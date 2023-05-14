McMenamins Greenway Pub
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
It's been over 30 years since the Greenway Pub first opened its doors. Since then, we've added outdoor dining, an updated menu, a jukebox, pool tables, shuffleboard and free WiFi. My, how times have changed... Just wait 'til you see the fish tanks, filled with a variety of colorful saltwater beauties and a growing reef, providing endless entertainment and amusement for young and old alike. Head to Tigard to enjoy this treasure, lauded by locals, beer enthusiasts and passers-by alike.
Location
12272 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, Tigard, OR 97223
