American
Settler - Salem
88 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Settler is a New American restaurant inspired by the rustic and handmade approach to french cookery. Tucked away on Lynde Street in historic Salem, MA, Settler is a cozy but chic neighborhood spot. Husband and wife team, Aaron and Shanna Chambers, combine a love for good food, wine, and spoiling family and friends at their kitchen table. The dining room is an extension of their own home – a place to eat, drink, and be part of the family.
Location
2 Lynde st, Salem, MA 01970
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dotty & Ray's - 112 North Street Apt 1
No Reviews
112 North Street Apt 1 Salem, MA 01970
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salem
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
4.5 • 2,467
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall Salem, MA 01970
View restaurant