McMenamins Greenway Pub

It's been over 30 years since the Greenway Pub first opened its doors. Since then, we've added outdoor dining, an updated menu, a jukebox, pool tables, shuffleboard and free WiFi. My, how times have changed... Just wait 'til you see the fish tanks, filled with a variety of colorful saltwater beauties and a growing reef, providing endless entertainment and amusement for young and old alike. Head to Tigard to enjoy this treasure, lauded by locals, beer enthusiasts and passers-by alike.

