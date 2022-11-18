Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Calabria Takeout

390 Harmann Sons Road

Comfort, TX 78013

Popular Items

Truffle Mac & Cheese
Maximus Meat
Chicken Pesto

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$12.00

Dab of Goat Cheese with Tomatoes Tossed in a Sweet Basil Pesto Cooked in our Wood-Fired Oven

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Fresh Lettuce Tossed in Classic Caesar Dressing with Crispy Croutons & Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

Caprese Salad

$7.00

Balls of Fresh Mozzarella and Tomato Drizzled in a Balsamic Reduction on a Bed of Lettuce

Extra Bread

$2.50

Field Green Salad

$8.00

Spicy Pecans, Apple Slices, and Blue Cheese Crumbles Over Field Greens Drizzled with a Sweet Vinaigrette

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Smothered in Cheese & Cooked Golden Brown in Our Wood-Fired Oven

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Cresta Macaroni with a Four Cheese Blend, Truffle Oil, & Our Calabrian Sausage. Topped with Breadcrumbs and Wood-Fired.

Wood-Fired Meatball

$8.00

Large Italian Meatball Smothered in Signature Sauce & Cheese, Cooked Golden Brown in Our Wood-Fired Oven

Pizza

Angry Calabrian

$21.00

Sicilian Sauce | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Calabrian Sausage | Hot Peppers (Jalepenos, Serranos, Habeneros) | Dried Oregano

Calabrian Bee Sting

$23.00

Signature Sauce | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Calabrian Sausage | Garlic | Calabrian Chilis | Dried Oregano | Hot Honey Drizzle

California Orchard

$22.00

Olive Oil | Grilled Onions | Provolone | Pecans | Pear Slices | Gorgonzola Crumbles

Classic Cheese

$13.00

Signature Sauce & Mozzarella

Farmer's Market

$24.00

Basil Pesto | Mozzarella | Grilled Chicken | Sundried Tomatoes | Feta Crumbles | Onion

Figgy Piggy

$24.00

Olive Oil | Mozzarella | Prosciutto | Fig Jam | Gorgonzola Crumbles | Fresh Arugula | Balsamic Reduction

Florentine

$22.00

White Sauce | Mozzarella | Basil | Calabrian Sausage | Garlic | Feta Crumbles | Arugula

French Bistro

$21.00

Garden Green

$15.00

Basil Pesto & Mozzarella

Garden of Eden

$22.00

Signature Sauce | Mozzarella | Black Olives | Mushrooms | Bell Peppers | Sundried Tomatoes

Gavins Pizza

$24.00

Green Leaf & Ham

$22.00

Truffle Oil | Mozzarella | Prosciutto | Sea Salt | Fresh Arugula | Lemon Juice | Capers

Harvest Fest

$22.00

Italian Stallion

$20.00

Signature Sauce | Mozzarella | Salami | Sweet Italian Sausage | Green Olives | Dried Oregano

Margherita

$17.00

Margherita Sauce | Mozzarella | Fresh Basil | Sea Salt | Olive Oil Drizzle

Maximus Meat

$24.00

Signature Sauce | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Sweet Italian Sausage | Calabrian Sausage | Applewood Bacon | Dried Oregano

Olive Oil Base

$12.00

Sicilian

$15.00Out of stock

Sicilian Sauce & Mozzarella

Sweet Heat

$21.00

Signature Sauce | Mozzarella | Sweet Italian Sausage | Chipotle Peppers | Calabrian Chilis | Dried Oregano | Honey Drizzle

Trust Me

$23.00

Signature Sauce | Mozzarella | Fresh Basil | Calabrian Sausage | Garlic | Fig Jam | Truffle Oil

Pasta

Butter noodles

$9.00

Calabrian Lasagna

$22.00

Bolegnese Sauce, Four Cheese Blend, & Seasoned Red Sauce Layers with Handmade Pasta

Chicken Pesto

$19.00

Handmade Fettucine Tossed in a Fresh Bail Pesto Sauce with Grilled Chicken, Sundried Tomatoes, & Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

Fettucine Alfredo

$17.00

Classic Alfredo Sauce Served Over Handmade Fettucine Pasta

Fig & Truffle

$21.00

Sweet Fig-Infused White Truffle Sauce served over Fettucine with Grilled Shrimp

Pasta Alla Vodka

$20.00

Light Vodka Sauce Served Over Linguine with Calabrian Sausage, Sundried Tomatoes, Chopped Fresh Basil, & Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

Pasta Giardino

$20.00

Sauteed Mushrooms & Leaks Tossed in a Light Cream Sauce with Rigatoni & Fresh Arugala

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

Hearty Meat Sauce Served Over Handmade Spaghetti Pasta & A Large Italian Meatball with Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano & Fresh Basil

Drink

Big Red

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Coffee

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$1.50

Sprite

$2.00

Tea

$1.50

Tea Pitcher

$6.00

Water

Dessert

Amaretti Cookies

$7.00

Italian Cake

$9.00

The Cookie Monster

$12.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cappuccino-Soaked Lady Fingers Layered with Mascarpone Custard & Dusted with Cocoa Powder

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
La Calabria is located in the La Cocina building at the beautiful hill country resort of Riven Rock Ranch. We feature two unique wood-fired ovens that you can watch our chefs prepare your pizza and other featured items right in front of your eyes. To top off your meal experience, you can enjoy our patio view of the most gorgeous Texas Hill Country sunset overlooking the country landscape.

390 Harmann Sons Road, Comfort, TX 78013

Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Comfort
