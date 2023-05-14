Restaurant header imageView gallery

McMenamins Greenway Pub

review star

No reviews yet

12272 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road

Tigard, OR 97223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

Hummus

Hummus

$16.00

Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips

Soft Pretzel Sticks

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$14.75

Cheese & ale fondue

Scooby Snacks

Scooby Snacks

$12.50

Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.50

Served with Dark Star mayo

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

$11.50

Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll

Truffle Fries - Small

Truffle Fries - Small

$11.75

Black garlic aioli

Truffle Fries - Large

Truffle Fries - Large

$17.75

Black garlic aioli

Cajun Tots - Small

Cajun Tots - Small

$9.50

Peppercorn ranch

Cajun Tots - Large

Cajun Tots - Large

$14.50

Peppercorn ranch

Tots - Small

Tots - Small

$8.50
Tots - Large

Tots - Large

$13.50
McMenamins Fries - Small

McMenamins Fries - Small

$9.50

Mystic 18 sauce

McMenamins Fries - Large

McMenamins Fries - Large

$14.50

Mystic 18 sauce

Good Honest Soup - Cup

$6.25

Scratch made daily with saltines

Good Honest Soup - Bowl

$7.25

Scratch made daily with saltines

Greens

Aztec - Half

Aztec - Half

$10.75

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing

Aztec - Full

Aztec - Full

$16.50

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing

Six Arms Goddess - Half

Six Arms Goddess - Half

$10.00

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing

Six Arms Goddess - Full

Six Arms Goddess - Full

$15.25

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing

Hail! Caesar - Half

Hail! Caesar - Half

$10.00

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing

Hail! Caesar - Full

Hail! Caesar - Full

$15.25

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing

Pub Green - Half

Pub Green - Half

$8.75

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing

Pub Green - Full

Pub Green - Full

$13.25

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing

Burgers

JR's Jumbo Deluxe

JR's Jumbo Deluxe

$18.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar

Captain Neon

Captain Neon

$17.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon

Dungeon

Dungeon

$16.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms

Communication Breakdown

Communication Breakdown

$16.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese

The Regular

The Regular

$14.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce

Mystic 18

Mystic 18

$17.25

Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice

Hammerhead Garden

Hammerhead Garden

$14.50

Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce

Sandwiches

El Diablo

$19.25

Spiced chicken, pepper jack, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.

Portland Dip

$18.25

Turkey, grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese & secret sauce on a roll with garlic jus for dipping

Reuben Kincaid

$18.75

Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, OlyKraut sauerkraut, Mystic 18 sauce, grilled rye bread

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half

$14.00

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole

$17.00

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half

$10.50

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole

$13.50

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles

Specialties

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

$19.50

Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

$22.50

Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw

T-N-T Basket

$19.00

½-lb crispy chicken tenders & tots with Hogshead-honey mustard dressing, peppercorn ranch & buttermilk coleslaw

Seasonal Specials

Tot-Chos

$16.75

Seasoned tos topped with chile con queso, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, onion, cilantro & jalapenos

Hogshead Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken, Hogshead-honey mustard mayo, romaine & pickle chips on a bun with your choice of fries or tots

Blacksmith Steak Sandwich

$17.75

Shaved rib eye, Ironwork BBQ spice, angel hair onion rings, pickled jalapenos, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & Dark Star mayo on a toasted roll with your choice of fries and tots

Sweets

Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Half

$6.50

Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry

Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole

$10.50

Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry

Kid's Menu

Little Dipper Fish & Chips

Little Dipper Fish & Chips

$8.75

Fries & tartar sauce

Lil' Dynamo

$8.25

Crispy chicken tenders, tots & ranch dressing

Scooby Snack Attack

Scooby Snack Attack

$7.00

Mini corn dogs & fries with ranch

Freya's Garden

Freya's Garden

$5.50

Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks

Wee Rabbit Salad

Wee Rabbit Salad

$4.75

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch

Pocket Hercules Burger

Pocket Hercules Burger

$7.50

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll

Pocket Hercules Burger Duo

Pocket Hercules Burger Duo

$10.50

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll

Turkey Lurkey Slider

$7.00

Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun

N/A Beverages

Small Soda Pop

$2.75

Large Soda Pop

$3.75

Cold Brew

$5.25

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Red Bull

$5.25

Margarita (Virgin)

$7.00

Bloody Mary (Virgin)

$7.00

Daiquiri (Virgin)

$6.75

Mojito (Virgin)

$7.00

Henry Weinhards Root Beer

$4.75

To Go Soda

$3.00

To Go Beer

Hammerhead - 4pk

$14.00

Hammerhead - Can

$3.50

Ruby - 4pk

$14.00

Ruby - Can

$3.50

Terminator - 4pk

$14.00

Terminator - Can

$3.50

5th Floor IPA - 4pk

$17.00

5th Floor IPA - Can

$4.25

To Go Cider

Blackberry Cider - 4pk

$17.00

Blackberry Cider - Can

$4.25

Edge Hard Cider - 4pk

$17.00

Edge Hard Cider - Can

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

It's been over 30 years since the Greenway Pub first opened its doors. Since then, we've added outdoor dining, an updated menu, a jukebox, pool tables, shuffleboard and free WiFi. My, how times have changed... Just wait 'til you see the fish tanks, filled with a variety of colorful saltwater beauties and a growing reef, providing endless entertainment and amusement for young and old alike. Head to Tigard to enjoy this treasure, lauded by locals, beer enthusiasts and passers-by alike.

Website

Location

12272 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, Tigard, OR 97223

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

