Sandwiches

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

review star

No reviews yet

200 Monmouth Street

Red Bank, NJ 07701

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Bowl
Spicy Chicken Salad
Build Your Own Sandwich

Weekend Special

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$16.00

Beef, Veal, Romano, Ricotta

Baked Lemon Ricotta with Amarena Cherries

Baked Lemon Ricotta with Amarena Cherries

$12.00

What sends this dessert over the top is the Toschi Amarina Cherries! Imported from Italy, these sour black cherries are carefully selected, stoned and sweetened.

October Specials

Chilled Apple Cider

Chilled Apple Cider

$8.00

Local Apples, Fall Spices

Beet & Goat Cheese Hummus

Beet & Goat Cheese Hummus

$16.00

Veggie crudo, toasted naan

Local Mushroom Toast

Local Mushroom Toast

$14.00

Sourdough, caramelized onion, truffle honey ricotta

Tuscan Kale & White Bean Soup (Vegan)

Tuscan Kale & White Bean Soup (Vegan)

$8.00

Root vegetable broth, white beans, Tuscan kale, chili flake, extra virgin olive oil. 16 oz.

Butternut Squash Soup (Vegan)

Butternut Squash Soup (Vegan)

$8.00

Butternut Squash, Vegetable Stock, Coconut Milk, Turmeric, Garlic, Cilantro. 16 oz.

Fingerling Potatoes

Fingerling Potatoes

$12.00

Roasted garlic aioli, chimichurri

Local Mushrooms & Leeks (Vegan)

Local Mushrooms & Leeks (Vegan)

$14.00

Mixed mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil

Wester Ross Salmon

Wester Ross Salmon

$24.00

Red lentils, leeks, local mushrooms

Hot Sandwiches & Such

Butternut Squash Melt

Butternut Squash Melt

$14.00

Pecan mayo, bacon, roasted onion, bibb lettuce, sourdough

Berkshire Ham Sandwich

Berkshire Ham Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked ham, fig jam, gruyere, baguette

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken, Cayenne pepper sauce, hot honey, bread and butter pickles, brioche

Tuna Avocado Melt

Tuna Avocado Melt

$11.00

Marble rye, sharp cheddar, green apple, beefsteak tomato

The Vermont

The Vermont

$14.00

Smoked salt and apple juice brined turkey breast, Vermont white cheddar, spiced maple mayo, sliced apples, red leaf lettuce, griddled sourdough bread

Chicken Parma

Chicken Parma

$14.00

Vodka sauce, Sickles' Own Mozzarella, shaved parmesan, basil pesto, semolina roll

The Sickles Burger

The Sickles Burger

$16.00

American cheese, caramelized onions, Sickles’ Own Fire Roasted Tomato Jam

Ribeye Cheesesteak

Ribeye Cheesesteak

$15.00

Ribeye, peppers, onions and provolone cheese on an Italian roll.

Pimento Chicken Panini

Pimento Chicken Panini

$14.00

Lemon Herb Chicken, Goat Cheese, Roasted Red Onion & Red Peppers, Focaccia

Buttermilk Chicken Bites

Buttermilk Chicken Bites

$12.00

Sickles' Own Ranch Dressing

Hot Honey Chicken Bites

Hot Honey Chicken Bites

$12.00

Sickles' Own Ranch Dressing

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Avo

Turkey Avo

$13.00

Smoked salt & apple juice brined roasted turkey breast, avocado, black pepper aioli, green leaf lettuce, sliced pumpernickel

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled chicken, grilled zucchini, sun-dried tomato spread, aged provolone, arugula, ciabatta roll

Green Goddess Shrimp Wrap

Green Goddess Shrimp Wrap

$15.00

Herb grilled shrimp, baby lettuces, shaved carrot, cucumber, red onion, grape tomatoes, chickpeas, radish, feta

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Classic Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich served on your choice of bread.

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$13.00

Whether you want a classic or a sammie with the works, we can make it!

Sickles' Own Classics

The Italian Sub

The Italian Sub

$10.00

Genoa Salami, cappy ham, picante provolone, red onions, romaine lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing on a sub roll

The Fair Haven

$13.00

Warm honey maple turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on a ciabatta roll

The Parker House

The Parker House

$13.00

Grass-fed roast beef, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and horseradish sauce on a Kaiser roll

The Sweet Adelaide

The Sweet Adelaide

$13.00

Oven Gold turkey, bacon, avocado, spinach and honey mustard on a wrap

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$14.00

Turkey, romaine, bacon, tomato and Hellmann’s mayonnaise on white toast

Turkey Melt (November Sandwich)

$11.00

$11.00

Tacos & Empanadas

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Catch of the day, avocado crema, red cabbage-pickled jalapeño slaw, radish, lime, corn tortillas. Three tacos per order.

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$12.00

Grilled Steak, avocado crema, red cabbage-pickled jalapeño slaw, radish, lime, corn tortillas. Three tacos per order.

Chorizo Tacos

Chorizo Tacos

$12.00

Spicy Mexican chorizo, corn tortilla, queso blanco, crema, avocado, radish, cilantro. Served with lime, salsa roja, and salsa verde.

Empanada Trio

Empanada Trio

$10.00

Choose from Beef, Pork, or Vegan Sweet Potato & Lentil. Served salsa roja and salsa verde

Bowls & Salads

Winter Grain Bowl

Winter Grain Bowl

$14.00

Ancient grains, root vegetables, arugula, pumpkin seeds, apple vinaigrette

The Salmon Bowl

The Salmon Bowl

$18.00

Wester Ross Salmon, brown rice, shiitake, roasted red peppers, cucumber, sweet potato, scallion, sesame seeds

Grilled Chicken Bowl

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Grilled lemon herb chicken, cilantro lime rice, tomato salsa, avocado and shredded cheddar cheese

Autumn Salad

Autumn Salad

$16.00

Tuscan kale, blue cheese, bacon, pecans, butternut squash, parsnip, maple sherry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine, pine nuts, crouton, parm, sundried tomatoes

Spicy Chicken Salad

Spicy Chicken Salad

$13.00

11 spice pan roasted chicken breast, roasted corn, poblano peppers, crispy tortilla strips, romaine, cornbread croutons, creamy southwestern dressing

Sides

Sliced Organic Chicken

Sliced Organic Chicken

$9.00Out of stock

Sliced Organic Chicken Breast

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

2oz side salad

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

Onions sliced, battered and fried to perfection. Light, crispy and delicious!

Housemade Potato Chips

Housemade Potato Chips

$3.00

Potatoes thinly sliced and fried to perfection.

Tortilla Chips & Guacamole

Tortilla Chips & Guacamole

$7.00

Sickles' Own Tortilla Chips paired with Sickles' Own Guacamole. A match made in heaven and each a true customer favorite!

Deviled Eggs with Sriracha

Deviled Eggs with Sriracha

$7.00

Deviled eggs with a dash of Sriracha

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Our sweet potato fries are all the crispy goodness you look for in a french fry.

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Sickles' Own Macaroni Salad. 8 oz serving.

Potato Salad

$3.00

Sickles' Own Potato Salad. 8 oz serving.

Classic Coleslaw

$3.00

Sickles' Own Classic Coleslaw. 8 oz serving.

Kale Power Salad

Kale Power Salad

$5.00

Kale, Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Broccoli Stems, Honey Mustard. 16 oz serving.

Hot Soup

Hot Soup

$5.00

12 oz. soup of your choice.

Sickles' Own BIG Chocolate Chip Cookie

Sickles' Own BIG Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Sickles' Own BIG Chocolate Chip Cookie

Sickles' Own Iced Brownie

Sickles' Own Iced Brownie

$3.00

Drinks

Spring Green Juice

Spring Green Juice

$8.00

Pear, cucumber, spinach, apple, lemon, mint

Strawberry Tangerine Juice

Strawberry Tangerine Juice

$8.00

Tangerine juice and strawberries

Chilled Apple Cider

Chilled Apple Cider

$8.00

Local Apples, Fall Spices

Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$2.00

8 oz Natalie's Orange Juice.

Boylan Soda

Boylan Soda

$2.00
OLIPOP

OLIPOP

$3.00

OLIPOP tastes like the soda you grew up sipping, but with the added benefit of microbiome and digestive health support.

Swoon Half Iced Tea + Half Lemonade

Swoon Half Iced Tea + Half Lemonade

$2.00

Zero Sugar Iced Tea Lemonade. Deliciously healthier than the lemonades and iced teas you grew up with!

Joe Lemon Tea

Joe Lemon Tea

$3.00

Fiji Water

$2.00Out of stock

1.05 pint Fiji Water.

Bakery

Sickles' Own Iced Brownie

Sickles' Own Iced Brownie

$3.00
Sickles' Own BIG Chocolate Chip Cookie

Sickles' Own BIG Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Sickles' Own BIG Chocolate Chip Cookie

Sickles' Own Chocolate Chip Cookies (12pk)

Sickles' Own Chocolate Chip Cookies (12pk)

$6.00
Macarons

Macarons

$2.49

French Macarons

Macarons (6pk)

Macarons (6pk)

$14.49

French Macarons

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Kids Meals

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

3 Cheese Mac and Cheese with a side of Housemade Potato Chips.

Little Bird Breakfast

Little Bird Breakfast

$6.00

Two Eggs, Bacon, Morning Potatoes and a slice of White Bread Toast.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Choose your bread and cheese to make a simple classic anytime of the day or night!

Kids Lunch Boxes

Sandwich, fruit juice, apple and your choice of pretzels or goldfish!

Cucumber and Hummus

$7.00

Cucumber and Hummus Sandwich with your choice of Bread, Snack and Drink!

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich with your choice of Bread, Snack and Drink!

Turkey and American Cheese

Turkey and American Cheese

$7.00

Turkey and American Cheese with your choice of Bread, Snack and Drink!

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Bites by Sickles Red Bank offers a delicious to-go menu for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner!

Location

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701

