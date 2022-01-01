Go
Toast

Hops n Drops

Hops n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

16826 SW Edy RD.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
BACON BURGER$13.25
Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
KIDS MAC & CHEESE$6.75
FRENCH DIP$15.25
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on a ciabatta roll. Served with au jus.
DELUXE BURGER$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
WESTERN BURGER$14.75
Cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato, zippy barbecue sauce and Hops n Drops spread.
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
See full menu

Location

16826 SW Edy RD.

Sherwood OR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Gyro House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SuperDeluxe

No reviews yet

Make your world a little more SuperDeluxe.

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Located on your way home in Parkway Village off of Langer Farms Parkway. Family-friendly, fiercely-fun, come on in for burgers made with 1/3 lb of local, 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients and served with bacon and perfectly crispy fries.

little big burger

No reviews yet

lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston