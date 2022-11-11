Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

:Positano Ristorante

No reviews yet

17W460 22nd Street

Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Popular Items

Spaghetti con Meatballs
Penne con Pollo
Bruschetta Romano

Antipasti

Bruschetta Romano

$10.00

Toasted garlic crostini bread topped with tomatoes, basil & fresh mozzarella

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Lightly breaded calamari fried and served with marinara sauce

Calamari Griglia

$16.00

Calamari grilled and served over wild greens in a balsamic vinagrette

Cozze al San Marino

$14.00

Mussels in white wine garlic sauce or spicy marinara sauce

Grigliato Misto

$19.00

Marinated shrimp, octopus and calamari over wild greens in a garlic white wine sauce

Polpette con Polenta

$14.00

Three homemade meatballs served over creamy polenta topped with tomato basil sauce and shaved parmigiano

Proscuitto e Burrata

$18.00

Baby arugula, prosciutto di parma, burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze served with crostini

Rissotto al Porcini

$12.00

Arborio rice porcini, wild mushrooms, tomato garlic shallots in a white wine sauce

Scampi Fresca

$16.00

Shrimp with wild mushrooms, baby artichoke hearts, fresh diced tomatoes herbs in a lemon brandy sauce

Vongole al Forno

$16.00

Manila clams lightly breaded then baked with garlic and olive oil topped with a lemon butter sauce

Salsiccia Di Puglia

$16.00

Homemade Italian Sausage sautéed with wild mushrooms, fresh diced tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and roasted red peppers in a brandy sauce

Zuppe Di Giorno - Bowl

$7.00

A rotating soup of the day

Zuppe Di Giorno - Cup

$4.00

A rotating soup of the day

Insalate

Positano Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, ridicchio, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes with crumbled bleu cheese, tossed in our house lemon and balsamic vinaigrette dressings.

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce with roasted red pepperss, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons, tossed in our house caesar dressing

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Baby arugula with shaved parmigiano reggiano and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our house vinaigrette dressing

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Baby spinach with sliced tomatoes, scallions, fresh mozzarella and croutons drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and our house balsamic dressing

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese, cucumbers, scallions and crumbled proscuitto tossed in our house balsamic dressing

Meatball Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers, kalamata olives, and red onion, tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing, accompanied with three homemade meatballs, and garnished with shredded parmesan

Pizza

Margherita

$14.00

10-inch thin crust pizza with san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil

Melanzane

$14.00

10-inch thin crust pizza with san marzano tomatoes, roasted eggplant, garlic and olive oil

Quatro Formaggi

$14.00

10-inch thin crust pizza with four cheeses: mozzarella, mascarpone, bleu and swiss

Quatro Stagioni

$15.00

10-inch thin crust pizza with prosciutto, artichokes, mushrooms and olives

Siciliano

$15.00

10-inch thin crust pizza with homemade italian sausage, green pepper and onion

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

10-inch thin crust cheese pizza, add ingredients 1/ea.

Pasta

Rigatoni Melanzane

$17.00

Sauteed in a spicy tomato sauce with roasted eggplant topped with fresh mozzarella

Ravioli con Spinachi

$19.00

Cheese filled ravioli in a four cheese sauce with a touch of tomato sauce and topped with crushed spinach

Spaghetti con Meatballs

$19.00

Spaghetti in a homemade tomato sauce

Penne Abbruzzesse

$19.00

Penne pasta, homemade Italian sausage, pancetta, garlic, shallots and onions in an arribiata sauce

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$19.00

Homemade rigatoni in a vodka tomato cream sauce.

Gnocchi Marinara

$18.00

Homemade potato dumplings in a homemade tomato sauce

Penne con Pollo

$19.00

Penne pasta with grilled chicken, garlic, and spinach in a light basil cream sauce

Pappardelle al Nonno

$20.00

Homemade pappardelle in our signature tomato meat sauce topped with parmigiano.

Linguini Fruitta di Mare

$32.00

Linguine with sauteed shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari and clams in a marinara sauce

Linguini Scampi Agli Olio

$25.00

Linguine with shrimp and broccoli in a garlic and olive oil sauce

Ravioli con Formaggio

$19.00

Cheese filled ravioli in a tomato basil sauce topped with fresh mozzarella cheese

Rigatoni Baragiano

$21.00

Pasta of the Day

Linguini Vongole

$20.00

Linguine with clams in a garlic white wine sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded eggplant in a fresh tomato basil sauce topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese served with a side of linguine

Cavatelli alla Nonna

$18.00

Homemade Cavatelli with basil and parmesan cheese in a homemade tomato sauce

Pollo

Pollo Arrosto Romano

$22.00

Half roasted chicken sauteed in garlic, olive oil, lemon, rosemary and white wine served with a side of roasted potatoes

Pollo Marsala

$19.00

Pan roasted chicken breasts served with wild mushrooms in a sweet marsala wine sauce, served with roasted potatoes

Pollo Positano

$22.00

Pan roasted chicken breasts sauteed in a white wine sauce with mushrooms, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts, served with a side of linguine pasta

Pollo con Polenta

$19.00

Sauteed chicken breasts with creamy polenta, wild mushrooms, tomatoes and shallots in a lite brandy sauce.

Pollo alla Limone

$19.00

Pan roasted chicken breasts sauteed with white wine and capers in a lemon sauce, served with a side of linguine or fire roasted spinach

Pollo Amalfi

$20.00

Pan seared chicken breast, topped with fresh mozzarella and homemade red sauce served with a side of linguini pasta

Pollo Saltimbocca

$20.00

Pan roasted chicken breasts layered with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella served with linguine pasta

Pollo Vesuvio

$21.00

Half roasted chicken sauteed with garlic, onions, olive oil, peas and spices in a white wine sauce served roasted potatoes

Pollo Parmigiana

$22.00

Roasted chicken breasts lightly breaded, topped with mozzarella and parmesan, in a tomato basil sauce served with a side of linguini pasta

Pollo Milanesa

$19.00

Breaded and pan fried chicken with brown butter sage, topped with arugula, fresh tomatoes and shaved parmigiano, served with polenta

Vitello

Vitello Parmigiano

$32.00

Breaded veal baked with mozzarella in a marinara sauce with your choice of pasta (rigatoni or penne)

Vitello Marsala

$32.00

Tender veal sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce with your choice of roasted or garlic mashed potatoes

Vitello alla Limone

$32.00

Tender veal sauteed in a white wine, lemon and capers served with a side of linguine or fire roasted spinach

Vitello Saltimbocca

$33.00

Tender veal sauteed with garlic, sage and white wine topped with prosciutto and fontinella served with a side of linguine pasta

Vitello Diavolo

$32.00

Roasted veal with tomatoes, chiles, capers and black olives in a spicy tomato sauce served with a side of linguine pasta

Vitello Milanesa

$32.00

Breaded and pan fried veal with brown butter sage, topped with arugula, fresh tomatoes and shaved parmigiana, served with polenta

Carne

Filetto alla Griglia

$48.00

10-ounce, Filet mignon served with a side of garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables

Filetto Marsala

$48.00

10-ounce, Filet marsala topped with mushrooms, sauteed in our own special marsala wine sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes

Filetto Vesuvio

$48.00

10-ounce, Filet vesuvio, sautéed with garlic, olive oil, peas and spices in a white wine sauce served with roasted potatoes

Giambotta Alla Toscana

$24.00

Italian sausage, chicken, sautéed red peppers, roasted potatoes and onions in a homemade tomato sauce

Pork Chop Valdostana

$34.00

Two bone-in chops pan seared and stuffed with prosciutto and fontina cheese, sautéed with mushrooms, roasted red peppers in a brandy garlic sauce over asparagus

Pesce

Pesce Bianco alla Spinachi

$26.00

Roasted whitefish sauteed with baby capers and shallots in a light butter sauce with a side of roasted spinach

Chilean Sea Bass

$44.00

Ask us for this week's special preparation

Salmon Napolitano

$32.00

Sauteed salmon with shrimp, scallops and calamari in a white wine sauce with a side of lunguine

Risotto alla Positano

$26.00

Arborio rice porcini with grilled shrimp and scallops with fresh tomatoes in a saffron broth

Contorni

Meatballs

$7.00

(2) Made with veal, pork, & beef

Sausage

$7.00

Fire Roasted Spinach

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Side Of Pasta

$9.00

Your choice of pasta with your choice of sauce

Sauteed Vegetables

$9.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$7.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Cheese ravioli's with marinara sauce

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball

$10.00

Spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce and one meatball

Kids Penne with Meatball

$10.00

Penne with butter or marinara sauce and one meatball

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

Fettucini noddles covered in a creamy Alfredo sauce, add chicken +2

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Cheese and sauce, add sausage and/or pepperoni, 1/ea.

Desserts

Bombolini's

$9.00

Five mini fried donuts rolled in vanilla sugar and served with Nutella and whipped cream

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$10.00

Cannoli's

$8.00

Homemade Tiramisu

$9.00

Gelato

$8.00

2 scoops of either chocolate, vanilla or pistachio gelato

Spumni CAKE

$12.00

Spumoni

$8.00

Choc. Indulgence Cake (GF)

$10.00Out of stock

Spumoni Cake

$10.00

Specials

Shrimp Parm

$38.00

Pasta Balls

$14.00

Beef Tip Risotto

$30.00

Peach Cobbler

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated since 2020, Positano Ristorante is the premier Italian restaurant in the western suburbs. We serve authentic Italian cuisine including homemade pastas, fresh seafood, chicken and much more.

Location

17W460 22nd Street, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Directions

Gallery
Positano Ristorante image
Positano Ristorante image
Positano Ristorante image
Positano Ristorante image

