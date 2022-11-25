Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Al's - Beaverton 14950 SW Barrows Rd

review star

No reviews yet

14950 SW Barrows Rd

Beaverton, OR 97007

Popular Items

Turkey Club
Kids Chicken Strips
Wedge Salad

Shareables

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.49

cheese sauce, grilled chicken, green chilis, franks red hot, tortilla chips on the side

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$15.99

chicken breast fritters, choice of fries, tots, or chips

Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$15.49

fries, house-made queso, picada beef, peppadew peppers, avocado cream, cilantro

Grand Slam Platter

Grand Slam Platter

$28.99

chicken strips, mozzarella bites, southwest eggrolls, choice of fries, tots,or chips. Served with parmesan dip, marinara, ranch

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$15.99

hummus, naan bread, grape tomatoes, sweet & spicy pickel wedges, whole pepadew peppers, spiced cashews, fresh mozzarella cheese, parmesan crisp, olives, cucumbers, paprika

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$18.99

ground chicken, iceberg lettuce, sesame seed, kung pao sauce, red peppers, carrots, chili peppers, cashews, cilantro, sweet chili sauce

Mozzarella Bites

Mozzarella Bites

$13.99

hand breaded mozzarella bites

Pretzel & Queso

Pretzel & Queso

$12.49

jumbo pretzle, house-made queso for dipping

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.99

nacho cheese mix, beef picada, chicken tinga, smoked brisket +4

Southwest Eggrolls

Southwest Eggrolls

$16.49

flour tortillas, house chicken tinga, sw corn salsa, nacho cheese mix, avocado cream. Served with tortilla chips and house queso for dipping

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.49

spinach, artichoke hearts, cheese, tortilla chips on the side

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$18.49

sirloin steak, haystack onions, mushrooms, garlic, blue cheese crumbles, horesradish cream

Vegan Dirty Fries

Vegan Dirty Fries

$17.49

fries, vegan cheese, beyond vegan crumble, peppadew peppers, fresh avocado, cilantro

Go Green

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing. Served with garlic cheese rolls. Grilled chicken +5, crispy chicken +5, carne asada +5

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$18.99

mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, green onion, avocado, egg, grape tomato, blue cheese crumbles. Served with garlic cheese rolls. Carne asada +5

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, red onion, croutons. Served with garlic cheese rolls. Grilled chicken +5, crispy chicken +5, carne asada +5

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.99

iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, candied bacon, blue cheese crumbles, balsalmic glaze. Served with garlic cheese rolls

Handhelds

French Dip

French Dip

$16.69

prime sirloin, swiss cheese, french roll. Served with au ju and horseradish cream

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.49

prime sirloin, green peppers & onions, american cheese, montreal seasoning,

Southwest Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$16.49

giant tortilla, crispy chicken, sw seasoning, cheese, sw salsa, lettuce, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$14.99

roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, mayo, white bread

Dough & Flatbread

Cheese

Cheese

$18.99+

pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$24.99+

pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$24.99+

pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

Bases loaded

Bases loaded

$30.49+

pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, salami, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, red onion, mushrooms, black olives, parmasen cheese

Bigfoot

Bigfoot

$30.49+

pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, salami, pepperoni, italian sausage, meatballs

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$30.49+

ranch, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, bacon, green onion

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$30.49+

bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced chicken, red onion, cilantro, oregano

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$24.99+

pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichoke, mushroom, red & green peppers, black olives, fresh diced tomatoes

Pepperoni Pesto Slayer

Pepperoni Pesto Slayer

$30.49+

pesto, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, red & green peppers, red onion, garlic

Margarita Flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$12.99

flatbread, pesto, freah mozzarella, basil, tomato, oregano

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$13.99

flatbread, parmesan & mozzarella cheese blend, bacon, ranch, green onion

Brisket Flatbread

Brisket Flatbread

$13.99

flatbread, mozzarella cheese mix, brisket, chipotle bbq sauce, haystack onion straws, diced jalapeno

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Flatbread

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Flatbread

$12.99

flatbread, housemade spianch and artichoke cream spread, artichokes, parmesan cheese crisp

Big & Famous

Big Drums (10 piece)

Big Drums (10 piece)

$22.99

drums only, house chips, celery. Tossed in your favorite sauce

Big Nacho

Big Nacho

$25.99

hand cut tortilla chips, house queso, sw salsa, nacho cheese mix, avocado cream, baja spice, grilled lime, cilantro. Choice of beef picada, chicken tinga, chipotle brisket+4 ( feeds 3-2)

Big Pub Cauliflower (1lb)

Big Pub Cauliflower (1lb)

$14.99

fresh cauliflower lightly batterd and deep fried. Tossed in your favorite sauce

Big Vegan Nacho

Big Vegan Nacho

$32.99

hand cut tortilla chips, beyond vegan crumble, sw salsa, vegan cheese mix, fresh avocado , baja spice, grilled lime, cilantro. ( feeds 2-3)

Big Wings (10 piece)

Big Wings (10 piece)

$24.99

traditional wings and drums, house chips, celery. Tossed in your favorite sauce

Famous Drums (15 piece)

Famous Drums (15 piece)

$27.99

drums only, house chips, celery. Tossed in your favorite sauce

Famous Nacho

Famous Nacho

$29.99

hand cut tortilla chips, house queso, sw salsa, nacho cheese mix, avocado cream, baja spice, grilled lime, cilantro. Choice of beef picada, chicken tinga, chipotle brisket+4 (feeds 4-5)

Famous Pub Cauliflower (2lb)

Famous Pub Cauliflower (2lb)

$19.99

fresh cauliflower lightly batterd and deep fried. Tossed in your favorite sauce

Famous Wings (15 piece)

Famous Wings (15 piece)

$29.99

traditional wings and drums, house chips, celery. Tossed in your favorite sauce

Single Drums (5-piece)

Single Drums (5-piece)

$13.99

drums only, house chips, celery. Tossed in your favorite sauce

Single Wings (5-piece)

Single Wings (5-piece)

$15.99

traditional wings and drums, house chips, celery. Tossed in your favorite sauce

Big Burgers

B.Y.O.B ( Beef)

B.Y.O.B ( Beef)

$15.99

start with a half-pound beef patty and add toppings to make your perfect burger creation

B.Y.O.B ( Grilled Chicken)

B.Y.O.B ( Grilled Chicken)

$14.99

start with a chicken breast and add toppings to make your perfect burger creation

B.Y.O.B ( Vegan)

B.Y.O.B ( Vegan)

$16.49

start with a beyond burger® and add toppings to make your perfect burger creation

Crazy Al Burger

Crazy Al Burger

$19.99

half pound patty, American cheese, sliced bacon, ham, fried egg, jumbo onion ring, crispy fries, burger sauce, lettuce

Near Death Burger

Near Death Burger

$16.49

half pound patty, lime cream cheese, crispy fried jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, near death sauce

Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

$16.49

half pound patty, american cheese, sliced bacon, peanut butter, tomato, mayo, pickle chips

Western Burger

Western Burger

$18.99

half pound patty, American cheese, sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, haystack onions, mayo

Classics

BBQ Platter

BBQ Platter

$24.99

Brisket, Sausage, onion rings, mac & cheese, cajun coleslaw, served with white bread and chipotle bbq sauce

Chicken Bacon Mac

Chicken Bacon Mac

$21.99

cavatappi noodles, house queso, mushrooms, bacon, grilled chicken, onions, tomato, parmesan & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of garlic chesse rolls

Cod Fish & Chips

Cod Fish & Chips

$19.99

battered cod, coleslaw, tartar & lemon, and choice of side

Enchilada Bake

Enchilada Bake

$14.49

house chicken tinga, cilantro lime rice, house refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mild sauce, cilantro, grilled lime

Sweet Spot

Brookie

Brookie

$8.49

brownie & cookie mixed up, topped with a whip cream, chocolate & caramel sauce

Churros & Caramel Cheesecake Dip

Churros & Caramel Cheesecake Dip

$9.49

deep fried churros tossed in cinnamon & sugar, served with a caramel cheesecake dip

Lil' MVP Meals

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.99

chicken strips with choice of side. $5.00 FUN card

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.99

house-made meatballs, marinara with choice of side. $5.00 FUN card

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.99

kraft mac & cheese served with choice of side. $5.00 FUN card

Kids lil' Al cheese burger

Kids lil' Al cheese burger

$9.99

cheese and beef only. Served with choice od side. $5.00 FUN card

Kids Mini Corndogs

Kids Mini Corndogs

$9.99

Mini corndogs served with choice of side. $5.00 FUN card

Sideline

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00
Side brussel Sprouts

Side brussel Sprouts

$7.00

fired burssel sprouts, bbq seasoning, candied bacon, parmesan cheese, haystack onion straws, balsalmic glaze

Side Crispy Chicken

Side Crispy Chicken

$5.00
Side Fry

Side Fry

$6.50

Bucket of fries ( Flavors $.50)

Side Grilled Chicken

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00
Side Guac

Side Guac

$4.00

Side house chips

$4.00
Side House Queso

Side House Queso

$5.00
Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.00

cheesey mac & cheese

Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

1/2 pound beer battered onion rings

Side Salsa

Side Salsa

$1.50
Side Sour Cream

Side Sour Cream

$3.00
Side Steak

Side Steak

$5.00
Side Tot

Side Tot

$6.50

Bucket of tots ( Flavors $.50)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 am
How do you do FUN?!

Location

14950 SW Barrows Rd, Beaverton, OR 97007

