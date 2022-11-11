Italian
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
:Positano Ristorante
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Family owned and operated since 2020, Positano Ristorante is the premier Italian restaurant in the western suburbs. We serve authentic Italian cuisine including homemade pastas, fresh seafood, chicken and much more.
Location
17W460 22nd Street, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
