Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Oakbrook Terrace

2,447 Reviews

$$

1S 616 Midwest Road

Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Meat And Three Eggs
Denver Omelette
Side Bacon

Mimosas, Bellini's, Bloody Mary's & New Drinks!

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Shareables

Breakfast Poutine

$11.99
Cinnamon Sugar Donuts
$5.99

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

$5.99

Freshly baked donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$12.29

a quick alternative! A classic dish of delicious bite-sized cinnamon biscuits baked with a brown sugar butter sauce. A family favorite.

Chicken Quesadillas

$11.99

Flour tortilla, monterey & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and chicken served with a side of guacamole and sour cream. Served a la carte.

Salads

Chopped Cobb Salad

$12.99

Chicken Strawberry Salad

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Tender fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, croutons, avocado and ranch dressing.

Sharon's Gourmet Chicken Salad

$12.99

A bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, carrots, dried cranberries, strawberries and sugared pecans. Topped with a scoop of our chicken harvest salad. (poppyseed dressing)

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$13.99

Patty Melt

$13.99

Hickory Burger

$14.59

Prime burger topped with bacon, barbecue sauce, onions rings and cheddar cheese.

Impossible Burger

$14.59

Paninis

Chicken Artichoke Panini

$12.99

Ham & Swiss Panini

$12.99

Chicken Pesto Panini

$12.99

Scrambled Egg & Ham Panini

$12.99

Wraps

California Chicken Wrap

$13.59

Fajita Wrap

$13.59

Veggie Wrap

$11.99
Roma Chicken Wrap
$13.99

Roma Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Freshly grilled chicken, sauteed spinach (with a hint of garlic), roasted tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and pesto aioli all wrapped up in a warm tortilla. So cozy! Choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.59

Crispy buffalo chicken breasts, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese cumble and ranch dressing.

Sides

French Fries

$3.79

Onion Rings

$3.79

House-Made Chips

$3.79

Tater Tots

$3.79

Curly Fries

$3.79

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79

Side House Salad

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.59

Berries Cup

$3.99

Side Greek Yogurt

$2.99

Side Country Bacon

$4.79

Side Hickory Smoked Ham

$5.29

Side Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.39

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.29

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.29

Side Sausage Links

$4.79

Side Beef Barbacoa

$5.99

Side Sausage Patties

$4.79

Side Jambalaya

$5.29

Side Chicken Breast

$7.50

Side Nova Lox

$6.99

Steak

$14.99

Side 1 Bacon Strip

$1.59

Side 1 Sausage Link

$1.59

Fruit Cup

$3.59

Cup of Soup

$4.59

Bowl of Soup

$5.59

French Fries

$3.79

Side Tater Tots

$3.79

Side Onion Rings

$3.79

Side Curly Fries

$3.79

Potato Chips

$3.79

Hash Browns

$3.79

Regular Grits Cup

$3.99

Cheese Grits Cup

$4.29

Veggie Hash

$5.00

Egg a la carte

$1.79

Side Salad

$5.99

Bowl of Grits

$5.99

Bowl of Cheese Grits

$6.59

Side Veggies

$4.99

Side Toast

$2.49

Side Raisin Toast

$2.99

Side Gluten Free Toast

$3.49

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$5.49

Side Bagel

$2.99

Side Bagel W/Cream Cheese

$3.59

Side Pancakes

$4.99

Side GF Cakes

$5.99

Bowl of Strawberries

$6.89

Side Sliced Bananas

$3.59

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Side Vermont Maple Syrup

$2.19

Side Hollandaise

$1.59

Side Chipotle Hollandaise Sauce

$1.59

Side Pesto Hollandaise Sauce

$1.59

Side Whipped Cream

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.09

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side Peanut Butter

$1.09

Side Tomato Slices

$1.29

Side Avocados

$1.99

Side Guac

$1.29

Cup of Strawberries

$4.00

Grapefruit Half

$3.50

Melon Bowl

$4.50

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side jalapenos

$1.49

Ice Cream

$3.99

Sandwiches

Turkey BLT Club

$13.99

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$13.59

Reuben Sandwich

$13.59

Half Deli Sandwich Combo

$11.99

Half Deli Comb w/ gourmet salad

$11.99

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$14.59

Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun. Choice of side.

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$13.59

A boneless sous vide chicken breast topped with bacon, avocado and Swiss on a buttery croissant. Served with a side of Dijon.

Chicken Harvest Croissant

$13.59

Chicken salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, green onions, pecans and cranberries with lettuce and tomato.

Tuna Meltdown Panini

$12.99

Albacore tuna salad with tomato, melted cheddar and Swiss cheeses, served on Challah bread.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini

$12.99

Bacon, tomato, Swiss, cheddar & Jack cheese.

Cubano

$13.99

Half salad with soup

$11.99

Topping Sides

Bowl of Strawberries
$6.89

$6.89

Side Sliced Bananas

$3.59

Cup of Strawberries

$4.39

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Side Vermont Maple Syrup

$2.19

Side Peanut Butter

$1.09

Side Whipped Cream

$1.29

Side Sour Cream

$0.59

Side Hollandaise

$1.59

Side Chipotle Hollandaise Sauce

$1.59

Side Salsa

$0.79

Side Cream Cheese

$0.59

Side Tomato Slices

$1.29

Side Avocados

$1.99

Side Guac

$1.29

Side Dressing

$0.50

Grapefruit Half

$3.59

Melon Bowl

$4.59

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Pesto Hollandaise Sauce

$1.59

Side Gravy

$1.99

Side jalapenos

$1.49

Side Coleslaw

$0.50

N/A Beverage

Large Milk

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Large Tomato Juice

$4.25

Large Orange Juice

$5.25

Large Apple Juice

$4.25

Hot Tea

$3.35

Iced Tea

$3.15

Large Strawberry Orange Juice

$5.25

Soft Drinks

$3.15

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Large Grape Fruit Juice

$5.25

Large Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Horchata Shake

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.15

Milk Shake

$4.75

Oreo Blast

$4.75

Hot Coffee

Coffee

$3.35

Espresso

$2.00+

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Capuccino

$4.00

Caffe Americano

$4.00

Cafe Mocha

$4.75

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Vanilla Late

$4.50

Dulce De Leche

$4.75

Nutella Latte

$5.25

Peanut Butter Cup Mocha

$5.25

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Snickerdoodle Latte

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

$6.00

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.25

Iced Caffe Latte

$4.00

Dulce de Leche

$4.75

Frappe

$4.75

Mocha Frappuccino

$4.50

Caramel Frappuccino

$4.50

Smore's Frappe

$6.00

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$4.25

Goodie's Gringo Horchata Coffee

$5.25

Vietnamese Cold Brew

$5.25

French Toast Frapuccino

$6.00

Double Chocolate Frappe

$6.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.75

Banana Smoothie

$4.75

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.75

Mango Smoothie

$4.75

Wild berry Smoothie

$4.75

***New Shareables***

Loaded Fries
$8.49

Loaded Fries

$8.49

Loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$8.49Out of stock

Loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$10.49

Tortilla chips topped with queso sauce, black beans, pico de gallo and green onions. Side of lime crema.

Breakfast Poutine

$13.49

Quart of Soup

$11.29
Cinnamon Sugar Donuts
$7.49

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

$7.49

Freshly baked donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$13.79

a quick alternative! A classic dish of delicious bite-sized cinnamon biscuits baked with a brown sugar butter sauce. A family favorite.

**Limited Time Offers**

Biscuiladas

Biscuiladas

$14.49

Two biscuits loaded with carnitas, chorizo, barbecue sauce, queso sauce and pico de gallo. Biscuits meet enchiladas, oh yes! Choice of side.

Pumpkin Pancake Combo

$16.49

Pumpkin Waffle

$14.49

Pumpkin French Toast

$16.09

Sweet Potato Waffle Fry Skillet

$16.09

French Toast Sammy

$16.49

**French Toast**

Served with powder sugar

Thick Cut Challah French Toast

$13.09

Challah Bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powder sugar.

Banana Nut Bread French Toast

$15.49

Banana Bread dipped in our home-made french toast batter topped with bananas and pecans.

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$15.49

Three slices of no preservatives cinnamon swirl bread, served with seasonal berries, drizzles with vanilla cream.

French Toast Combo

$16.09

1 piece of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.

Tres Leches French Toast

$15.49

French toast made with tres leches batter, topped with macerated berries, whipped cream, caramel sauce, almond slices and powdered sugar.

Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast

$15.49

Challah bread stuffed with strawberry & mascarpone blend, topped with fresh strawberries.

**Pancakes**

A very thin pancake made of Swedish batter served with a side of lingonberry sauce.

Short Stack

$9.29

3 pancakes served with powder sugar

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$14.49

4 Pancakes with white and dark chocolate chips

Gluten Free Pancakes

$13.49

4 gluten free pancakes

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$14.49

Four pancakes layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.

Honey-Jam Pancakes

$11.49

5 Pancakes, stacked high and sweet! Topped with powdered sugar.

Blueberry Bliss Pancakes

$14.49

Fresh blueberries inside, topped with a house-made blueberry compote and a cream cheese frosting swirl.

Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$14.49

White chocolate chips melted inside, topped with raspberries, white chocolate chips and a drizzle of raspberry sauce.

S'mores Pancakes

$14.49

Filled with chocolate chips, layered with marshmallow creme and topped with graham crackers and chocolate drizzle.

**Waffles**

with bacon and chipotle syrup

Classic Waffle

$11.49

served with powder sugar

Chicken N' Waffle

$16.49

Our famous Waffle topped with 2 bacon strips and crispy fried boneless chicken breast (white meat) Served with a side of house-made chipotle syrup.

Gluten Free Waffle

$13.49

Made with gluten free batter

Very Berry Belgian Waffle

$15.49

Topped with blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries.

Monkey Waffle

$15.49

Loaded with banana slices and chocolate chips, topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce

Waffle Combo

$16.09

**Crepes**

Classic Crepes

$12.09

3 homemade crepes topped with powder sugar.

Nutella Crepes

$14.09

Stuffed with Nutella and bananas and topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas, nutella.

West Coast Crepes

$14.49

Avocado, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, melted Jack and cheddar cheeses folded into sweet crepes, topped with avocado. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.

Spinach Scrambler Crepes

$14.49

Our house-made crepes filled with scrambled eggs, sauteed spinach, bacon and cream cheese. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.

New Strawberry Special Crepes

$14.49

Crepe Combo

$16.09

**Skillets**

Corn Beef Hash Skillet

$15.09

corned beef hash with onions and green peppers served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style

HMOP Skillet

$15.49

Ham, mushroom, onion and green pepper served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style

New Mexico Skillet

$15.49

Chorizo, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, and avocado served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style

BUILD YOUR OWN SKILLET