Ipswich restaurants you'll love

Ipswich restaurants
Toast
  Ipswich

Must-try Ipswich restaurants

Fox Creek Tavern image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fox Creek Tavern

141 High St, Ipswich

Avg 4.4 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Tacos$18.95
(2) Blackened or fried haddock tacos, flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, and sriracha sour cream
Bang Bang Shrimp$13.95
Lightly fried and tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce
BBQ Steak Tips$24.95
Aged house BBQ marinated Angus Tips
served with Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Veggie
More about Fox Creek Tavern
Ipswich Bay Yacht Club image

 

Ipswich Bay Yacht Club

124 North Ridge Road, Ipswich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll$18.00
with Cole Slaw
Chicken Piccata (Entree)$13.00
Served with caper, lemon, wine & garlic sauce with 2 sides and Salad
Lobster Roll$19.00
Hearty Portion of Fresh Lobster Salad on a Toasted NE Roll with 1 side
More about Ipswich Bay Yacht Club
Heart & Soul Cafe image

 

Heart & Soul Cafe

0 Central Street, Ipswich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Pita Wrap$10.95
Our soft mediterranean pita wrapped around hummus, feta, arugula, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, pickled onions & cherry tomatoes.
BLTA$10.75
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado served on your choice of bread that is slightly toasted.
Omelette$9.25
A three egg omelette served with home fries or baked beans & toast of your choice. Build your own omelette!
Veggie adds are $0.50 per choice
Meat/Cheese adds are $1 per choice.
More about Heart & Soul Cafe
True North Ale Company image

 

True North Ale Company

116 County Rd, Ipswich

Avg 4.8 (148 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vincianne To-Go
BELGIAN BLONDE ALE
2018 World Beer Cup Gold Award!
2019 North American Brewers Association GOLD MEDAL!
Vincianne is brewed with Belgian yeast and malt, candi syrup, and noble hops. Effervescent, crisp, and refreshing, with subtle aromas and flavor reminiscent of apple, pear, earth and black pepper.
ABV 6.3%
Holy Schnitt! To-Go
MUNICH HELLES Pilsner malt provides a mild, malty-sweet body balanced by subtle additions of German Hersbrucker and Tettnanger hops. Doughy Pilsner malt, noble hop spice, with a refreshing herbal lemon citrus finish. ABV 5.1%
Five Leaves Left To-Go
GERMAN FALL LAGER
Brewed with German malt and yeast and local apple cider, providing subtle flavors and aromas of currant, lightly toasted bread, field honey, smoky black pepper, and orchard apple. The beer finishes crisp and dry like a brisk late fall day.
ABV 7.0%
More about True North Ale Company
Ipswich River Provisions image

 

Ipswich River Provisions

57 East St, Ipswich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Greek Wrap$4.50
1/2 Tuna Chipwich$4.75
More about Ipswich River Provisions
Zumi Espresso image

 

Zumi's Espresso

40 Market Street, Ipswich

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Zumi's Espresso
