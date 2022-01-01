Go
Higgins Beach Market

Classic New England general store fare! Breakfast Sandwiches · Wood Fired Bagels · Baked Goods · Lobster Rolls · Pizza · Soft Serve Ice Cream · Beer & Wine

SANDWICHES

82 Spurwink Road • $

Avg 4 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Tacos$12.00
corn tortillas, crispy hake, tomatillo salsa, avocado, pickled red onion, cabbage, chipotle crema
Potato Head$7.00
fried egg, smoked cheddar and American, sausage, hash brown, house hot sauce mayo
Lobster Roll$22.00
griddled split-top bun, dill mayo, lemon
Greek Salad$10.00
romaine and baby kale, feta, olives, banana peppers, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, herby red wine vinaigrette on side
Green Morning$6.00
fried egg, smoked cheddar and American, arugula, herby mayo
Italian Italian$13.00
sesame hoagie, mortadella, prosciutto, capicolla, aged provolone, banana peppers, castelvetranos, red onion, iceberg, basil pesto, oil and vinegar
Cheeseburger$13.00
local beef, smoked cheddar and American, lettuce, tomato, red onion, thousand island
Smoked Chicken Salad$10.00
white or wheat, black pepper chips, lettuce, tomato, red onion
French Fries$4.00
Cheese Pizza$16.00
housemade tomato sauce, mozzarella blend
Online Ordering

Location

82 Spurwink Road

Scarborough ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
