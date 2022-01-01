Go
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Honeycomb

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

264 Reviews

$$

248 Bay Road

South Hamilton, MA 01982

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Hot Drip Coffee
Iced Coffee
The Classic Breakfast Sandwich$7.25
Bacon or sausage, fried egg, cheddar cheese, black pepper aioli
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Latte$4.00
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
Blueberry Muffin$3.25
Turkey Press Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, cheddar, avocado, bacon, and spicy mayo.
See full menu

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm

248 Bay Road, South Hamilton MA 01982

Directions

