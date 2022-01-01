- Home
Early Harvest Diner - Beverly
418 Reviews
$$
950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X
Beverly, MA 01915
Popular Items
Omelettes
Ham & Cheese Omelet
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Spiral ham & american Cheese
Bacon & Cheese Omelet
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Bacon & american cheese
The Fenway Omelet
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Sausage, peppers & onions
Greek Omelet
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes, & feta cheese
Spinach & Feta Omelet
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Spinach & Feta
Western Omelette
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Spiral ham, peppers & onions.
Hash It Up
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Corned beef hash, peppers, onions, bacon & cheddar cheese
Meat Lovers Omelet
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Bacon, spiral ham & sausage
Chimichurri Omelet
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Oven Roasted Turkey, spinach, roasted red peppers & a spicy chimichurri sauce
J's Way Omelet
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Green peppers, spinach & avocado
Create Your Own Omelette
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries.
Plain Omelette
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries.
Ultimate Veggie Omelet
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, broccoli & spinach.
Chicken Gyro Omelet
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. onions, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce
Lamb/Beef Gyro Omelet
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries. Lamb & Beef , onions, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce
Breakfast Plates
3 Egg Plate
3 Eggs any style served with home fries & toast
The Original
3 eggs any style and the option of bacon, sausage or spiral ham. Served with home fries & toast
The Big Boy
3 eggs any style with 2 pieces of bacon, sausage and spiral ham. Served with home fries & toast
The Triple Double
2 eggs any style, option of bacon, sausage or spiral ham, 2 slices of french toast or a pancake & home fries
J's Favorite
3 eggs any style served over corned beef hash (made w/peppers & onions) topped with cheddar cheese crumbled bacon & choice of toast
Steak 'n' Eggs
3 eggs any style served with 2 skewers of house marinated tips. Served with home fries & toast
Rise & Shine
4 egg whites scrambled with spinach, served with a side of sliced tomatoes, & multi grain toast
Turkey Tip 'n' Eggs
3 eggs any style served with 2 skewers of Jay's Cranberry BBQ Turkey Tips.
Rebirth Egg Plate
Three eggs scrambled with onions, peppers, tomatoes, turkey bacon, side of avocado. Served with Multi grain toast & peanut butter
Breakfast Wraps
Create Your Own Breakfast Wrap
3 Eggs Scrambled
Bacon Egg & Cheese Wrap
3 Eggs Scrambled, Bacon & American Cheese
Ham Egg & Cheese Wrap
3 Eggs Scrambled, Ham & American Cheese
Sausage Egg & Cheese Wrap
3 Eggs Scrambled, Sausage & American Cheese
The Diner Wrap
3 Eggs Scrambled, Home Fries, Peppers, Onions & American Cheese
Green Monstah Wrap
3 Eggs Scrambled, Avocado, Asparagus, Spinach, Onions & American Cheese
Western Wrap
3 Eggs Scrambled, Spiral Ham, Peppers, Onions & American Cheese
Red Eye Wrap
3 Eggs Scrambled, Bacon, Home Fries, Spicy Chimichurri & Cheddar Cheese
Meat Lovers Wrap
3 Eggs Scrambled, Spiral Ham, Bacon, Sausage & American Cheese
Veggie Wrap
3 Scrambled Eggs, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Spinach & American Cheese.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Create Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
2 Eggs Over Hard, Bacon & American Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
2 Eggs Over Hard, Sausage & American Cheese
Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
2 Eggs Over Hard, Ham & American Cheese
Western Sandwich
2 Eggs Scrambled, Spiral Ham, Peppers, Onions & American Cheese
Meat Lover's Sandwich
2 Eggs Scrambled, Spiral Ham, Bacon, Sausage & American Cheese
Veggie Sandwich
2 Scrambled Eggs, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Spinach & American Cheese.
Plain Egg Sandwich
2 Eggs Over Hard
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
2 Eggs Over Hard & American Cheese
Monte Cristo Sandwich
2 Eggs Scrambled, Spiral Ham, Swiss Cheese on French Toast
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Nova Scotia Lox, Cream Cheese, Red Onion with Capers on a Bagel
Waffles
Pancakes
Stuffed French Toast
Kid's Breakfast
Eggs Benedict
Ham Benny
Oven roasted spiral ham
Irish Benny
House made Corned Beef Hash (made with peppers & onions)
Florentine Benny
Spinach & tomato
Old School Benny
Bacon & grilled tomatoes
Bacon Benny
Burger Benny
Silver dollar burger patties & cheddar cheese
CYO Benny
Turkey Bacon Benny
Turkey Bacon
Sausage Benny
Sausage Patty
Salmon Benny
Nova scotia lox, cream cheese, red onions & a sprinkle of capers
French Toast
Sides
Muffins
Salads
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers & shaved carrots
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers & in house made croutons & parmesan cheese
Quinn's Favorite
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, avocado and chickpeas.
Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, green peppers & feta
Chopped Wedge
1/2 Iceberg topped with diced tomatoes chopped bacon & blue cheese
Chef Salad
House salad with spiral ham, roasted turkey & cheese
Harvest Combo
Marinated steak tips, turkey tips & chicken kabobs over Mixed greens & romaine with roasted red peppers, chickpeas & red onions
The Grilled Apple
Grilled cranberry B.B.Q turkey tips, sauteed Apples and pecans served over a mix of romaine hearts, red onions & grapes tossed with (fat free raspberry vinaigrette dressing.)
Strawberry Balsamic Salad
Mixed Greens, red onions, strawberries, goat cheese, pecans & Balsamic Dressing
Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach Leaves diced eggs, chopped onions & crumbled bacon (Warm House made Bacon Balsamic dressing)
Sandwiches and Wraps
SANDWICHES
BLT
Bacon, lettuce & tomatoes
Tomato & Mozzarella
Fresh garden tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pesto
Grilled Chicken Club
All white meat chicken with bacon, lettuce & tomato
Turkey Club
Turkey, turkey bacon, tomatoes & lettuce
King
Grilled Eggplant, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, avocado & spinach
Mediterranean
Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, tomatoes, onions, feta & tzatziki spread
No Need For Meat
Grilled mushrooms & tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted peppers & goat cheese
CYO Sandwich
Chicken Salad
Off the Grill grilled chicken, tossed lightly in mayo
Grilled Cheese
Made with your choice of cheese
Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Swiss cheese
Tuna Melt
In house made tuna salad served with your choice of cheese
Eggs Salad
Made to order Egg Salad tossed lightly in mayo
WRAPS
Turkey BLT
Turkey, turkey bacon, tomatoes & lettuce
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, cucumbers, croutons, Caesar dressing & Parmesan cheese.
California
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomatoes & Thousand Island dressing.
Supreme Tuna
In house made tuna salad, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, roasted peppers & avocado.
Buffalo Chicken
Spicy chicken breast, bleu cheese, lettuce & celery.
J's
Cranberry B.B.Q marinated turkey tips, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta & greek dressing
Super Fajitas
Skirt steak, grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic & in-house made guacamole.
Chicken Gyro Wrap
Served on a grilled pita, lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki sauce
Lam/Beef Gyro Wrap
Served on a grilled pita, lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki sauce
Chicken Fajita
Grilled Chicken breast, peppers & onions
Steak Tip Caesar
In house marinated steak tips, lettuce, cucumbers, croutons, caesar dressing & parmesan cheese.
Home Run Burrito
Sides
Home Fries
Coleslaw
Rice Pilaf
Steak Tips
Sd of Veggies
Side French Fries
Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers & shaved carrots
Salsa
Turkey Tips
Turkey Tips Jay's Secret Cranberry BBQ
Chicken Salad
Off the Grill grilled chicken, tossed lightly in mayo
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Salmon
Tuna Salad
Side of Sour Cream
Side Guacamole
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers & in house made croutons & Parmesan cheese
Burgers
Boston Burger
The Marvin Burger
Topped with Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Spinach & Feta Cheese
Harvest Burger
1/2 lb of Grounded Beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions & American Cheese
Rebirth Burger
Topped with onions, tomatoes, Avocado & Bacon. Served on a bed of Asparagus & spinach.
The Hungry K Burger
Topped with Bacon, Spiral Ham, two over medium eggs, cheddar cheese & a side of Hollandaise sauce (served on an upside down bun)
CYO Burger
Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
Lunch Plates
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
We feature delicious homemade breakfast & lunches in a comfortable relaxing atmosphere. Our food is fresh and made to order. Our generous portions means you will never leave hungry. Stop by and enjoy great food served with a smile.
950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X, Beverly, MA 01915