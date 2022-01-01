Go
Hindsight BBQ

1503 Thomaston Ave

Waterbury, CT 06704

Popular Items

Classic BBQ Sandwich
Choice of Slow-Smoked BBQ Meats on a Toasted Martin's Potato Roll with House BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Pickled Red Onion
BBQ Baked Beans
Slow baked pinto bean mix with ground beef and pork.
Duck Fat Fries$7.99
Fried in Duck Fat for a Bolder Bite
Served with Truffle Ketchup
Pork Ribs - "St. Louis" Style
Slow-Smoked Pork Ribs with our House BBQ Rub & Glaze. With Pickles, Onions & House BBQ Sauce
Creamy Mac & Cheese
House blend of monterey jack, cheddar & smoked gouda mac and cheese deliciousness.
New England Cole Slaw
Tangy Creamy Vinegar Mix with Local Apples, Carrots & Cabbage
Pulled Pork
Seasoned Slow Smoked & Hand Pulled Pork. With House BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Pickled Red Onions
Sidewinder Fries$6.99
Hearty Sidewinder Potato Wedge Fries, Seasoned with our House Rub Blend. "Mayo-Chup" Aioli Dipping Sauce
Honey Butter Cornbread$3.49
House Made "Secret Recipe" of Super Moist Cornbread, Topped with a Honey Butter Cinnamon Glaze
Brisket - Prime Grade
House BBQ Rubbed Prime Beef Brisket Slow Smoked up to 14 Hours. With BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions
All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm

1503 Thomaston Ave, Waterbury CT 06704

