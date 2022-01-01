Go
Ipswich Bay Yacht Club

The menu is available Wednesday - Sunday from 11am - 3pm for pick up between 5 & 7pm.
124 North Ridge Road

Seared Salmon Pesto*$17.00
Fillet Pan Seared and Topped with Fresh Pesto Sauce and 2 sides
Boom Boom Shrimp$13.00
Fried Shrimp with a Special Sauce
Classic Caesar$9.00
Add protein for an extra charge
Lobster Roll$18.00
with Cole Slaw
Lobster Roll$19.00
Hearty Portion of Fresh Lobster Salad on a Toasted NE Roll with 1 side
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.00
Chicken Piccata (Entree)$13.00
Served with caper, lemon, wine & garlic sauce with 2 sides and Salad
Baked Haddock$13.00
Fresh Fillet Baked in a White Wine Lemon Butter, with Ritz Crumb Topping with 2 sides
Yacht Club Salad with Blackened Salmon$16.00
Choice of Dressings, Blue Cheese, Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Caesar or 1000 Island
Ahi Tuna*$12.00
Sushi Grade Sesame Seed Crusted, Seared Rare, served w/ Soy Sauce, Pickled Ginger & Wasabi
Ipswich MA

Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
