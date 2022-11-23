Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Murrayhill

14500 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive

Beaverton, OR 97007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Club Panini
Southwest Chicken Salad

Soups & Salads

Cafe Trio

Cafe Trio

$15.58

Our ultimate classic, half grilled Sourdough layered with 3 cheese, served with traditional Murrayhill salad and a cup of soup.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$19.60

Arcadian mixed greens with bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, boiled egg, avocado, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette and served with fresh grilled chicken.

Large Arugula Salad

Large Arugula Salad

$15.25

Fresh strawberries, roasted beets, oranges, goat cheese, candied walnuts all tossed with our delicious citrus vinaigrette.

Large Caesar Salad

$13.07

Traditional Caesar salad with croutons, Parmesan cheese and lemons, you might ask, is there anything special? Well, our Caesar dressing is fantastic!

Large Murrayhill Salad

$14.16

The traditional CMH salad is mixed with Arcadian mix, grapes, grilled pears, delicious candied hazelnuts and with a touch of blue cheese crumbles, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.

Small Arugula Salad

Small Arugula Salad

$8.71

Fresh strawberries, roasted beets, oranges, goat cheese, candied walnuts all tossed with our delicious citrus vinaigrette.

Small Caesar Salad

$6.53

Traditional Caesar salad with croutons, Parmesan cheese and lemons, you might ask, is there anything special? Well, our Caesar dressing is fantastic!

Small Murrayhill Salad

$8.71

The traditional CMH salad is mixed with Arcadian mix, grapes, grilled pears, delicious candied hazelnuts and with a touch of blue cheese crumbles, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$5.45

Soup of the Day Bowl

$7.62

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.45
Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$19.60

Arcadian mixed greens with avocado, black beans, fresh corn, pepperjack cheese, tomatoes, tortilla strips tossed with chipotle ranch dressing and served with fresh grilled chicken drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Tomato Citrus Soup BOWL

Tomato Citrus Soup BOWL

$7.62
Tomato Citrus Soup CUP

Tomato Citrus Soup CUP

$5.45
Wild Salmon Spinach Salad

Wild Salmon Spinach Salad

$21.78

Grilled and sustainable Coho salmon on top of spinach salad mixed with grilled pears, candied hazelnuts, goat cheese, pickled red onions and tossed with warm Champagne bacon vinaigrette.

Lunch Plates

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.30

Fresh pulled pork with cole slaw, pickles and pickled onions, on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$17.60

Fresh grilled chicken with blackening spices, swiss cheese, roasted red peppers, avocado Arcadian mixed greens and pesto herb aioli all on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$20.90

Our ravioli is filled with blue cheese and cooked with brown sage butter, toped with candied hazelnuts, gorgonzola cheese, Arcadian mixed greens and balsamic reduction.

Cafe Trio

Cafe Trio

$15.58

Our ultimate classic, half grilled Sourdough layered with 3 cheese, served with traditional Murrayhill salad and a cup of soup.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.50

Chicken salad mix with celery, green onions, hazelnuts, Arcadian salad mix and tomatoes on a whole wheat bread.

Classic Reuben

$17.00Out of stock

Thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & 1000 island dressing on grilled rye, served with fries

Club Panini

Club Panini

$16.50

Roasted turkey sliced thin with Applewood bacon, avocado spread, Arcadian mixed greens, tomatoes and pesto herb aioli on a Sourdough bread. Served with pickles and French Fries.

Grilled Cheese

$15.73
Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$14.30

Canadian ham slices with cheddar, swiss and provolone cheese on a Sourdough bread and served with pickles and French fries.

LN Fish Tacos

LN Fish Tacos

$19.80

Blackened cod with pickled cabbage, spicy mayo, pickled onions and avocado, with a side of lime, red salsa & pico de Gallo. (tempura battered cod available after 3PM)

Murrayhill Burger

Murrayhill Burger

$17.60

Burger? Can't go wrong with this one! It is a half pound Angus beef with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and Arcadian mixed greens with 1000 Island dressing on a brioche bun. Served with French fries and pickles.

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies & Ice Cream

Chocolate Chip Cookies & Ice Cream

$10.50
Molten Chocolate Cake

Molten Chocolate Cake

$10.50

This dessert is a chocolate explosion! Served warm with a blast of chocolate melted inside, with praline strawberries and chocolate sauce.

Seasonal Cheesecake

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.50

Cheesecake varies throughout the year, usually served with fresh fruits, crushed praline.

Upside Down Apple Pie

Upside Down Apple Pie

$10.50

Our traditional Apple pie, served warm with caramel sauce and a scoop of a delicious Tillamook Vanilla ice cream.

Vanilla Creme Brulee

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$10.50

Our vanilla custard topped with sugar and caramelized to a crisp layer, topped with whip cream and fresh fruits.

Affogato

$13.65

Tillamook vanilla ice cream topped with Caffe D'arte espresso.

Birthday Dessert

$6.83

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.41

Tillamook vanilla ice cream topped with Caffe D'arte espresso.

Kid's Lunch & Dinner

Kids Cheeseburger

$13.00

Plain cheeseburger with fries and fresh fruits.

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.40

2 chicken strips fried golden brown, served with fries and fruits.

Kids CMH Trio

$10.40

Grilled cheese with fries and fruits

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.40

2 pieces of fish with fries and Cole slaw.

Kids Fresh Grill

$10.40

Grilled chicken cooked to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$10.40

Our delicious macaroni and cheese served with fries and fruits

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Café Murrayhill, is locally owned with fresh ingredients coming from the vast quality of nearby farms and vineyards. No corporate production kitchen here! Come join us for a night by the water to enjoy the taste of the NW.

14500 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton, OR 97007

Directions

