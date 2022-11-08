Restaurant header imageView gallery

More Brewing Company - Villa Park

1,133 Reviews

$$

126 S Villa Ave

Villa Park, IL 60181

More Burger
Southwest Salad
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Specials

The Sasquash Burger

$19.00

8oz Angus Brisket Patty, balsamic glazed arugula, watercress, brie cheese, fried squash, dijonaise on a toasted potato bun

Shareables

Fried Four Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

four cheese raviolis, parmesan cheese, house made san marzano tomato sauce

Hot Cheeto Esquites

$12.00

fire roasted corn, jalapeno, cotija cheese, cilantro lime crema, with a hot cheeto topping (shareable portion)

House Pretzel

House Pretzel

$11.00

served with honey mustard, house-made beer cheese and stone ground mustard

Hummus Plate

$16.00
Italian Beef Egg Rolls

Italian Beef Egg Rolls

$12.00

thinly-sliced chicago style italian beef, chihuahua cheese, giardiniera. served with a side of au jus

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$4.50

house beer-battered fries

Spicy Curds

Spicy Curds

$12.00

hand battered wisconsin cheese curds. served with ranch dressing.

Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$5.00

house beer-battered fries tossed in spicy seasoning, served with ranch dressing.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

waffle cut sweet potato fries

Truffle Curds

Truffle Curds

$13.00

truffle oil, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, lemon zest, truffle aioli

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$6.50

truffle oil, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, lemon zest, truffle aioli

WI Cheese Curds

WI Cheese Curds

$11.00

wisconsin cheese curds hand battered and deep fried, served with chipotle ranch sauce.

Wings

Wings

$14.00

jumbo wings hand battered and deep fried, choice of sauces, served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Salads

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$14.00

spring mix, tomato, roasted corn, red onions, black beans, cheddar cheese, avocado, spicy tortilla strips, chipotle ranch, bbq drizzle

Harvest Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, poached pears, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, hardboiled egg. Served with a maple and pear vinaigrette.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.00

Soup/Chili

Turkey Chili

$8.00

lamb chili topped with feta, red onion and tomato

Seafood Bisque

$12.00

fresh shrimp and atlantic crab in a cream and tomato based broth topped with old bay, house-made croutons and chives

Handhelds

Falafel Wrap

$18.00

House-made falafel. Served with house-made hummus, spring mix, red onion, tomato, cucumber and tahini sauce in a grilled tortilla wrap.

Jalapeno Popper Burger

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$18.00

8oz angus brisket patty, roasted garlic and jalapeno cream cheese, pepperjack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, charred onions, brioche bun, jalapeno cheese curd garnish

More Burger

More Burger

$15.00

two 4oz short rib & ground chuck angus beef patties, american cheese, sliced red onion, pickles, dijonaise. served on toasted brioche bun

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

coleslaw, pickles. served on toasted brioche bun

Street Tacos (3)

$14.00

choice of one protein, served with house-made salsa verde. Side of esquites

Villa Pork

Villa Pork

$17.00

slow-roasted bbq pulled pork, pickles, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, crispy onion strings. served on texas toast

Entrees

Beer Cheese Bacon Mac

$19.00

Sausage & Pepper Rigatoni

$22.00

house made san marzano tomato sauce, rigatoni pasta, reams italian sausage, bell peppers, sweet onions, parmesan cheese, micro mirepoix (ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM)

Taste of India

Samosas

Samosas

$12.00

homemade vegetarian puff pastry, spicy potatoes, onion, peas. served with tamarind & raita sauce

Tandoori Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

masala marinated chicken finished on the grill, served with pickled onions and raita aioli on texas toast.

Tikka Masala Platter

Tikka Masala Platter

$18.00Out of stock

Traditional Tikka Masala Platter with a choice of chicken or paneer, served with biryani (chicken or veggie, yogurt sauce, onion, cliantro and warm naan.

Kids Menu

Available for kids age 15 and under.

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

3 chicken tenders with side

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

grilled cheese sandwich with side

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

4oz burger with cheese and side

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Sides

Apple Sauce

Apple Sauce

$2.00
Extra Naan

Extra Naan

$3.00

Desserts

Apple Pie Eggrolls

$10.00

caramelized apple filling, fried eggroll wrapper, served with caramel sauce, chopped pecans PLEASE NOTE: A LA MODE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR TO-GO ORDERS

Chocolate City Monster Cookies

$10.00

brown butter stout chocolate chip cookie, made with our MoRE chocolate city stout. PLEASE NOTE: A LA MODE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR TO-GO ORDERS

More Beer 4-Packs To-Go

Agra: Mango Mojito 4-Pack (16oz cans)

Agra: Mango Mojito 4-Pack (16oz cans)

$10.00
Agra: Pina Colada 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

Agra: Pina Colada 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$10.00

Pina Colada Hard Seltzer. | 5% ABV | We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. No exchanges.

Agra: Variety 4-Pack (16oz cans)

Agra: Variety 4-Pack (16oz cans)

$10.00

Mango Mojito and Pina Colada

Autumn Fields 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

Autumn Fields 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$10.00

A fresh take on our cream ale, Open Fields, we added cranberry & Orange to lend the perfect additions to the cool season rolling in. 4.5% ABV We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up. No exchanges.

Away From The Norm 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

Away From The Norm 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$10.00

This American Amber Ale has dark shades of natural gold on full display. Moderate maltiness is balanced with a steady hop profile for a smooth yet complex flavor. Meanwhile, subtle notes of dark molasses and caramel hover right under the palate and really boost the overall composition. | 6% ABV | We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the neature of the product, crowler fills will not be refudned if not picked up. No Exchanges.

Bartlett Maibock 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

Bartlett Maibock 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$10.00

HISTORY. HARMONY. PRIDE. Bartlett Maibock is our latest lager that pays homage to our future taproom in the heart of downtown Bartlett. This German-Style Maibock balances the rich, bready malt core with assertive hops for a dry and celebratory finish. Like other springtime beers, the hop character is balanced toward floral and earthy making it a bold and lively lager that's worth celebrating with your friends and family. 6% ABV We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up. No exchanges.

Blood Orange Double Marbles 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

Blood Orange Double Marbles 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$20.00

Milkshake-style DIPA with Blood Orange and Vanilla | 8% ABV | We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the neature of the product, crowler fills will not be refudned if not picked up. No Exchanges.

Blueberry Marbles 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

Blueberry Marbles 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$20.00

IPA brewed with Lactose and Mosaic hops with Blueberry and Vanilla added. | 6.5% ABV | We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. No exchanges.

By Candlelight 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

By Candlelight 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$15.00

A light and crisp bodied hazy IPA dry-hopped with Bru-1, Citra and Chinook hops. Notes of citrus fruit, sweet tangerine and fresh pineapple shine bright on this crusher. | 6.8% ABV | We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. No exchanges.

Fresh Coast Morever 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

Fresh Coast Morever 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$18.00

The same Morever you know and love, now with a ridiculous amount of fresh frozen YCH 301 hops courtesy of our friends at Yakima Chief hops. 6.9% ABV We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up. No exchanges.

Great Western Ale 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

Great Western Ale 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$12.00

A classic American Pale Ale

L2 Orbit 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

L2 Orbit 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$18.00

Named in honor of the James Webb Space Telescope, this Double Dry-Hopped DIPA is loaded with Lotus, Barbe Rouge, and Nelson Sauvin hops. | 8.% ABV | We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. No exchanges.

Lil Space Booties 4-Pack (16oz cans)

Lil Space Booties 4-Pack (16oz cans)

$13.00

A baby version of our DDH Double Space Boots brewed to celebrate John & Aaron's newest additions to their families, who were born just 6 days apart! 5.5% ABV We will hold product for 24 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. No exchanges.

Loose Candies 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

Loose Candies 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$18.00

A Double Dry Hopped Double IPA exploding with zesty orange and grapefruity Citra Hops, juicy mango and stonefruity El Dorado Hops, and passionfruity Vic Secret Hops. These tropical treats come costumed and ready to party in a big ol’ lush body of haze! 8.4% ABV We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up. No exchanges.

Ribbons For Rebecca (16oz 4-Pack To Go)

Ribbons For Rebecca (16oz 4-Pack To Go)

$18.00

Fruited Gose with Watermelon & Big Mich Chile Spice. Brewed for our friend & fighter Becky, 100% of the proceeds of this beer will be going to the American Cancer Society.

Shadows 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

Shadows 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$12.00

Inspired by the early days of the midwestern emo music scene, this classic West Coast IPA has a dynamic blend of Citra, Columbus, and Simcoe that really showcases a bold and electric hop profile. Pensive woody resin has subtle jolt of citrus pulp quickly fades into an herbaceous ensemble that’s incredibly snappy and clean. Bold and ambitious, this IPA is a solid addition in a long lineage of stellar West-Coasts. 6.7% ABV We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up. No exchanges.

Swerski 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

Swerski 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$10.00Out of stock

A traditional German-Style Dunkleweizen specially crafted for when da good guys storm the field in search for gridiron glory. | 5% ABV | We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. | No exchanges.

Tank Sweat 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$10.00

Dry Hopped Lager with Citra, Mosaic, and Lotus. Brewed in collaboration with Malteurup Malting Company. 4.5% ABV We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up. No exchanges.

Tripel 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

Tripel 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$16.00

Belgian-Style Tripel Ale ABV: 8.8% We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up. No exchanges.

Dark Matter Coffee

A Love Supreme 12oz Whole Bean

A Love Supreme 12oz Whole Bean

$17.00

House Blend: Exuding rich cocoa and walnut aromatics, fudge-like viscosity and a lingering cherry cordial finish, this dynamo blend stands strong even through cream and sugar.

Unicorn Blood 12oz Whole Bean

Unicorn Blood 12oz Whole Bean

$15.00
Starry Eyes 12oz Whole Bean

Starry Eyes 12oz Whole Bean

$17.00

Daydream Coffee Company

1870

1870

$17.00Out of stock

Our house roast is a Guatemalan single origin bean that offers robust but balanced flavors of cocoa, caramel and sweet tea, with a roasty backbone and light acidity that gives you exactly what you expect from a perfect cup of coffee or an excellent espresso. Choose from Classic or Dark roasts.

To-Go Disposables

Please Add To-Go Disposables

