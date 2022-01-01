Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Chicago’s favorite destination for fresh, cooked-to-order fried seafood. Delighting guests and treating em like family since 1950.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
50 S Mannheim Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
50 S Mannheim Rd
Hillside IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
