41.97

Barrel of Ribs (24)

$55.96

Super Barrel (30)

$69.95

Wings Deals

Wings For One

$11.25

Wings For Two

$21.99

Family Wing Special

$27.00

Deluxe Wing Special

$34.99

Just Wings

$13.50+

Catering

Kitchen Buffet

$250.95

Kitchen Buffet Jr.

$120.95

Deluxe Plan

$110.95

Party Pack

$180.95

Economy Plan

$48.95

Six Pack

$37.95

Variety Pack

$60.95

Pick Pack

$45.95

Drummettes

$59.99+

Mac cheese

$45.95

1/2 tin cole slaw

$39.99

1/2 salad

$19.95

1/2 tin mash

$24.95

Misc

Blue cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Small Cheese

$0.50

Large Cheese

$1.50

Rolls

$2.00+

Small coleslaw

$0.35

Rotisserie chicken

$8.99

Marinara

$0.50

Lemon pepper

$0.50

Cajun bbq

$0.50

Original sauce

$0.50

Honey bbq

$0.50

Beyond hot

$0.50

911

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Open pit

$0.50

Small Gravy

$0.50

Lg gravy

$1.00

Grilled cutlet

$4.50

1/2 rotisserie

$4.99

16oz soup

$3.99Out of stock

1/2 blue cheese

$3.50

1lb blue cheese

$5.00

1/2 ranch

$3.50

Corn bread

$0.50

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$1.55+

Cooler Beverages

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.75

2 Liter Of Sierra Mist

$2.75

2 Liter Of Pepsi

$2.75

Can of Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Can Of Pepsi

$1.25

20oz Hawaiian Punch

$2.00Out of stock

20oz Gingerale

$2.50

Lipton Half & Half Tea

$2.50Out of stock

RaspberryTea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Lemon Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Sprite

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Mission is to provide fresh, healthy, nutritious and great tasting food at reasonable prices in a clean, friendly and convenient environment

Website

Location

420 Shrewsbury Plaza, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

Directions

