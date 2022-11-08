- Home
- Villa Park
- More Brewing Company - Villa Park
More Brewing Company - Villa Park
1,133 Reviews
$$
126 S Villa Ave
Villa Park, IL 60181
Specials
Shareables
Fried Four Cheese Ravioli
four cheese raviolis, parmesan cheese, house made san marzano tomato sauce
Hot Cheeto Esquites
fire roasted corn, jalapeno, cotija cheese, cilantro lime crema, with a hot cheeto topping (shareable portion)
House Pretzel
served with honey mustard, house-made beer cheese and stone ground mustard
Hummus Plate
Italian Beef Egg Rolls
thinly-sliced chicago style italian beef, chihuahua cheese, giardiniera. served with a side of au jus
Side of Fries
house beer-battered fries
Spicy Curds
hand battered wisconsin cheese curds. served with ranch dressing.
Spicy Fries
house beer-battered fries tossed in spicy seasoning, served with ranch dressing.
Sweet Potato Fries
waffle cut sweet potato fries
Truffle Curds
truffle oil, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, lemon zest, truffle aioli
Truffle Fries
truffle oil, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, lemon zest, truffle aioli
WI Cheese Curds
wisconsin cheese curds hand battered and deep fried, served with chipotle ranch sauce.
Wings
jumbo wings hand battered and deep fried, choice of sauces, served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Salads
Southwest Salad
spring mix, tomato, roasted corn, red onions, black beans, cheddar cheese, avocado, spicy tortilla strips, chipotle ranch, bbq drizzle
Harvest Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, poached pears, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, hardboiled egg. Served with a maple and pear vinaigrette.
Side House Salad
Soup/Chili
Handhelds
Falafel Wrap
House-made falafel. Served with house-made hummus, spring mix, red onion, tomato, cucumber and tahini sauce in a grilled tortilla wrap.
Jalapeno Popper Burger
8oz angus brisket patty, roasted garlic and jalapeno cream cheese, pepperjack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, charred onions, brioche bun, jalapeno cheese curd garnish
More Burger
two 4oz short rib & ground chuck angus beef patties, american cheese, sliced red onion, pickles, dijonaise. served on toasted brioche bun
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
coleslaw, pickles. served on toasted brioche bun
Street Tacos (3)
choice of one protein, served with house-made salsa verde. Side of esquites
Villa Pork
slow-roasted bbq pulled pork, pickles, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, crispy onion strings. served on texas toast
Entrees
Taste of India
Samosas
homemade vegetarian puff pastry, spicy potatoes, onion, peas. served with tamarind & raita sauce
Tandoori Chicken Sandwich
masala marinated chicken finished on the grill, served with pickled onions and raita aioli on texas toast.
Tikka Masala Platter
Traditional Tikka Masala Platter with a choice of chicken or paneer, served with biryani (chicken or veggie, yogurt sauce, onion, cliantro and warm naan.
Kids Menu
Desserts
Apple Pie Eggrolls
caramelized apple filling, fried eggroll wrapper, served with caramel sauce, chopped pecans PLEASE NOTE: A LA MODE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR TO-GO ORDERS
Chocolate City Monster Cookies
brown butter stout chocolate chip cookie, made with our MoRE chocolate city stout. PLEASE NOTE: A LA MODE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR TO-GO ORDERS
More Beer 4-Packs To-Go
Agra: Mango Mojito 4-Pack (16oz cans)
Agra: Pina Colada 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
Pina Colada Hard Seltzer. | 5% ABV | We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. No exchanges.
Agra: Variety 4-Pack (16oz cans)
Mango Mojito and Pina Colada
Autumn Fields 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
A fresh take on our cream ale, Open Fields, we added cranberry & Orange to lend the perfect additions to the cool season rolling in. 4.5% ABV We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up. No exchanges.
Away From The Norm 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
This American Amber Ale has dark shades of natural gold on full display. Moderate maltiness is balanced with a steady hop profile for a smooth yet complex flavor. Meanwhile, subtle notes of dark molasses and caramel hover right under the palate and really boost the overall composition. | 6% ABV | We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the neature of the product, crowler fills will not be refudned if not picked up. No Exchanges.
Bartlett Maibock 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
HISTORY. HARMONY. PRIDE. Bartlett Maibock is our latest lager that pays homage to our future taproom in the heart of downtown Bartlett. This German-Style Maibock balances the rich, bready malt core with assertive hops for a dry and celebratory finish. Like other springtime beers, the hop character is balanced toward floral and earthy making it a bold and lively lager that's worth celebrating with your friends and family. 6% ABV We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up. No exchanges.
Blood Orange Double Marbles 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
Milkshake-style DIPA with Blood Orange and Vanilla | 8% ABV | We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the neature of the product, crowler fills will not be refudned if not picked up. No Exchanges.
Blueberry Marbles 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
IPA brewed with Lactose and Mosaic hops with Blueberry and Vanilla added. | 6.5% ABV | We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. No exchanges.
By Candlelight 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
A light and crisp bodied hazy IPA dry-hopped with Bru-1, Citra and Chinook hops. Notes of citrus fruit, sweet tangerine and fresh pineapple shine bright on this crusher. | 6.8% ABV | We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. No exchanges.
Fresh Coast Morever 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
The same Morever you know and love, now with a ridiculous amount of fresh frozen YCH 301 hops courtesy of our friends at Yakima Chief hops. 6.9% ABV We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up. No exchanges.
Great Western Ale 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
A classic American Pale Ale
L2 Orbit 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
Named in honor of the James Webb Space Telescope, this Double Dry-Hopped DIPA is loaded with Lotus, Barbe Rouge, and Nelson Sauvin hops. | 8.% ABV | We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. No exchanges.
Lil Space Booties 4-Pack (16oz cans)
A baby version of our DDH Double Space Boots brewed to celebrate John & Aaron's newest additions to their families, who were born just 6 days apart! 5.5% ABV We will hold product for 24 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. No exchanges.
Loose Candies 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
A Double Dry Hopped Double IPA exploding with zesty orange and grapefruity Citra Hops, juicy mango and stonefruity El Dorado Hops, and passionfruity Vic Secret Hops. These tropical treats come costumed and ready to party in a big ol’ lush body of haze! 8.4% ABV We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up. No exchanges.
Ribbons For Rebecca (16oz 4-Pack To Go)
Fruited Gose with Watermelon & Big Mich Chile Spice. Brewed for our friend & fighter Becky, 100% of the proceeds of this beer will be going to the American Cancer Society.
Shadows 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
Inspired by the early days of the midwestern emo music scene, this classic West Coast IPA has a dynamic blend of Citra, Columbus, and Simcoe that really showcases a bold and electric hop profile. Pensive woody resin has subtle jolt of citrus pulp quickly fades into an herbaceous ensemble that’s incredibly snappy and clean. Bold and ambitious, this IPA is a solid addition in a long lineage of stellar West-Coasts. 6.7% ABV We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up. No exchanges.
Swerski 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
A traditional German-Style Dunkleweizen specially crafted for when da good guys storm the field in search for gridiron glory. | 5% ABV | We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. | No exchanges.
Tank Sweat 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
Dry Hopped Lager with Citra, Mosaic, and Lotus. Brewed in collaboration with Malteurup Malting Company. 4.5% ABV We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up. No exchanges.
Tripel 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
Belgian-Style Tripel Ale ABV: 8.8% We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up. No exchanges.
Dark Matter Coffee
Daydream Coffee Company
1870
Our house roast is a Guatemalan single origin bean that offers robust but balanced flavors of cocoa, caramel and sweet tea, with a roasty backbone and light acidity that gives you exactly what you expect from a perfect cup of coffee or an excellent espresso. Choose from Classic or Dark roasts.
To-Go Disposables
Headware
Breast Cancer Awareness Winter Hat
Olive Green Camper Hat
Adjjustable Olive Green Camper Hat
Black & Yellow Toboggan Beanie
Waffle Knit Reversible Beanie
Corn Cob Hat
Red Hawaiian Hat
Black on Black Snapback Hat
Leather Patch Trucker Hat (Khaki)
Leather Patch Trucker Hat (Black)
Navy Corduroy Hat
Green/Orange Trucker Hat
Gray/Black Hat
Merch
Flannel (2XL)
Size 2XL | Burnside brand flannel | 80/20 cotton/polyester | Roll-tab sleeves with adjustable one-button cuffs | Flannels run small, so it is encouraged to size up when ordering
Flannel (3XL)
Size 3XL | Burnside brand flannel | 80/20 cotton/polyester | Roll-tab sleeves with adjustable one-button cuffs | Flannels run small, so it is encouraged to size up when ordering
Logo Windbreaker (2XL)
Charcoal Flannel (2XL)
Charcoal Flannel (3XL)
ADIDAS Polo (S)
ADIDAS Polo (M)
Teal Hoodie (S)
Teal Hoodie (M)
Teal Hoodie (L)
Teal Hoodie (XL)
Teal Hoodie (2XL)
Teal Hoodie (3XL)
Green Hoodie (S)
Green Hoodie (M)
Green Hoodie (L)
Green Hoodie (XL)
Green Hoodie (2XL)
Green Hoodie (3XL)
Cursive Logo Cream (2XL)
Cursive Logo Tee - Cream
Cursive Logo Cream (3XL)
Cursive Logo Tee - Cream
Cursive Logo Navy (4XL)
Cursive Logo Tee - Midnight Navy
Hop Logo Tee (XS)
Size XS | Black unisex Next Level 60/40 cotton/polyester blend shirts | 4-color print on front w/ one color letter logo print with locations on back.
Hop Logo Tee (S)
Size S | Black unisex Next Level 60/40 cotton/polyester blend shirts | 4-color print on front w/ one color letter logo print with locations on back.
Hop Logo Tee (3XL)
Size 3XL | Black unisex Next Level 60/40 cotton/polyester blend shirts | 4-color print on front w/ one color letter logo print with locations on back.
Marbles 3/4 Tee (S)
Three Quarter Raglan Tee
Marbles 3/4 Tee (M)
Three Quarter Raglan Tee
Marbles 3/4 Tee (XL)
Three Quarter Raglan Tee
Marbles 3/4 Tee (3XL)
Three Quarter Raglan Tee
More Metal Black (S)
Tie Die More Metalcore Tee - Black/White w/ White Letters