Ipswich restaurants you'll love

More about Fox Creek Tavern
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fox Creek Tavern
141 High St, Ipswich
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$18.95
(2) Blackened or fried haddock tacos, flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, and sriracha sour cream
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$13.95
Lightly fried and tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce
|BBQ Steak Tips
|$24.95
Aged house BBQ marinated Angus Tips
served with Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Veggie
More about Ipswich Bay Yacht Club
Ipswich Bay Yacht Club
124 North Ridge Road, Ipswich
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$18.00
with Cole Slaw
|Chicken Piccata (Entree)
|$13.00
Served with caper, lemon, wine & garlic sauce with 2 sides and Salad
|Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Hearty Portion of Fresh Lobster Salad on a Toasted NE Roll with 1 side
More about Heart & Soul Cafe
Heart & Soul Cafe
0 Central Street, Ipswich
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Pita Wrap
|$10.95
Our soft mediterranean pita wrapped around hummus, feta, arugula, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, pickled onions & cherry tomatoes.
|BLTA
|$10.75
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado served on your choice of bread that is slightly toasted.
|Omelette
|$9.25
A three egg omelette served with home fries or baked beans & toast of your choice. Build your own omelette!
Veggie adds are $0.50 per choice
Meat/Cheese adds are $1 per choice.
More about True North Ale Company
True North Ale Company
116 County Rd, Ipswich
|Popular items
|Vincianne To-Go
BELGIAN BLONDE ALE
2018 World Beer Cup Gold Award!
2019 North American Brewers Association GOLD MEDAL!
Vincianne is brewed with Belgian yeast and malt, candi syrup, and noble hops. Effervescent, crisp, and refreshing, with subtle aromas and flavor reminiscent of apple, pear, earth and black pepper.
ABV 6.3%
|Holy Schnitt! To-Go
MUNICH HELLES Pilsner malt provides a mild, malty-sweet body balanced by subtle additions of German Hersbrucker and Tettnanger hops. Doughy Pilsner malt, noble hop spice, with a refreshing herbal lemon citrus finish. ABV 5.1%
|Five Leaves Left To-Go
GERMAN FALL LAGER
Brewed with German malt and yeast and local apple cider, providing subtle flavors and aromas of currant, lightly toasted bread, field honey, smoky black pepper, and orchard apple. The beer finishes crisp and dry like a brisk late fall day.
ABV 7.0%
More about Ipswich River Provisions
Ipswich River Provisions
57 East St, Ipswich
|Popular items
|1/2 Greek Wrap
|$4.50
|1/2 Tuna Chipwich
|$4.75
More about Zumi's Espresso
Zumi's Espresso
40 Market Street, Ipswich