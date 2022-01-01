Go
Toast

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

Chicago’s favorite destination for fresh, cooked-to-order fried seafood. Delighting guests and treating em like family since 1950.

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

50 S Mannheim Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (1072 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$4.00
Generous portion of straight cut, seasoned fries.
Large Shrimp -Half$12.00
A ½ pound of Large Shrimp, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Coleslaw -Small$1.00
Lightly Breaded Shrimp -Full$22.00
Just like our famous large shrimp but with a little less breading. You can't go wrong! Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Fish Chips -Half$7.00
A ½ pound of Fish Chips, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Okra$4.00
Fried okra, about 1/4 pound per order.
Large Shrimp Special$15.00
A full pound of our famous large shrimp at a discount! Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Corn Fritters$4.00
Sweet, savory and satisfying, about 9 per order.
Fish Chips -Full$13.00
A Lawrence’s staple! Boneless, skinless wild caught Alaskan Pollock fillets freshly breaded in-house daily. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Large Shrimp -Full$20.00
Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

50 S Mannheim Rd

Hillside IL

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slice Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Priscilla's Ultimate Soul Food Cafeteria- Hillside

No reviews yet

Southern style comfort food. Enjoy a taste of the south in the north!

Food for Thought - Westbrook

No reviews yet

Whether you're feeding your team, client meeting, or out of town guests, let Food For Thought's Bistro Café at Westbrook make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any occasion.

El Ancla Mariscos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston