Ipswich Bay Yacht Club
The menu is available Wednesday - Sunday from 11am - 3pm for pick up between 5 & 7pm.
Thank you for ordering online!
124 North Ridge Road
Popular Items
Location
124 North Ridge Road
Ipswich MA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ipswich River Provisions
Come in and enjoy!
Little River Store - Ipswich MA
Come in and enjoy!
Fox Creek Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Zumi's Espresso
Come in and enjoy!