Horvath's Harbor

Stop by our cocktail bar to enjoy a broad selection of wines, craft brews, bourbons or request one of our talented bartenders to create a lively concoction for you! Once your drink is in hand, stroll out back and relax by the fire in an Adirondack chair while watching the sunset over the canal at Buckeye Lake. Sample our delicious homemade Italian meatballs or a grilled panini from our restaurant.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

14675 Zion Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (51 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

14675 Zion Rd

Thornville OH

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

