Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Oakbrook Terrace
2,447 Reviews
$$
1S 616 Midwest Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
Popular Items
Shareables
Breakfast Poutine
Cinnamon Sugar Donuts
Freshly baked donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar
Monkey Bread
a quick alternative! A classic dish of delicious bite-sized cinnamon biscuits baked with a brown sugar butter sauce. A family favorite.
Chicken Quesadillas
Flour tortilla, monterey & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and chicken served with a side of guacamole and sour cream. Served a la carte.
Salads
Chopped Cobb Salad
Chicken Strawberry Salad
BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Tender fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, croutons, avocado and ranch dressing.
Sharon's Gourmet Chicken Salad
A bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, carrots, dried cranberries, strawberries and sugared pecans. Topped with a scoop of our chicken harvest salad. (poppyseed dressing)
Burgers
Paninis
Wraps
California Chicken Wrap
Fajita Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Roma Chicken Wrap
Freshly grilled chicken, sauteed spinach (with a hint of garlic), roasted tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and pesto aioli all wrapped up in a warm tortilla. So cozy! Choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy buffalo chicken breasts, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese cumble and ranch dressing.
Sides
French Fries
Onion Rings
House-Made Chips
Tater Tots
Curly Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Side House Salad
Fresh Fruit
Berries Cup
Side Greek Yogurt
Side Country Bacon
Side Hickory Smoked Ham
Side Chicken Apple Sausage
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Sausage Links
Side Beef Barbacoa
Side Sausage Patties
Side Jambalaya
Side Chicken Breast
Side Nova Lox
Steak
Side 1 Bacon Strip
Side 1 Sausage Link
Fruit Cup
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Side Tater Tots
Side Onion Rings
Side Curly Fries
Potato Chips
Hash Browns
Regular Grits Cup
Cheese Grits Cup
Veggie Hash
Egg a la carte
Side Salad
Bowl of Grits
Bowl of Cheese Grits
Side Veggies
Side Toast
Side Raisin Toast
Side Gluten Free Toast
Side Biscuits & Gravy
Side Bagel
Side Bagel W/Cream Cheese
Side Pancakes
Side GF Cakes
Bowl of Strawberries
Side Sliced Bananas
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Vermont Maple Syrup
Side Hollandaise
Side Chipotle Hollandaise Sauce
Side Pesto Hollandaise Sauce
Side Whipped Cream
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Cream Cheese
Side Peanut Butter
Side Tomato Slices
Side Avocados
Side Guac
Cup of Strawberries
Grapefruit Half
Melon Bowl
Side Gravy
Side jalapenos
Ice Cream
Sandwiches
Turkey BLT Club
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Reuben Sandwich
Half Deli Sandwich Combo
Half Deli Comb w/ gourmet salad
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun. Choice of side.
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
A boneless sous vide chicken breast topped with bacon, avocado and Swiss on a buttery croissant. Served with a side of Dijon.
Chicken Harvest Croissant
Chicken salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, green onions, pecans and cranberries with lettuce and tomato.
Tuna Meltdown Panini
Albacore tuna salad with tomato, melted cheddar and Swiss cheeses, served on Challah bread.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini
Bacon, tomato, Swiss, cheddar & Jack cheese.
Cubano
Half salad with soup
Topping Sides
N/A Beverage
Large Milk
Lemonade
Large Tomato Juice
Large Orange Juice
Large Apple Juice
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Large Strawberry Orange Juice
Soft Drinks
Large Chocolate Milk
Large Grape Fruit Juice
Large Cranberry Juice
Hot Chocolate
Horchata Shake
Strawberry Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Milk Shake
Oreo Blast
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Smoothies
***New Shareables***
Loaded Fries
Loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.
Loaded Tots
Loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with queso sauce, black beans, pico de gallo and green onions. Side of lime crema.
Breakfast Poutine
Quart of Soup
**Limited Time Offers**
**French Toast**
Thick Cut Challah French Toast
Challah Bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powder sugar.
Banana Nut Bread French Toast
Banana Bread dipped in our home-made french toast batter topped with bananas and pecans.
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Three slices of no preservatives cinnamon swirl bread, served with seasonal berries, drizzles with vanilla cream.
French Toast Combo
1 piece of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
Tres Leches French Toast
French toast made with tres leches batter, topped with macerated berries, whipped cream, caramel sauce, almond slices and powdered sugar.
Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast
Challah bread stuffed with strawberry & mascarpone blend, topped with fresh strawberries.
**Pancakes**
Short Stack
3 pancakes served with powder sugar
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
4 Pancakes with white and dark chocolate chips
Gluten Free Pancakes
4 gluten free pancakes
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Four pancakes layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.
Honey-Jam Pancakes
5 Pancakes, stacked high and sweet! Topped with powdered sugar.
Blueberry Bliss Pancakes
Fresh blueberries inside, topped with a house-made blueberry compote and a cream cheese frosting swirl.
Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Pancakes
White chocolate chips melted inside, topped with raspberries, white chocolate chips and a drizzle of raspberry sauce.
S'mores Pancakes
Filled with chocolate chips, layered with marshmallow creme and topped with graham crackers and chocolate drizzle.
**Waffles**
Classic Waffle
served with powder sugar
Chicken N' Waffle
Our famous Waffle topped with 2 bacon strips and crispy fried boneless chicken breast (white meat) Served with a side of house-made chipotle syrup.
Gluten Free Waffle
Made with gluten free batter
Very Berry Belgian Waffle
Topped with blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries.
Monkey Waffle
Loaded with banana slices and chocolate chips, topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce
Waffle Combo
**Crepes**
Classic Crepes
3 homemade crepes topped with powder sugar.
Nutella Crepes
Stuffed with Nutella and bananas and topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas, nutella.
West Coast Crepes
Avocado, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, melted Jack and cheddar cheeses folded into sweet crepes, topped with avocado. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.
Spinach Scrambler Crepes
Our house-made crepes filled with scrambled eggs, sauteed spinach, bacon and cream cheese. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.
New Strawberry Special Crepes
Crepe Combo
**Skillets**
Corn Beef Hash Skillet
corned beef hash with onions and green peppers served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
HMOP Skillet
Ham, mushroom, onion and green pepper served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
New Mexico Skillet
Chorizo, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, and avocado served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style