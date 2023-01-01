Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hazlet restaurants you'll love

Hazlet restaurants
  • Hazlet

Hazlet's top cuisines

American
American
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Hazlet restaurants

Main pic

 

Noches de Colombia - Hazlet

3253 New Jersey 35, Hazlet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole con Chicharron$13.25
Guacamole, Fried Plantains & Pork Craklings
Mini Empanadas (10)$8.25
Our signature mini empanadas
Carne Asada$16.95
Grilled Steak and two sides
More about Noches de Colombia - Hazlet
La Rosa Chicken & Grill image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

La Rosa Chicken & Grill - Hazlet

1715 Union, Hazlet

Avg 4.8 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#2 Mild Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo$11.00
Mild Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
#2 Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo$11.00
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
Lg. Broccoli$6.25
More about La Rosa Chicken & Grill - Hazlet
Union Plaza Liquors image

 

Union Plaza Liquors

1616 Union Avenue, Hazlet

Avg 4.4 (79 reviews)
More about Union Plaza Liquors
