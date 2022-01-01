Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Honeycomb
Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM
264 Reviews
$$
248 Bay Road
South Hamilton, MA 01982
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Location
248 Bay Road, South Hamilton MA 01982
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Bagel Shop
The Bagel Shop is here for all your breakfast and lunch needs! We offer authentic NY style bagels, coffee, sandwiches and more!
Grassy Roots
Grassy Roots is an Organic Cafe located in Wenham serving fresh juices & smoothies, sandwiches & salads, take home dinners, grocery essentials and so much more.
The Farm Bar & Grille
Come in and enjoy!
The Back Stage Bistro
Come in and enjoy!