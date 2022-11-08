Settler - Salem

Restaurant info

Settler is a New American restaurant inspired by the rustic and handmade approach to french cookery. Tucked away on Lynde Street in historic Salem, MA, Settler is a cozy but chic neighborhood spot. Husband and wife team, Aaron and Shanna Chambers, combine a love for good food, wine, and spoiling family and friends at their kitchen table. The dining room is an extension of their own home – a place to eat, drink, and be part of the family.

