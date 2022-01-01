Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Seafood

Billy Gene's Restaurant

988 Reviews

$$

1489 Junction Highway

Kerrville, TX 78028

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.25

Tumbler

Water

Hot Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Peach Tea

$2.50

Mango Tea

$2.50

Kids Bev

$1.09

Kids Bev With Meal

Flavor Water

$0.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Soda

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Flavor Lemonade

$2.50

Dublin Root Beer

$2.25

Dublin Cherry Lime Soda

$2.25

Dublin Vanilla Cream

$2.25

Mineral Water

$2.25

Bottle Water

$0.50

Beer

Altstadt

$3.75Out of stock

Beer Specials

Out of stock

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$3.75

Dos Equis

$3.75

Karbach

$3.75Out of stock

Lone Star

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Modelo

$3.75

Revolver

$3.75

Sam Adams

$3.75

Shiner Bock

$3.75

Ziegenbock

$3.75

Yuengling

$3.75

Wine Glasses

House White Zin Glass

$6.00

House Chardonnay Glass

$6.00

House Merlot Glass

$6.00

House Cabernet Glass

$6.00

KJ Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

Schmitt Riesling Glass

$6.00

Cavit Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.00

Candoni Moscato

$6.00

Wine Bottles

Becker Cabernet

$18.00

Blackstone Merlot

$18.00Out of stock

Cavit Pinot Grigio Bottle

$18.00

Cavit Pinot Noir

$18.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

$21.00

Sycamore Lane Cabernet Bottle

$18.00

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay Bottle

$18.00

Sycamore Lane Merlot Bottle

$18.00

Sycamore Lane White Zinfandel Bottle

$18.00

Woodbridge Riesling Bottle

$18.00

Jacob's Creek Shiraz

$18.00

Cork Fee

$15.00

Moscato Bottle

$18.00

Sangria

Frozen White Sangria

$4.39

Frozen Red Sangria

$4.39

Rocks White Sangria

$4.39

Rocks Red Sangria

$4.39

Swirl Sangria

$4.39

Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$3.50

Frozen Rasberry Lem

$3.50

Kids Froz Lemonade

$1.99

Emp Lemonade

$1.50

Emp Rasberry Lem

$1.50

Merchandise

BG Coffee Mug

$6.00

BG Tumbler

$19.99

BG Koozie

$3.00

BG T-Shirt

$14.99

Long Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

BG Hats

$20.00

Room Fee

$150.00

Emp T Shirt

$6.50

Emp Long Sleeve

$11.00

Set Menu 19 Per Person

$14.63

Emp To Go Cup

$0.92

Umbrellla

$30.00

Aprons

$5.00

Appetizers (Online)

Chips & Salsa

$5.24

Fried Zucchini

$6.24

Fried Pickles

$6.24

Tater-Kegs

$7.24

Cheese Stix

$7.24

Appetizer Combo

$10.54

Fried Mushrooms

$7.94

Nachos

$7.94

Onion Ring Tower

$6.54

Bowl of Chili

$6.84

Bowl of Gazpacho

$6.44

Soup (Bowl)

$6.84

Burgers (Online)

Billy Gene Burger

$9.04

Billy Gene Cheeseburger

$9.54

Swiss Mush. Burger

$10.04

Chuckwagon Burger

$10.04

Guacamole Burger

$11.04

Sandwiches (Online)

Chicken Sandwich

$9.04

Turkey Club

$10.54

Patty Melt

$11.04

Reuben

$10.24

Chickadee

$11.04

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.04

BLT Sandwich

$9.24

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$9.24

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.24

Small Appetite Spec

$9.24

Favorites (Online)

CFS

$12.54

Meatloaf

$10.54

Pepper Steak

$12.54

Chicken Fingers

$12.54

Pork Chop

$11.84

Saltillo Chicken

$12.54

Dude Ranch Chicken

$12.54

Liver & Onions

$12.04

Hamburger Steak

$12.04

CFC

$12.54

Grilled Sausage Platter

$11.04

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.54

Steaks & Seafood (Online)

Ribeye Steak

$24.24

Center-Cut Sirloin

$16.24

Charbroiled Chop't Steak

$11.24

Hot Iron

$11.04

Catfish

$11.24

Texas Sized Shrimp

$14.24

Rainbow Trout

$14.24

Grilled Salmon Filet

$16.24

Tavern Battered Cod

$12.24

Tilapia

$12.24

Valentines Dinner

$42.00

Mexican Entrees (Online)

Ques-Chix

$11.24

Ques-Beef

$11.24

Beef Enchiladas

$10.24

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.24

Chicken Enchiladas

$10.24

Fish Tacos

$10.24

Tex-Mex Combo

$11.24

Chix Chalupas

$10.24

Beef Chalupas

$10.24

Entrée Salads (Online)

Spinach Salad

$10.24

Chicken Spinach Salad

$11.94

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.84

Cajun Salad

$11.04

Chicken Texan Salad

$12.04

Beef Texan Salad

$12.04

Chef Salad

$10.24

Chicken Delight Salad

$10.24

Beef Taco Salad

$10.24

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.24

Cobb Salad

$12.94

Tux

$11.24

Side Orders (Online)

MP

$3.04

MP C

$0.25

MP B

$0.25

Green Beans

$3.04

Pinto Beans

$2.74

Grilled Veggies

$4.04

Buttered Corn

$3.04

Cup of Soup

$4.54

Wild Rice

$2.54

Salad (Small)

$4.24

Large Side Salad

$5.84

SP

$4.24

Pasta Salad

$2.74

Baked Potato

$4.24

Gazpacho (Cup)

$4.54

Fresh Fruit

$3.04

French Fries

$3.04

Fried Okra

$3.04

Onion Rings

$3.24

Chili (cup)

$5.24

To Go Box

$0.50

Cole Slaw

$3.04

Veggie Plate

$9.24

Tamale

$0.25

Desserts (Online)

Banana Pudding

$4.29

Turtle Chessecake

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Fudge Nut Brownie

$4.29

Assorted Cookie

$0.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

Bread Pudding

$4.29

Lemon Meringue

$4.29

Chocolate Meringue

$4.29

Coconut Meringue

$4.29

Chocolate Layer

$5.29

Apple

$4.29

Bd/Anv. Cake

Pumpkin

$4.29

Terimisu

$5.49Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Dessert of the Week

$5.99

Whole Pies

Blackberry Cobbler

$5.29

Peach Cobbler

$5.29

Cherry Cobbler

$5.29

Pecan Cobbler

$6.29

Chocolate Layer Cream Pie

$5.29

Chocolate Meringue Pie

$5.29

Coconut Meringue Pie

$4.29

Lemon Meringue Pie

$4.29

No-Sugar Added Apple Pie

$4.29

Pumpkin Pie

$4.29

Chocolate Layer Cream Whole Pie

$5.29

Chocolate Meringue Whole Pie

$5.29

Coconut Meringue Whole Pie

$4.29

Lemon Meringue Whole Pie

$4.29

No-Sugar Added Apple Whole Pie

$4.29

Pumpkin Whole Pie

$4.29

Tiny Texans (Kids) (Online)

Kid's Chicken Bites

$5.24

Kid's Corn Dog Bites

$5.24

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.24

Kid's Burger

$5.24

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.24

Kid's Catfish Bites

$5.24

Kid's Enchilada

$5.24
All hours
Sunday4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy friendly service, fresh food, and flavors of the Texas Hill Country, with great river views!

Website

Location

1489 Junction Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028

Directions

