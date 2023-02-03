Bars & Lounges
American
Bit Bar Salem
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Classic arcade and pinball games, adventurous new-comfort food, and a full bar in a historic and fun setting! Accompanied minors welcome before 8pm. 21+ after 8pm.
Location
278 Derby Street, Salem, MA 01970
