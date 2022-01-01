Comfort restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
High's Cafe & Store
726 High St, Comfort
|1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$4.95
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich: made with chopped chicken breast, mixed with celery, green onion, red seedless grapes, mayo and sour cream.
|Bowl of Soup
|$5.50
Bowl of Soup fresh and seasonal
Flavor Change every 2 weeks
Please see our Daily Specials on Website for today's offering
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.95
Side Greek Salad: romaine lettuce, with lemon-oregano vinaigrette, cucumber, onion, sweet peppers, feta, tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, parsley
La Calabria Takeout
390 Harmann Sons Road, Comfort
|Farmer's Market
|$24.00
Basil Pesto | Mozzarella | Grilled Chicken | Sundried Tomatoes | Feta Crumbles | Onion
|Angry Calabrian
|$21.00
Sicilian Sauce | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Calabrian Sausage | Hot Peppers (Jalepenos, Serranos, Habeneros) | Dried Oregano
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$19.00
Hearty Meat Sauce Served Over Handmade Spaghetti Pasta & A Large Italian Meatball with Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano & Fresh Basil
Remedy Hall - 804 High Street
804 High Street, Comfort