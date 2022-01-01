Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thornville restaurants you'll love

Thornville restaurants
  • Thornville

Thornville's top cuisines

American
American
Must-try Thornville restaurants

Buckeye Lake Winery image

 

Buckeye Lake Winery

13750 Rosewood Rd NE, Thornville

Avg 4.1 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wine by the Bottle
Buckeye Lake Wines
Chardonnay Chicken$15.99
Seared chicken breast tossed with tomato, artichokes and spinach over wild rice and finished with a Chardonnay butter sauce, served with green beans - Suggested Wine Pairing – Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio
Winery Burger$15.00
Sirloin burger, brie cheese, bacon jam, house made onion rings and cabernet ketchup on a brioche bun
More about Buckeye Lake Winery
Horvath's Harbor image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Horvath's Harbor

14675 Zion Rd, Thornville

Avg 4.1 (51 reviews)
More about Horvath's Harbor
Buckeye Lake Coffee Company image

 

Buckeye Lake Coffee Company

14675 Zion Rd, Thornville

No reviews yet
More about Buckeye Lake Coffee Company
