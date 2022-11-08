Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Settler - Salem

88 Reviews

$

2 Lynde st

Salem, MA 01970

Settler Swag

Settler T-Shirts

$25.00

60% Cotton 40% Polyester Super breathable, unisex build. Long lasting material and comfortable fit

Settler Zip-up Hoodies

$50.00

80% Cotton 20 % Polyester Super breathable and warm, unisex build, easy to layer and great in all weather!

Trucker Caps

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Settler is a New American restaurant inspired by the rustic and handmade approach to french cookery. Tucked away on Lynde Street in historic Salem, MA, Settler is a cozy but chic neighborhood spot. Husband and wife team, Aaron and Shanna Chambers, combine a love for good food, wine, and spoiling family and friends at their kitchen table. The dining room is an extension of their own home – a place to eat, drink, and be part of the family.

2 Lynde st, Salem, MA 01970

