Holy Hound Taproom

Hallowed be thy Beer

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

57 West Market Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Pretzel$13.00
Disco Fries$10.00
Poke$10.00
Meat Your Maker$10.00
Chipotle Burger$13.00
Teriyaki Tuna$18.00
Poutine$10.00
Ramen$8.00
Buffalo Tenders$12.00
Wings$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

57 West Market Street

York PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
