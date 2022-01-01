Go
High's Cafe & Store

Help eliminate crowds, and wait time while we serve you delicious food TO GO. Online ordering available from 11-5.
Fresh soup, salads, sandwiches, dessert available 11-6 at location.

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

726 High St • $$

Avg 4.6 (577 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole Bubba Club$10.95
Whole Bubba Club Sandwich: 1/4 lb smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and picante mayo on toasted artisan white bread, served with dill pickle spear
Small Greek Salad$5.95
Side Greek Salad: romaine lettuce, with lemon-oregano vinaigrette, cucumber, onion, sweet peppers, feta, tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, parsley
Small House Salad$5.45
Small House Salad: baby greens, with raspberry-chipotle vinaigrette, strawberry slices, feta cheese, and sliced pecans
Hummus$5.95
High-made chickpea dip with marinated olives, tomatoes and crispy baked pita chips
Bowl of Soup$4.95
Bowl of Soup fresh and seasonal
Flavor Change every 2 weeks
Please see our Daily Specials on Website for today's offering
Soup Cup$3.95
Cup of Soup, fresh and seasonal
Flavor Change every 2 weeks
Please see our Daily Specials on Website for today's offering
Small Special Salad$7.95
Bag Chips$1.40
We carry Baked Lays and Miss Vickie's Kettle Chips. Select at time of pick up by front register.
Whole Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.95
Whole Chicken Salad Sandwich made with chopped chicken breast, mixed with celery, green onions, red seedless grapes, mayo, and sour cream.
Iced Tea$1.78
Our fresh brewed Lipton iced tea over ice
Location

726 High St

Comfort TX

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

