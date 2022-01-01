Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville 215 Junction Hwy
215 Junction Hwy
Kerrville, TX 78028
Popular Items
Aperitivos
Chile con Queso
A savory dip made from a blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers served with tostadas and pico de gallo
Chile con Queso HALF
Queso Flameado
Flaming cheese with seasoned chorizo sausage
Queso Chihuahua Flameado
Flaming cheese with bacon and poblano chile pepper
Queso del Mar Flameado
Flaming cheese with sautéed shrimp and ranchero sauce
Quesadillas
Choice of seasoned ground beef, beef fajita, chicken fajita, spinach or shrimp, wrapped in crisp flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, green onions and tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Nachos de Frijoles
Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and served with sliced jalapeños on the side
Nachos de Frijoles HALF
Nachos de Carne
Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and seasoned ground beef served with sliced jalapeños, guacamole and tomatoes
Nachos de Carne HALF
Nachos al Carbon
Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and served with sliced jalapeños, guacamole and tomatoes. Choice of charbroiled chicken or beef fajitas
Nachos al Carbon HALF
Tostadas y Salsa
Spinach Nachos
Sopa y Ensaladas
Sopa Y Ensalada
Bowl of tortilla soup and small Chicken Caesar Salad with black olives, served with pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh, crisp Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, black olives and croutons, topped with charbroiled chicken breast slices and our homemade Caesar dressing
Tortilla Soup Cup
Homemade chicken tortilla soup, freshly made, topped with cheese and tostadas, served with pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado
Tortilla Soup Bowl
Homemade chicken tortilla soup, freshly made, topped with cheese and tostadas, served with pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado
Mamacita's Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with our chicken fajita, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, sliced mushrooms, diced avocado, bell peppers and diced tomatoes—served in a fresh tortilla shell with choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Seasoned taco meat, beef fajita or chicken fajita, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and a taco shell, served with chile con queso in a fresh tortilla shell
Chicken Fajita Salad
Iceberg lettuce, shredded cabbage and spring mix, topped with our delicious chicken fajita, tomatoes, onion, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo and croutons with choice of dressing
Suave Salad
A cool, light combination of crisp greens, oranges and chicken salad with walnuts, surrounded with fresh sliced tomatoes, sliced boiled egg and ripe avocado slices, served on a bed of red cabbage
Sopa y Taco
Bowl of tortilla soup with one chicken fajita taco, served with pico de gallo, cheese and fresh guacamole
Chalupas
Frijoles (bean)
Crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and fresh guacamole. Served with choice of refried beans or a la charro beans and rice
Res (Beef)
Crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, cheese, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and fresh guacamole. Served with choice of refried beans or a la charro beans and rice
Pollo (Chicken)
Crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, chicken fajita, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and fresh guacamole. Served with choice of refried beans or a la charro beans and rice
Fajita (al corbon)
Soft flour tortilla topped with beef fajita, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and fresh guacamole. Served with choice of refried beans or a la charro beans and rice
Especialidadas de la Casa
Carne Guisada
Sautéed beef tips smothered in our special homemade gravy
Tacos al Carbon
Two charbroiled beef or chicken fajita tacos, wrapped in flour tortillas and served with cheese and pico de gallo
Burritos
Seasoned ground beef and beans, wrapped in flour tortillas, smothered with chili con carne and topped with melted cheese
Chimichanga
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, beans and cheese, wrapped in a large flour tortilla and deep-fried, topped with melted cheese, ranchero sauce, sour cream and guacamole
Flautas
Two flautas filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese, wrapped in choice of corn or flour tortillas and deep-fried, topped with guacamole and sour cream
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and seasoned ground beef, deep- fried with our special batter, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and ranchero sauce
Tamales
Four delicious handmade tamales, topped with chili con carne and melted cheese
Crispy Tacos
Three seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken tacos in crispy shells with cheese, lettuce and tomato
Guisado Monterey
Sautéed outside skirt steak or chicken breast, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and ranchero sauce
Pollo Asado
Charbroiled chicken breast, topped with fresh sliced tomatoes and our special honey butter and lime juice sauce
Carnitas
Our own recipe for preparing this traditional south-of-the-border dish. Crispy pork tenderloin, tender on the inside, served with avocado, tomatoes, onion, sour cream and tomatillo sauce
Pollo Verde
One chicken breast sautéed in our garlic butter and white wine sauce and topped with onion, bell pepper and Monterey Jack cheese. One shredded chicken enchilada topped with our tomatillo verde sauce and sour cream
Shrimp Relleno
Fajita Plates
Beef Fajitas
Top-quality outside skirt steak, marinated and charbroiled
Chicken Fajitas
Marinated chicken breast, charbroiled to perfection
Veggie Fajitas
Our unique vegetarian plate featuring sautéed portabella mushrooms and tomatoes
Shrimp Fajitas
Eight jumbo shrimp, marinated and charbroiled
Beef Fajitas for two
Top-quality outside skirt steak, marinated and charbroiled
Chicken Fajitas for two
Marinated chicken breast, charbroiled to perfection
Veggie Fajitas for two
Our unique vegetarian plate featuring sautéed portabella mushrooms and tomatoes
Shrimp Fajitas for two
Eight jumbo shrimp, marinated and charbroiled
BF/Chkn for 1
BF/Shrimp for 1
BF/Chkn/Shrimp for 1
ALL 4 for 1
BF/Chkn for 2
BF/Shrimp for 2
BF/Chkn/Shrimp for 2
ALL 4 for 2
Chkn/Shrimp for 1
Chkn/shrimp for 2
Enchiladas
Beef Enchiladas
Seasoned ground beef, topped with choice of sauce
Chicken Enchiladas
Shredded chicken with grilled onion, topped with choice of sauce
Shrimp Enchiladas
Sautéed shrimp enchiladas, topped with two jumbo shrimp and cilantro cream sauce, prepared with heavy cream, cilantro, cheese and spices
Spinach Enchiladas
Sautéed spinach enchiladas, topped with cilantro cream sauce, prepared with heavy cream, cilantro, cheese and spices
Cheese Enchiladas
Cheddar cheese enchiladas, topped with choice of sauce
De Los Vaqueros
Rib-Eye
12 oz. Choice Angus rib-eye, charbroiled to perfection, served with sautéed portabella mushrooms, Caesar salad and choice of baked potato or steak fries
New York Strip
10 oz. Choice Angus New York strip, charbroiled to perfection, served with sautéed portabella mushrooms, Caesar salad and choice of baked potato or steak fries
Chicken-Fried Steak
Southern-style hand-battered chicken-fried steak, smothered in our savory gravy served with Caesar salad and choice of baked potato or steak fries
Steak Tampiqueno
Combinaciones
Poquito de Todo
Choice of a beef or cheese enchilada, tamale topped with chili con carne and melted cheese, and a crispy beef taco with lettuce, tomato and cheese
Delicioso
One of our delicious tacos al carbón and one beef flauta topped with guacamole and sour cream, served with cheese and pico de gallo
Combinación de Res
One beef enchilada, topped with chili con carne and melted cheese, and a crispy beef taco with lettuce, tomato, cheese and one tostada topped with chile con queso
Combinación de Pollo
One chicken enchilada, topped with Mamacita’s sauce and melted cheese, and a crispy chicken taco with lettuce, tomato, cheese and one tostada topped with chile con queso
Chalupa Combinación
One bean chalupa (crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato and guacamole) and one tostada topped with chile con queso
Vegetarian Combo
One Mamacita’s cheese enchilada, one crispy bean taco with lettuce, tomato and cheese, and one tostada topped with chile con queso
Comida Del Mar
Fried Shrimp
Eight jumbo hand-battered fried shrimp, served with our tartar and cocktail sauces, Caesar salad and choice of baked potato or steak fries
Blackened Snapper
Filet of Snapper prepared with our special combination of spices, then blackened, served with tequila lime sauce, Caesar salad and choice of baked potato or steak fries
Jalapeno Shrimp Brochette
Eight bacon wrapped Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and charbroiled, served with grilled onion and bell peppers, rice and your choice of refried or a la charra beans
Pescado del Mar
Filet of Snapper, charbroiled with our special honey butter and lime juice sauce, served with Caesar salad and choice of refried or a la charra beans, rice, fresh guacamole and tortillas
Pasion del Mar
Blackened filet of Snapper, with our special combination of spices, and skewer of shrimp fajitas, served with tequila lime sauce, Caesar salad and sautéed portabella mushrooms
Tacos de Pescado
Hand battered and fried tilapia filets wrapped in flour tortillas, served with tartar sauce, 1000 Island dressing, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo, fresh avocado and lime, rice and your choice of refried or charra beans
Hamburguesas
Hagi Burger
The plate that started it all. One half pound fresh Choice Angus ground beef, charbroiled and topped with American cheese
Mamacita Burger
One half pound fresh Choice Angus ground beef, charbroiled and topped with American cheese, bacon, grilled onion and fresh sliced avocado
Fried Chicken Breast Burger
Chicken breast, battered and deep-fried, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sautéed mushrooms
Postres
Flan
An exquisite egg custard, prepared in our kitchen and topped with rich and sweet caramel topping
Whole Flan
Sopapillas
Light Mexican pastry, deep-fried. Two per order
Pralines
NY Colossal
HUGE New York Style plain cheesecake.
Cookies & Cream
Oreo® Cookie bits swirled into our New York Cheesecake, baked over a chocolate cookie crust. Topped with cookie crumbles.
Dulce De Leche
Melted caramel, Philadelphia® brand cream cheese, fresh lemon juice, vanilla, and whole whipping cream baked over a cinnamon brown sugar crust. Topped with another layer of caramel glaze.
Strawberry
New York Cheesecake swirled with plump, flavorful strawberries in a delicious graham cracker crust.
Carrot Cake
This moist, nutty treat is packed with fresh grated carrots, pineapple, and walnuts. Frosted with a delicious cream cheese icing.
Tres Leches Cake
This traditional Mexican favorite consists of moist white cake drenched in three varieties of milk.
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Get lost in three irresistible layers of rich chocolate cake and fluffy mousse, all covered in chocolate butter cream icing. Dusted with chocolate crumbles and milk chocolate shavings.
Turtle
This sweet vanilla cheesecake is enhanced with rich caramel swirls, then topped with miniature chocolate chips and pecan pieces. Topped with a drizzle of caramel.
Tripple Chocolate
For those craving a richer chocolate experience, we've taken chocolate batter and added cream cheese, Guittard chocolate and light sour cream to a chocolate cookie crust. Finished with a sweet chocolate marble topping.
Pumpkin
SIDES & MORE
1/2 Doz Flour Torts
BK POT
BOWL CHILI
BURG FRIES
Chips To Go
Doz Corn Torts
Doz Flour Torts
Dozen Tamales
SEASONED FRIES
TORIADOS
Red Sauce (8 oz.)
Green Sauce (8 oz.)
Mamatomic (8 oz.)
Guacamole (8oz)
Chile con Queso (8oz)
Chili con Carne (8oz)
Pico (8oz)
Rice (8oz)
Beans (8oz)
Red Sauce (16 oz.)
Green Sauce (16 oz.)
Mamatomic (16 oz)
Pico de Gallo (16 oz.)
Guacamole (16 oz.)
Rice (16 oz.)
Beans (16 oz.)
Chili con Carne (16 oz.)
Chile con Queso (16 oz.)
Red Sauce (QRT)
Green Sauce (QRT)
Mamatomic (QRT)
Guacamole (QRT)
Chile con Queso (QRT)
Chili con Carne (QRT)
Pico (QRT)
Rice (QRT)
Beans (QRT)
Red Sauce (GAL)
Green Sauce (GAL)
Mamatomic (GAL)
Guacamole (GAL)
Chile con Queso (GAL)
Chili con Carne(GAL)
Pico (GAL)
Rice (GAL)
Beans (GAL)
SWEET TEA (GAL)
TEA (GAL)
LEMONADE (GAL)
Comida (food)
Uno (Chalupa)
Chalupa (Bean & Cheese) with lettuce and tomatoes
Dos (Enchilada)
Cheese Enchilada - with chili con carne & melted cheese
Cuatro (Crispy Taco)
Crispy Beef Taco - with lettuce, tomato and cheese
Cinco (Cheese Burger)
Cheeseburger - 1/4 lb. with pickles
Siete (Burrito)
Burrito (Beef & Bean) with chili con carne & melted cheese
Ocho (Fajita Taco)
Fajita Taco (Beef or Chicken)
Nueve (Grilled Cheese)
Grilled Cheese Sandwich - with pickles
Diez (Popcorn Shrimp)
Fried Popcorn Shrimp
Once (Chicken Nuggets)
Six Fried Chicken Nuggets
Doce (Quesadillas)
Quesadilla - seasoned ground beef wrapped in flour tortilla filled with two kinds of cheese and sour cream
Trece (Pizza)
Pepperoni Pizza
Bebidas (drinks)
OTHER BEVERAGES
Soft Drink
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Bottled Water
Water
Small Drink
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
Can Diet DP
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Coffee
Milk
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Mex Coke
Gatorade
Horchata
Jarritos
Lemonade
Life Water
Pierrier
Red Bull
Rock Star
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Pina Colada
Topo Chico
HALF N HALF TEA
ARNOLD PALMER
Coffee Bar
Tazo® Chai Tall
Hot Chocolate Tall
Tazo Hot Tea Tall
Tazo® Chai Grande
Hot Chocolate Grande
Tazo Hot Tea Grande
Small Coffee
Large Coffee
Espresso Solo
Espresso Dopio
Caffe Latte Grande
Cappuccino Grande
Caramel Macchiato Grande
Caffe Mocha Grande
White Chocolate Mocha Grande
Caffe Americano Grande
Caffe Latte Tall
Cappuccino Tall
Caramel Macchiato Tall
Caffe Mocha Tall
White Chocolate Mocha Tall
Caffe Americano Tall
Iced Caffe Latte Grande
Iced Caramel Macchiato Grande
Iced Caffe Mocha Grande
Iced White Chocolate Mocha Grande
Iced Caffe Americano Grande
Iced Tazo® Chai Grande
Crimis (Cream Ice Latte) Grande
Iced Caffe Latte Tall
Iced Caramel Macchiato Tall
Iced Caffe Mocha Tall
Iced White Chocolate Mocha Tall
Iced Caffe Americano Tall
Iced Tazo® Chai Tall
MARG/MORE
Mama Margarita
Gold Margarita
Primo Top Shelf
El Patron Marg
Mangonada Marg
Chamoy Marg
FRUIT MARG
FRUIT GOLD
Fruit Top Shelf
MamaRita
SANGRIA SWIRL
Dos XX Rita
Top Shelf
PINA COL
FRUIT PIN COL
FRUIT DAQ
Mex Mamatini
Tres Leches Tini
Mama Fashion
Mama Paloma
Skinny Marg
SM MARG
SM MARG GOLD
Tropicà Margarita
Jalapeno Marg
Ranch Water
Top Shelf Skinny
Beer
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
BUD
BUD LT
CARTA
COORS
COORS LT
CORONA
CORONA Light
HEINIKEN
Lone Star
Lone Star Light
Mic Ultra
MICHILADA
MILLER LT
MODEL ESP
Negra Modelo
NEW CASTLE
O'DOULS
PACIFICO
Shiner Bock
SOL
Stella Artois
TECATE
Tecate Lt
Victoria
White Claw
XX DARK
XX LAGER
Laganitas
Yuengling Lager
Yuengling Flight
Pineapple Cider
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
215 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX 78028