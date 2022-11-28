Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Brewpubs & Breweries

Backbeat Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

31A Park Street Beverly, MA

Beverly, MA 01915

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parm Panini

Kitchen

Extra Beer Cheese

$2.00

Soups & Stews

$8.00+

Toasted Baguette Crisps

$8.00+

Queso and Chips

$8.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$2.00

8oz Mac & Cheese

$6.00+

Cured and Pressed

$13.00Out of stock

Ciabatta sandwich. Three cheeses, four cured meats, three sauces, served warm. Dirty chips and Hip and Swingin' olives on the side. Provolone, mozzarella, cheddar, fennel sausage, Genoa salami, pepperoni, capocollo, sun dried tomato pesto, boursin and fig, Duke of Essex spicy mustard.

Pressed Pesto & Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

The Cuban

$13.00Out of stock

Cuban Jive Our take on the traditional. Swiss, smoked ham, roasted pork, Jive infused fresh pickles and Jive Yellow Mustard pressed on a brioche bun. Served with house pickle slice and Dirty Chips.

Smothered Ham and Swiss

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American and Cheddar on white. With Lays Chips.

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cascadian Oaties

$5.00Out of stock

Snack Wrap

$6.00+Out of stock

Popcorn

$4.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm Panini

$15.00

Eggplant Parm Panini

$13.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Brownie (Round)

$3.50Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Pecan Oat Blondie

$3.00Out of stock

Toffee Graham Squares

$3.00Out of stock

Chicken & Waffle

$11.00+Out of stock

Chocolate Cherry Blondie

$5.00Out of stock

Stack of Brownies

$5.00Out of stock

4 Brownies made with a reduction of our Blonde ale. Yum!

Oreo Meringues

$2.00Out of stock

Extra Spice Pack

$1.00Out of stock

Extra Hot Spice Pack for Chili Bowl

Hobnobber Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

IPA Pickle

$1.00Out of stock

Spiced Caramel Krispies

$2.00Out of stock

Westphalian Stew

$9.50Out of stock

Brats & Kraut

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted Veggie Reuben

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower, Broccoli, Brussel Sprouts, Cremini Mushrooms, Carrots, Red Pepper and Red Onion…Dressed with house made creamy Russian, Spicy Red Cabbage Sauerkraut, and Swiss Cheese on Dark Rye. On the side: Dirty Chips and Imperial IPA kissed dill slice.

Steak & Cheese Pretzel Balls

$8.00Out of stock

Applewood Corn Chowder

$8.00Out of stock

Corn Chowder with Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served with Oyster Crackers.

The "Cookie"

$2.00Out of stock

Side of Queso

$4.00

Baguette and Pub Cheese

$7.00

Hummus & Pita Chips

$8.00Out of stock

Beef Stew

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small batch hand crafted beverages... and more!

Website

Location

31A Park Street Beverly, MA, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

Gallery
Backbeat Brewing Company image
Backbeat Brewing Company image
Backbeat Brewing Company image
Backbeat Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cotton Mill Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
480 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services Cell 2 - Tozer Rd
orange starNo Reviews
32 Tozer Road Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
The Bagel Shop - 1 Dodge Street
orange starNo Reviews
1 Dodge St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services @ Cell Trask Road
orange starNo Reviews
3 Trask Lane Danvers, MA 01923
View restaurantnext
Notch Brewing - Salem MA - 283 R Derby St.
orange starNo Reviews
283 R Derby St. Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA - 60 Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
60 Washington Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Beverly

Toscana Bar Italiano - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 2,051
90 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Soma - Beverly
orange star4.7 • 1,597
256 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Lolo Poke
orange star4.8 • 1,192
503 Rantoul St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
FRANK Restaurant and Market
orange star4.5 • 1,144
112 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
La Victoria Taqueria - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 1,077
6 Wallis Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Rossetti Restaurant of Beverly
orange star4.7 • 792
142 Brimbal Ave: Unit 8 Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beverly
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston