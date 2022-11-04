Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Italian
Pizza

Labriola Cafe Labriola Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

3021 Butterfield Rd

Oak Brook, IL 60523

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Orchard Salad
The Astoria Waldof Salad
Labriola Caesar

Salads

Labriola Grilled Bread Salad

Labriola Grilled Bread Salad

$13.00

Grilled artisan ciabatta, tomato, black and green olives, shaved onion, feta and mozzarella cheeses, watercress and lemon balsamic vinaigrette

The Astoria Waldof Salad

The Astoria Waldof Salad

$13.00

Fresh field greens, homemade candied walnuts, green apples, blue cheese, red and green grapes, and balsamic dijon vinaigrette served with a raisin pecan crisp

Orchard Salad

Orchard Salad

$13.00

Fresh field greens, local apples, raisins & cranberries, aged white cheddar, toasted pecans and homemade apple cider vinaigrette

Cafe Chopped Salad

Cafe Chopped Salad

$13.00

Tossed fresh field greens, wood-fired mushrooms, blue cheese, tomato, smoked bacon, and creamy red wine vinaigrette

Labriola Caesar

Labriola Caesar

$11.00

Crisp hearts of romaine, shaved imported grana padano cheese, Labriola's toasted crumbled croutons, and classic Caesar dressing

The Salmon and Spinach Salad

The Salmon and Spinach Salad

$19.00

Fresh baby spinach, seared salmon, smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, wood fired roasted mushrooms, shaved red onions, and warm bacon dressing

Milanese Salad

Milanese Salad

$16.00

Breaded chicken, shaved cauliflower, tomatoes, shaved Parmesan and lemon caesar dressing

Rotisserie Salad

Rotisserie Salad

$16.00

Romaine, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, rotisserie chicken, red wine vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Fresh baby spinach, smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, wood fired roasted mushrooms, shaved red onions, and warm bacon dressing

Soup

Tomato Soup

$5.25+

Chicken Noodle

$5.25+

Mine Soup

$5.25+

Cafe Combos

Half Salad & Cup of Soup

$12.00
Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup

Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$13.00

Half Sandwich & Half Salad

$14.00

Pan Pizza & Half Salad

$12.00

Cold Sandwiches

Oven Roasted Turkey on Multigran

Oven Roasted Turkey on Multigran

$12.50

House roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, tomato, arugula and tarragon mayonnaise

Classic Italian on Torpedo Roll

Classic Italian on Torpedo Roll

$13.50

Boar's head genoa salami, mortadella, capicola, aged provolone, tomato, fresh basil, arugula, evoo and vinegar dressing

California Turkey on Multigrain

California Turkey on Multigrain

$13.50

House roasted turkey breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers and mayonnaise on multigrain

Tuna Salad on Croissant

Tuna Salad on Croissant

$12.50

Albacore tuna salad, roasted celery, red onion, lettuce and American cheese

Poached Chicken Salad on Croissant

Poached Chicken Salad on Croissant

$12.50

Poached chicken, roasted celery, Granny Smith apples, tomato and red leaf lettuce

Hot Sandwiches

Labriola Filet Sliders on Mini Pretzel Bun

Labriola Filet Sliders on Mini Pretzel Bun

$17.00

A trio of prime beef filets grilled to order, topped with maître d'butter, and served with hand cut fries

French Dip

French Dip

$15.00

Thinly sliced roast beef and natural au jus, served on a toasted hoagie roll. Make it a hot nicky for $1.50 extra. Giardiniera & Provolone

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

House roasted thinly sliced beef, roasted peppers, onions, cheese sauce, provolone, served on a garlic toasted torpedo roll.

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.50

Braised short ribs on thick sliced brioche, toasted with mozzarella, Monterey and white cheddar cheese, served with a side of hand cut fries

Meatball Sub on Artisan Baguette

Meatball Sub on Artisan Baguette

$13.50

House-made meatballs, marinara and provolone, served with hand cut fries

Boars Head Tavern Ham & Swiss on Brioche

Boars Head Tavern Ham & Swiss on Brioche

$12.50

Ham, Emmental Swiss and dijon mayonnaise on sliced brioche

Foot Long Grilled Cheese

Foot Long Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Vermont cheddar, Emmental swiss and Wisconsin provolone cheeses

Grilled Seasonal Vegetable Artisan Panini

Grilled Seasonal Vegetable Artisan Panini

$12.50

Fresh grilled seasonal vegetables, basil pesto and balsamic glaze on ciabatta

Prosciutto Wrapped Chicken Panini

Prosciutto Wrapped Chicken Panini

$15.00

Roasted tomatoes, spinach, aged provolone cheese and pesto mayonnaise on ciabatta

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00

Hand breaded and lightly fried chicken breasts with marinara and mozzarella cheese, served on a torpedo roll with a side of hand cut fries

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Southern style fried chicken breast on a pretzel bun with slaw, pickles and a chipotle aioli

Grilled BBQ Chicken on Artisan Ciabatta Roll

Grilled BBQ Chicken on Artisan Ciabatta Roll

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, tomatoes, jack cheese, and oil and vinegar slaw

Burgers

The Maytag Blue Cheeseburger on a Pretzel Bun

The Maytag Blue Cheeseburger on a Pretzel Bun

$16.50

Smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Maytag blue cheese, lettuce and tomato

The Richie Burger on a Pretzel Bun

The Richie Burger on a Pretzel Bun

$15.00

Two-year Black Diamond white cheddar, lettuce and tomato

Richie Burger 2.0

Richie Burger 2.0

$16.50

Smoked bacon, beer cheddar cheese sauce, caramelized onion on our signature pretzel croissant

Turkey Burger on a Pretzel Bun

Turkey Burger on a Pretzel Bun

$14.00

Two-year aged Black Diamond white cheddar, lettuce and tomato

All American Double Cheese Burger

All American Double Cheese Burger

$14.00

Two hand-formed patties with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house-made thousand island dressing on a Brioche bun

Veggies Burger on a Pretzel Bun

Veggies Burger on a Pretzel Bun

$14.00

Our house-made veggie with cajun mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, red onion and provolone cheese (contains nuts & eggs)

Pizza

Labriola's Signature Buffalo Mozzarella

Labriola's Signature Buffalo Mozzarella

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, evoo and fresh Italian buffalo mozzarella cheese

Classic Margherita

Classic Margherita

$14.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, evoo and fresh mozzarella cheese

Arugula, Spinach & Mushroom

Arugula, Spinach & Mushroom

$15.00

Fresh garlic, mushrooms, arugula, spinach leaves, evoo, imported Grana Padano and fresh mozzarella cheeses

Sweet Fennel Sausage with Peppers & Onions

Sweet Fennel Sausage with Peppers & Onions

$15.00

Sweet fennel sausage, San Marzano tomato sauce, roasted red pepper, shaved red onion, mozzarella and provolone cheese

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, toppings additional

Slices

12" Create Your Own

$14.00
Artisan Pepperoni

Artisan Pepperoni

$15.00

Hand sliced pepperoni, San Marzano tomato sauce, evoo, mozzarella and provolone cheeses

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pasta

Ricotta Gnocchi Alla Crema Di Pomodoro

Ricotta Gnocchi Alla Crema Di Pomodoro

$16.00

Fresh ricotta gnocchi with tomato cream sauce and pecorino romano cheese (GF Available)

Orecchiette Alla Bolognese

Orecchiette Alla Bolognese

$16.00

Orecchiette pasta with our house made bolognese sauce (GF Available)

Tortellini with Parmesan Cream

Tortellini with Parmesan Cream

$16.00

Four cheese stuffed tortellini with parmesan cream sauce

Baked Rigatoni with Sausage and Peppers

Baked Rigatoni with Sausage and Peppers

$16.00

Rigatoni baked country style with sweet Italian sausage and bell peppers (GF Available)

Penne and Marinara with Meatballs

Penne and Marinara with Meatballs

$16.00

Penne pasta with Nonna's meatballs, homemade marinara sauce and pecorino romano cheese

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Fettuccine pasta in a cheese alfredo sauce with grilled chicken (GF Available)

Mac & Cheese Dinner

$16.00

Penne Marinara

$16.00

Entrees

Labriola's Classic Chicken Parmesan

Labriola's Classic Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Lightly breaded all natural chicken breast served over spaghetti with our house made marinara sauce with melted grande provolone cheese

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon served with basmati rice, grilled asparagus, and a lemon butter sauce

Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie Chicken

$16.00+

Slow roasted Amish chicken finished in our wood fired oven.

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Hand breaded all white meat fried to order chicken tenders. Served with french fries and your choice of sauce. BBQ, Ranch or Honey Mustard.

Sides

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.50

Side Classic Caesar

$5.00

Hand Cut French Fries

$5.00

House Made Potato Chips

$4.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Mixed Green Salad

$4.00

Sauteed Grean Beans

$5.00Out of stock

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Meatball (2)

$8.00

Kids

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$9.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Grab N Go - NA Bev

Orange Crush Bottle

$2.39

Mountain Dew Bottle

$2.50

Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.25

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.25

Pepsi Can

$2.25

Aquafina Water

$2.25

Life Water Small

$2.50

Life Water Large

$5.25

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.99

San Benedetto Sparkling

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Martinellis Apple Juice

$3.25

Bubbly Cherry

$2.99

San Pelligrino Aranciata Rossa Cans

$3.00

San Pellegrino Lemonata Cans

$3.00

Dad's Root Beer

$3.50

Monster Energy

$4.99

Stan's Cold Brew Can

$4.05
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A neighborhood favorite centered around house-made classic dishes using the freshest ingredients.

Location

3021 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523

Directions

Gallery
Labriola Cafe image
Banner pic
Labriola Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

:Positano Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
17W460 22nd Street Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Standard Market - The Grill
orange star4.0 • 316
333 E OGDEN AVE Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Pompei of Westmont - Westmont, IL
orange starNo Reviews
200 West Ogden Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Dolce Restaurant + Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
13 North Cass Avenue Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Gia Mia - Downers Grove
orange starNo Reviews
994 WARREN AVE DOWNERS GROVE, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Livia Italian Eatery - Elmhurst
orange starNo Reviews
116 E Schiller St Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oak Brook

Egg Harbor Cafe - Oak Brook
orange star4.5 • 1,796
2054 York Road Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Reza's Restaurant - Oak Brook
orange star4.4 • 365
40 N Tower Rd Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - IL001 - Oak Brook
orange star4.1 • 347
3041 Butterfield Rd. Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Oakbrook Center
orange star4.5 • 117
521 Oakbrook Center Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oak Brook
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hinsdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Villa Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
La Grange
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston