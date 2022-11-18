La Calabria Takeout
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
La Calabria is located in the La Cocina building at the beautiful hill country resort of Riven Rock Ranch. We feature two unique wood-fired ovens that you can watch our chefs prepare your pizza and other featured items right in front of your eyes. To top off your meal experience, you can enjoy our patio view of the most gorgeous Texas Hill Country sunset overlooking the country landscape.
Location
390 Harmann Sons Road, Comfort, TX 78013
Gallery
