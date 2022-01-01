Hog Pen BBQ

Go
We are a family owned Bar-B-Q resturant that was established in 2000.

800 Walnut St • $

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Beef Sandwich$9.89
Sandwich, One Side, Sauce,
Small Baked beans$2.50
Smoked Chicken Dinner$11.79
Smoked Chicken
Piece of Fish$2.50
Texas Toast$0.20
Rib Bone$2.95
Dry Rib Dinner$13.99
Rib
2 Pc. Catfish Dinner$12.76
2 pieces of fish
Pork Sandwich$7.89
Sandwich, One Side, Sauce,
Riblet Dinner$12.90
Riblet
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Delivery
Takeout

800 Walnut St

Conway AR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
