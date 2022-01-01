Go
Toast

Hook & Barrel

One nibble & you'll be hooked!

8014 N Kings Hwy B

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

8014 N Kings Hwy B

Myrtle Beach SC

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Croissants Bistro & Bakery at the Grande Dunes

No reviews yet

Bonjour, Y'all!

Abundance

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anchor Cafe at Grand Dunes Marina

No reviews yet

best sunsets on the grand strand

Fire and Smoke Gastropub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston