Bit Bar Salem

review star

No reviews yet

278 Derby Street

Salem, MA 01970

Round 1

Loaded Tots

$12.00+

House beer cheese, bacon bits, scallions, and sour cream.

Mac Bytes

$12.00

Cheeze-It and parmesan crusted house made mac and cheese deep fried and served with Sriracha ranch. V

Potato Skins

$12.00

Poutine

$12.00+

French fries with cheddar cheese curds and topped with a house brown gravy. GF

Jumbo Pretzel

$10.00

Soft, warm, and salty. V

Beetroot Hummus Plate

$14.00

House made hummus served with fresh veggies and house fried chips. GF V+

House Guacamole

$12.00

Served with house-fried tortilla chips. GF V+

Nachos

$14.00

House fried tortilla chips, cheese, pico de gallo, black olives, lettuce, sour cream, and Maitland Mountain Farm pickled Jalapeños. GF V

Vegan Nachos Supreme!!!

$18.00

All the toppings from our regular nachos with vegan cheese and house three bean chili. V+ GF

Chicken + Waffle

$16.00
Mini Chicken Chimichangas

$12.00

Chicken, cheese, and house made pico de gallo. Served with Sriracha aioli.

Spring Rolls

$12.00

Artichoke and Spinach Dip

$16.00

Fire Cracker Chips

$10.00

Giardiniera

$8.00

Soups, Salads & Pizza

Three Bean Chili

$6.00+

Green, Red, and Jalapeño peppers and Roasted red tomatoes. [GF. V+, Spicy]

Angus Beef Stew

$7.00+

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese, and house toasted croutons, tossed in caesar dressing.

House Salad

$10.00

Plain Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza Flatbread

$15.00

Margherita Flatbread

$17.00

Verdura Flatbread

$17.00

Sweet Heat Flatbread

$17.00

Grecian Flatbread

$17.00

Pineapple Bacon Flatbread

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$17.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Sand-Witches

Basic Bit Burger

$16.00

100% grass-fed locally sourced beef from Walden Local Meat Co. Served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.

Smash Burger

$13.00

Impossible Bit Burger

$17.00

Bit Dog

$17.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Sweet and savory pulled pork topped with house-pickled slaw served on a brioche bun

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken BLT

$16.00

Fried chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli. Served on a toasted brioche bun. Feeling spicy? Have your chicken glazed in K.O. sauce!

Yoga Flame

$15.00

Indian vegetable pakora fritters, mixed greens, pickled onion slaw, and tamarind sauce served on ciabatta [V+]

Entrees

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$18.00

Fried Fish & Chips

$19.00

Shepards Pie

$24.00

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Cavatappi Marinara

$14.00

Entrée Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Chicken Tenders Entrée

$16.00

Served over french fries with a choice of sauce.

Bit Bar Power Bowl

$16.00

House-pickled slaw, edamame, Maitland Mountain Farms kimchi, sautéed peppers and onions, hard boiled egg, over a bed of jasmine rice. Drizzled with house szechuan sauce. Served with your choice of chicken or shrimp. GF

PLATE

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

with fries [V]

Kids Fingers

$10.00

with fries [GF]

Kids Mac

$10.00

[V]

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$10.00

[V]

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Hoodsie

$2.00

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

with caramel [GF, V]

Rainbow Cake

$10.00

Vegan Cheesecake

$10.00

Jodie Woopie Pies

$6.00

Single Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.75
Club Soda

$2.00

Just the bubbles!

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Lemon Lime Soda with Rose's Grenadine.

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Dole 100% pineapple juice, not from concentrate .

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice Cocktail

Coconut Water

$3.00

Vita Coco pure coconut water.

Hot Cider

$3.00Out of stock
Natalie's Fresh Orange Juice

$4.00

Made from 100% fresh Florida oranges.

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Made with house squeezed lemon juice.

Milk

$2.00

Guida's Fresh Whole Milk.

Red Alert Energy Drink

$4.00

Sides & Sauces

Side French Fries

$4.50

Side Tetris Tots

$4.50

Side House Chips

$4.50

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Side Garlic Knots

$4.50

Side Jalapeño Cornbread Muffins

$4.50

Side Daily Veggie

$4.50

Side Creamed Corn

$4.50

Small Side Salad

$4.00

Small Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side of Pulled Pork

$4.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$3.50

3oz

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.50

4oz

1 Order Vegan Cheese

$7.00

3oz Vegan Cheese

$4.50

Side of Gravy 6oz

$3.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side Blue Cheese

$0.25

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side Szechuan

$1.00Out of stock

Side Sriracha Aioli

$0.25

Side Sour Cream (2oz)

$0.25

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.25

Side Sriracha Ranch

$0.25

Side Tamarind

$0.25

Side Buff Sauce

$0.25

Side Tartar

$0.25

Side Maple Bourbon

$1.00

Side Vegan Mac Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Event Menu

Veg Stuffed Mushrooms pp

$2.50

Garlic Knots pp

$2.50

Pretzels Mustard pp

$3.00

Pretzels Beer Cheese pp

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Classic arcade and pinball games, adventurous new-comfort food, and a full bar in a historic and fun setting! Accompanied minors welcome before 8pm. 21+ after 8pm.

Website

Location

278 Derby Street, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

