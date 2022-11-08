More Brewing Company - Villa Park

Bartlett Maibock 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$10.00

HISTORY. HARMONY. PRIDE. Bartlett Maibock is our latest lager that pays homage to our future taproom in the heart of downtown Bartlett. This German-Style Maibock balances the rich, bready malt core with assertive hops for a dry and celebratory finish. Like other springtime beers, the hop character is balanced toward floral and earthy making it a bold and lively lager that's worth celebrating with your friends and family. 6% ABV We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up. No exchanges.