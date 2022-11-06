Restaurant header imageView gallery

SHAHI NIHARI AND CHOPSTICKS

review star

No reviews yet

541 W N Ave

Villa Park, IL 60181

Order Again

Popular Items

NIHARI
GARLIC NAAN
MUTTON BIRYANI

APPETIZER

ALOOU SAMOOSA

$7.99

CHICKEN SAMOOSA

$9.99

CHICKEN PAKORA

$9.99

BEEF SAMOOSA

$9.99

GRILL CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

VEGETABLE ENTREE

DAAL TARKA

$14.49

DAAL PALAK

$14.49

DAAL MAKHNI

$14.49

ALOO PALAK

$14.49

PALAK PANEER

$14.49

CHANNA MASALA

$14.49

GRILL ENTREE

CHICKEN BOTI

$16.99

BBQ CHICKEN TIKKA BOTI

$16.99

CHICKEN CHAPLI KABAB

$16.99

CHICKEN RESHMI KABAB

$16.99

CHICKEN 65

$16.99

FRONTIER CHICKEN

$16.99

BEEF SEEKH KABAB

$17.99

BIHARI KABAB

$17.99Out of stock

GRILL FISH

$17.99

SHAHI SPECIAL ROLLS

$14.99

CHICKEN CHARGHA FULL

$28.99

CHICKEN CHARGHA HALF

$16.99

MIX GRILL PLATTER

$30.99

MEAT ENTREE

NIHARI

$16.99

SEEKH FRY

$17.99

MATKA GOSHT

$22.99

BRAIN MASALA

$22.99Out of stock

CHICKEN MAKHNI

$16.99

CHICKEN QORMA

$16.99

CHICKEN KARAHI HALF

$19.99Out of stock

CHICKEN KARAHI FULL

$30.99Out of stock

KARHAI GOSHT

$30.99

FRONTIER CHICKEN RICE

$14.99

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$14.99Out of stock

MUTTON BIRYANI

$17.99

MUTTON PAYA

$22.99

RICE & BREAD

NAAN

$2.99

BUTTER NAAN

$2.99

GARLIC NAAN

$3.99

ONION KULCHA

$3.99

PARATHA

$3.99

PLAIN RICE

$5.99

HOT & SPICY

CHICKEN WINGS

$13.99

QUESADILLA

$13.99

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH

$13.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

CLUB SANDWICH

$14.99

GYRO SANDWICH

$13.99

GYRO BY POUND

$22.99

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.99

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$7.99

CHICKEN TENDER

$7.99

HAMBURGER

$13.99

CHEESE BURGER

$14.99

PHILLY STEAK BURGER

$14.99

GYRO HAMBURGER

$14.99

STEAK BURGER

$14.99

ZINGER BURGER

$13.99

FRIES

$4.99

CHEESE FRIES

$5.99

EXTRAS

EXTRA RAITA

$0.50

EXTRA CHUTNEY

$0.50

EXTRA SALAD

$0.50

EXTRA NIHARI MASALA

$0.50

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA PITA

$1.99

EXTRA NALLI

$5.99

BEVERAGES

DRINKS

$2.49

SHAKES

$6.99

JUICE & BEVERAGE

DAIQUIRI

$6.99

MARGARITTA

$6.99

HOT BEVERAGE

MOJITO

$5.99

DESSERT

FALOODA

QALANDARI KHEER

$6.99

GULAB JAMUN

$6.99

GAJAR HALWA

$6.99

KULFI

$6.99

TORNADO DELIGHT

$8.99Out of stock

UNICORN SWEET TREAT

$8.99Out of stock

SUNDAE LOVE

$8.99Out of stock

DESSERT PLATTER

$15.99Out of stock

SWEET PAN

$2.00

SAUNF

$2.00

CHOCLATE TRIFLE

$5.99

CATERING

DAAL TARKA

DAAL PALAK

DAAL MAKHNI

ALOO PALAK

PALAK PANEER

CHANNA MASALA

CHICKEN BOTI

BBQ CHICKEN TIKKA BOTI

CHICKEN CHAPLI KABAB

$2.75

CHICKEN RESHMI KABAB

$3.75

CHICKEN 65

FRONTIER CHICKEN

BEEF SEEKH KABAB

$3.75

NIHARI

SEEKH FRY

HALEEM

MATKA GOSHT

BRAIN MASALA

Out of stock

CHICKEN MAKHNI

CHICKEN QORMA

CHICKEN KARHAYI

KARHAI GOSHT

FRONTIER CHICKEN RICE

CHICKEN BIRYANI

MUTTON BIRYANI

PLAIN RICE

NAAN

$2.99

GARLIC NAAN

$3.99

ONION KULCHA

$3.99

PARATHA

$3.99

GULAB JAMUN

QALANDARI KHEER

GAJAR HALWA

NOODLES

FRIED RICE

CHINESE ENTREE

CHICKEN PAKORA

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A COMPLETE FINE DINE IN EXPERIENCE BEST INDO-PAK CUISINE WITH A COMBO OF CHINESE AND FASTFOOD

Location

541 W N Ave, Villa Park, IL 60181

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

