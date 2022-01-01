Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Early Harvest Diner - Beverly

418 Reviews

$$

950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X

Beverly, MA 01915

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Side Of Meat
The Original

Omelettes

3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with home fries & toast

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$10.95

3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Spiral ham & american Cheese

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$10.95

3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Bacon & american cheese

The Fenway Omelet

$11.95

3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Sausage, peppers & onions

Greek Omelet

$11.95

3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes, & feta cheese

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$11.95

3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Spinach & Feta

Western Omelette

$11.95

3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Spiral ham, peppers & onions.

Hash It Up

$15.00

3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Corned beef hash, peppers, onions, bacon & cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.95

3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Bacon, spiral ham & sausage

Chimichurri Omelet

$13.25

3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Oven Roasted Turkey, spinach, roasted red peppers & a spicy chimichurri sauce

J's Way Omelet

$13.50

3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Green peppers, spinach & avocado

Create Your Own Omelette

$8.95

3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries.

Plain Omelette

$8.95

3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries.

Ultimate Veggie Omelet

$14.50

3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, broccoli & spinach.

Chicken Gyro Omelet

$14.75

3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. onions, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce

Lamb/Beef Gyro Omelet

$16.75

3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Lamb & Beef , onions, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce

Breakfast Plates

3 Egg Plate

$8.95

3 Eggs any style served with home fries & toast

The Original

$10.95

3 eggs any style and the option of bacon, sausage or spiral ham. Served with home fries & toast

The Big Boy

$13.50

3 eggs any style with 2 pieces of bacon, sausage and spiral ham. Served with home fries & toast

The Triple Double

$14.00

2 eggs any style, option of bacon, sausage or spiral ham, 2 slices of french toast or a pancake & home fries

J's Favorite

$13.95

3 eggs any style served over corned beef hash (made w/peppers & onions) topped with cheddar cheese crumbled bacon & choice of toast

Steak 'n' Eggs

$13.95

3 eggs any style served with 2 skewers of house marinated tips. Served with home fries & toast

Rise & Shine

$13.25

4 egg whites scrambled with spinach, served with a side of sliced tomatoes, & multi grain toast

Turkey Tip 'n' Eggs

$13.95

3 eggs any style served with 2 skewers of Jay's Cranberry BBQ Turkey Tips.

Rebirth Egg Plate

$13.25

Three eggs scrambled with onions, peppers, tomatoes, turkey bacon, side of avocado. Served with Multi grain toast & peanut butter

Breakfast Wraps

3 Eggs scrambled on your choice of a grilled White or Wheat Wrap

Create Your Own Breakfast Wrap

$6.50

3 Eggs Scrambled

Bacon Egg & Cheese Wrap

$7.95

3 Eggs Scrambled, Bacon & American Cheese

Ham Egg & Cheese Wrap

$7.95

3 Eggs Scrambled, Ham & American Cheese

Sausage Egg & Cheese Wrap

$7.95

3 Eggs Scrambled, Sausage & American Cheese

The Diner Wrap

$8.95

3 Eggs Scrambled, Home Fries, Peppers, Onions & American Cheese

Green Monstah Wrap

$9.25

3 Eggs Scrambled, Avocado, Asparagus, Spinach, Onions & American Cheese

Western Wrap

$8.75

3 Eggs Scrambled, Spiral Ham, Peppers, Onions & American Cheese

Red Eye Wrap

$9.95

3 Eggs Scrambled, Bacon, Home Fries, Spicy Chimichurri & Cheddar Cheese

Meat Lovers Wrap

$8.95

3 Eggs Scrambled, Spiral Ham, Bacon, Sausage & American Cheese

Veggie Wrap

$8.95

3 Scrambled Eggs, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Spinach & American Cheese.

Breakfast Sandwiches

2 Eggs Over Hard on your choice of Bread* some options call for scrambled eggs

Create Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

2 Eggs Over Hard, Bacon & American Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

2 Eggs Over Hard, Sausage & American Cheese

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

2 Eggs Over Hard, Ham & American Cheese

Western Sandwich

$7.95

2 Eggs Scrambled, Spiral Ham, Peppers, Onions & American Cheese

Meat Lover's Sandwich

$7.95

2 Eggs Scrambled, Spiral Ham, Bacon, Sausage & American Cheese

Veggie Sandwich

$7.95

2 Scrambled Eggs, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Spinach & American Cheese.

Plain Egg Sandwich

$5.45

2 Eggs Over Hard

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

2 Eggs Over Hard & American Cheese

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$9.25

2 Eggs Scrambled, Spiral Ham, Swiss Cheese on French Toast

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$6.95

Nova Scotia Lox, Cream Cheese, Red Onion with Capers on a Bagel

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

Plain Waffles

$6.95

Belgian Waffle topped with powdered sugar

The Patriot Waffle

$8.95

Belgian waffle served with blueberries, strawberries, bananas topped with powdered sugar

Strawberry Waffles

$9.95

Banana Waffles

$9.95

Blueberry Waffles

$9.95

Banana Nut Waffles

$10.25

Nutella Waffles

$9.95

Pancakes

Double Stack of Pancakes served with Powdered Sugar

Plain Pancakes

$5.95

Stuffed French Toast

Double stacked Texas style french toast served with powdered sugar

Red/White/Blue FT

$11.95

Meat Stuffed FT

$11.95

PB&J Stuffed FT

$9.95

Banana Nutella Stuffed FT

$9.95

Chocolate Chip Cannoli Stuffed FT

$11.95

C.Y.O Stuffed FT

$7.95

Kid's Breakfast

Hungry Kid

$5.95

1 Silver dollar pancake, 1 scrambled egg, 1 piece of bacon, ham or sausage & home fries

Munchkin

$4.25

1 scrambled egg, 1 piece of bacon, ham or sausage & home fries & toast

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$4.25

Eggs Benedict

Two poached eggs on an English muffin with in-house made hollandaise sauce (on side), served with home fries.

Ham Benny

$12.00

Oven roasted spiral ham

Irish Benny

$15.50

House made Corned Beef Hash (made with peppers & onions)

Florentine Benny

$12.00

Spinach & tomato

Old School Benny

$13.75

Bacon & grilled tomatoes

Bacon Benny

$12.00

Burger Benny

$15.50

Silver dollar burger patties & cheddar cheese

CYO Benny

$8.95

Turkey Bacon Benny

$13.00

Turkey Bacon

Sausage Benny

$12.00

Sausage Patty

Salmon Benny

$15.00

Nova scotia lox, cream cheese, red onions & a sprinkle of capers

French Toast

3 Slices of Texas Toast served with Powdered Sugar

Plain French Toast

$8.95

Sides

Side Of Meat

Home Fries

$2.95

Toast

$1.95

Served with Butter

Corned Beef Hash

$5.95

In House Made Corned Beef Hash served with Grilled Peppers & Onions

Oatmeal

$4.95

Seasonal Fruit

$3.95+

Side Egg

$1.25+

Smoked Salmon

$4.95

Side of Nova Scotia Lox

Bagels

$2.95

Muffins

In House Made Muffin served Grilled

Corn

$3.95

Blueberry

$3.95

Salads

All salads are served with pita bread & dressing on side

House Salad

$7.25

Iceberg lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers & shaved carrots

Caesar Salad

$7.25

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers & in house made croutons & parmesan cheese

Quinn's Favorite

$8.95

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, avocado and chickpeas.

Greek Salad

$8.25

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, green peppers & feta

Chopped Wedge

$7.75

1/2 Iceberg topped with diced tomatoes chopped bacon & blue cheese

Chef Salad

$9.95

House salad with spiral ham, roasted turkey & cheese

Harvest Combo

$14.95

Marinated steak tips, turkey tips & chicken kabobs over Mixed greens & romaine with roasted red peppers, chickpeas & red onions

The Grilled Apple

$13.50

Grilled cranberry B.B.Q turkey tips, sauteed Apples and pecans served over a mix of romaine hearts, red onions & grapes tossed with (fat free raspberry vinaigrette dressing.)

Strawberry Balsamic Salad

$8.95

Mixed Greens, red onions, strawberries, goat cheese, pecans & Balsamic Dressing

Spinach Salad

$9.25

Fresh Spinach Leaves diced eggs, chopped onions & crumbled bacon (Warm House made Bacon Balsamic dressing)

Sandwiches and Wraps

All Sandwiches & Wraps are GRILLED, served with choice of French Fries, Home Fries or Coleslaw.

SANDWICHES

BLT

$8.95

Bacon, lettuce & tomatoes

Tomato & Mozzarella

$8.95

Fresh garden tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pesto

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.25

All white meat chicken with bacon, lettuce & tomato

Turkey Club

$10.25

Turkey, turkey bacon, tomatoes & lettuce

King

$9.75

Grilled Eggplant, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, avocado & spinach

Mediterranean

$10.25

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, tomatoes, onions, feta & tzatziki spread

No Need For Meat

$9.50

Grilled mushrooms & tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted peppers & goat cheese

CYO Sandwich

$5.75

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Off the Grill grilled chicken, tossed lightly in mayo

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Made with your choice of cheese

Pulled Pork

$9.75

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Swiss cheese

Tuna Melt

$7.95

In house made tuna salad served with your choice of cheese

Eggs Salad

$7.95

Made to order Egg Salad tossed lightly in mayo

WRAPS

Turkey BLT

$9.75

Turkey, turkey bacon, tomatoes & lettuce

Chicken Caesar

$9.25

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, cucumbers, croutons, Caesar dressing & Parmesan cheese.

California

$9.75

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomatoes & Thousand Island dressing.

Supreme Tuna

$9.75

In house made tuna salad, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, roasted peppers & avocado.

Buffalo Chicken

$9.25

Spicy chicken breast, bleu cheese, lettuce & celery.

J's

$10.75

Cranberry B.B.Q marinated turkey tips, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta & greek dressing

Super Fajitas

$13.25

Skirt steak, grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic & in-house made guacamole.

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$9.95

Served on a grilled pita, lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki sauce

Lam/Beef Gyro Wrap

$10.75

Served on a grilled pita, lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki sauce

Chicken Fajita

$9.25

Grilled Chicken breast, peppers & onions

Steak Tip Caesar

$14.25

In house marinated steak tips, lettuce, cucumbers, croutons, caesar dressing & parmesan cheese.

Reuben (copy)

$10.25

Corned Beef and Pastrami (copy)

$10.25

Home Run Burrito

$14.95

Sides

Home Fries

$2.95

Coleslaw

$2.50

Rice Pilaf

$3.25

Steak Tips

$6.95

Sd of Veggies

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$5.25

Iceberg lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers & shaved carrots

Salsa

$1.50

Turkey Tips

$5.75

Turkey Tips Jay's Secret Cranberry BBQ

Chicken Salad

$4.75

Off the Grill grilled chicken, tossed lightly in mayo

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.75

Side Grilled Salmon

$7.95Out of stock

Tuna Salad

$4.75

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$3.75

Side Caesar Salad

$5.25

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers & in house made croutons & Parmesan cheese

Burgers

Handmade Burger served with your choice of French Fries, home fries or coleslaw

Boston Burger

$11.75

The Marvin Burger

$11.95

Topped with Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Spinach & Feta Cheese

Harvest Burger

$9.95

1/2 lb of Grounded Beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions & American Cheese

Rebirth Burger

$13.95

Topped with onions, tomatoes, Avocado & Bacon. Served on a bed of Asparagus & spinach.

The Hungry K Burger

$14.25

Topped with Bacon, Spiral Ham, two over medium eggs, cheddar cheese & a side of Hollandaise sauce (served on an upside down bun)

CYO Burger

$9.95

Soups

Cup of chicken lemon

$3.95

Bowl of Chicken Lemon

$6.25

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

Bowl of soup & choice of 1/2 sandwich

1/2 B.L.T

$9.95

1/2 Tomato & Mozzarella

$9.95

1/2 No Need for meet

$9.95

1/2 Tuna Salad

$9.95

1/2 Reuben

$9.95

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$9.95

1/2 Corned Beef & Pastrami

$9.95

1/2 Ham and Cheese

$9.95

1/2 Chicken Salad

$9.95

1/2 Pulled Pork

$9.95

1/2 Turkey BLT

$9.95

1/2 Chicken Club

$9.95

1/2 Tuna Melt

$9.95

Lunch Plates

All plates served with choice of two sides French Fries, Home fries, Coleslaw, Veg of the Day, Salad or Rice Pilaf

Steak Tip Plate

$17.95

Turkey Tips

$14.95

Chicken Breast

$11.25

Chicken Kabob Plate

$11.95

Chicken Fingers

$9.50

Salmon

$17.50

Turkey Dinner

$11.25

Rappie Pie

$13.25Out of stock

Harvest Combo Plate

$16.95

Marinated steak tips, turkey tips & chicken kabobs

Steak Quesadilla

$16.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Kid's Menu Lunch

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Juice

$2.95

Soda

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Regular Coffee

$2.50+

Tea

$2.50

Reg Iced Coffee

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

LG Nutella Iced Coffee

$3.50

Sparkling Orange

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Nutella Hot Coffee

$3.00

Mimosa Set Up

Bottle Of Cava Sparkling

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We feature delicious homemade breakfast & lunches in a comfortable relaxing atmosphere. Our food is fresh and made to order. Our generous portions means you will never leave hungry. Stop by and enjoy great food served with a smile.

Website

Location

950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

Gallery
Early Harvest Diner image
Early Harvest Diner image
Early Harvest Diner image
Early Harvest Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cotton Mill Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
480 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
FRANK Restaurant and Market
orange star4.5 • 1,144
112 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Ellis Square Social
orange star4.9 • 341
252 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Soma - Beverly
orange star4.7 • 1,597
256 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Dotty & Ray's - 112 North Street Apt 1
orange starNo Reviews
112 North Street Apt 1 Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
orange star4.0 • 2,399
86 Wharf St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Beverly

Toscana Bar Italiano - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 2,051
90 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Soma - Beverly
orange star4.7 • 1,597
256 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Lolo Poke
orange star4.8 • 1,192
503 Rantoul St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
FRANK Restaurant and Market
orange star4.5 • 1,144
112 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
La Victoria Taqueria - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 1,077
6 Wallis Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Rossetti Restaurant of Beverly
orange star4.7 • 792
142 Brimbal Ave: Unit 8 Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beverly
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston