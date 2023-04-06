Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firehouse Pizza

4 South Main Street

Thornville, OH 43076

Popular Items

XL Cheese / Build Your Own
Large Cheese / Build Your Own
Medium Cheese / Build Your Own

PIZZA/CALZONE MENU

Personal - 7"

7" - Cheese / Build Your Own

7" - Cheese / Build Your Own

$7.99

Cheese Pizza/Calzone, or add your choice of Toppings.

7" - BLT

7" - BLT

$10.99

Bacon Pizza Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato!

7" - Luau

7" - Luau

$11.49

Cinnamon, Pineapple, Ham & Bacon!!

7" - 6 Alarm Pizza

7" - 6 Alarm Pizza

$10.99

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, & Banana Peppers!!

7" - BBQ Chicken

7" - BBQ Chicken

$11.49

Layer of BBQ Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more BBQ Sauce!

7" - Buffalo Chicken

7" - Buffalo Chicken

$11.49

Mild Buffalo Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more Sauce!

7" - Chicken Bacon Ranch

7" - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Ranch base layered with cheese, chunks of grilled chicken, bacon and topped with ranch!

7" - Margherita Chicken

7" - Margherita Chicken

$11.49

Grilled chicken chunks with sliced tomatoes and seasoned with oregano!

7" - Veggie

7" - Veggie

$10.49

Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers!

7" - Meat

7" - Meat

$11.49

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mild Sausage, & Bacon!

7" - All The Way (ATW)

7" - All The Way (ATW)

$11.49

All of the toppings from the Meat and Veggie Pizzas combined!

7" - Pickle Pie

7" - Pickle Pie

$10.99

A layer of our special ranch based sauce topped with cheese and slices of pickle!!

Small - 10"

Small - Cheese / Build Your Own

Small - Cheese / Build Your Own

$10.99

Cheese Pizza/Calzone, or add your choice of Toppings.

Small - All The Way (ATW)

Small - All The Way (ATW)

$15.99

All of the toppings from the Meat and Veggie Pizzas combined!

Small - Meat

Small - Meat

$15.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mild Sausage, & Bacon!

Small - Veggie

Small - Veggie

$14.99

Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers!

Small - BLT

Small - BLT

$14.99

Bacon Pizza Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato!

Small - Pickle Pie

Small - Pickle Pie

$13.99

A layer of our special ranch based sauce topped with cheese and slices of pickle!!

Small - 6 Alarm Pizza

Small - 6 Alarm Pizza

$15.49

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, & Banana Peppers!!

Small - Luau

Small - Luau

$14.99

Cinnamon, Pineapple, Ham & Bacon!!

Small - BBQ Chicken

Small - BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Layer of BBQ Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more BBQ Sauce!

Small - Chicken Bacon Ranch

Small - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.49

Ranch base layered with cheese, chunks of grilled chicken, bacon and topped with ranch!

Small - Buffalo Chicken

Small - Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Mild Buffalo Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more Sauce!

Small - Margherita Chicken

Small - Margherita Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken chunks with sliced tomatoes and seasoned with oregano!

Medium - 12"

Medium Cheese / Build Your Own

Medium Cheese / Build Your Own

$12.99

Cheese Pizza/Calzone, or add your choice of Toppings.

Medium BLT

Medium BLT

$16.99

Bacon Pizza Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato!

Medium Luau

Medium Luau

$16.99

Cinnamon, Pineapple, Ham & Bacon!!

Medium 6 Alarm

Medium 6 Alarm

$16.99

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, & Banana Peppers!!

Medium Buffalo Chicken

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Mild Buffalo Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more Sauce!

Medium BBQ Chicken

Medium BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Layer of BBQ Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more BBQ Sauce!

Medium Margherita Chicken

Medium Margherita Chicken

$16.99

Grilled chicken chunks with sliced tomatoes and seasoned with oregano!

Medium All the Way

Medium All the Way

$17.99

All of the toppings from the Meat and Veggie Pizzas combined!

Medium Meat

Medium Meat

$17.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mild Sausage, & Bacon!

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Ranch base layered with cheese, chunks of grilled chicken, bacon and topped with ranch!

Medium Veggie

Medium Veggie

$16.99

Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers!

Medium Pickle Pie

Medium Pickle Pie

$16.99

A layer of our special ranch based sauce topped with cheese and slices of pickle!!

Large - 14"

Large Cheese / Build Your Own

Large Cheese / Build Your Own

$14.49

Cheese Pizza/Calzone, or add your choice of Toppings.

Large BLT Pizza

Large BLT Pizza

$19.49

Bacon Pizza Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato!

Large Luau

Large Luau

$19.49

Cinnamon, Pineapple, Ham & Bacon!!

Large 6 Alarm

Large 6 Alarm

$19.99

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, & Banana Peppers!!

Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$19.49

Mild Buffalo Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more Sauce!

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$19.49

Layer of BBQ Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more BBQ Sauce!

Large Margherita Chicken

Large Margherita Chicken

$19.49

Grilled chicken chunks with sliced tomatoes and seasoned with oregano!

Large All the Way

Large All the Way

$21.49

All of the toppings from the Meat and Veggie Pizzas combined!

Large Meat

Large Meat

$20.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mild Sausage, & Bacon!

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.49

Ranch base layered with cheese, chunks of grilled chicken, bacon and topped with ranch!

Large Veggie

Large Veggie

$19.99

Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers!

Large Pickle Pie

Large Pickle Pie

$19.49

A layer of our special ranch based sauce topped with cheese and slices of pickle!!

Extra Large - 16"

XL Cheese / Build Your Own

XL Cheese / Build Your Own

$16.49

Cheese Pizza/Calzone, or add your choice of Toppings.

XL BLT Pizza

XL BLT Pizza

$21.99

Bacon Pizza Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato!

XL Luau

XL Luau

$21.99

Cinnamon, Pineapple, Ham & Bacon!!

XL 6 Alarm

XL 6 Alarm

$22.99

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, & Banana Peppers!!

XL Buffalo Chicken

XL Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Mild Buffalo Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more Sauce!

XL BBQ Chicken

XL BBQ Chicken

$22.99

Layer of BBQ Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more BBQ Sauce!

XL Margherita Chicken

XL Margherita Chicken

$22.99

Grilled chicken chunks with sliced tomatoes and seasoned with oregano!

XL All the Way

XL All the Way

$23.99

All of the toppings from the Meat and Veggie Pizzas combined!

XL Meat

XL Meat

$23.49

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mild Sausage, & Bacon!

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.49

Ranch base layered with cheese, chunks of grilled chicken, bacon and topped with ranch!

XL Veggie

XL Veggie

$22.99

Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers!

XL Pickle Pie

XL Pickle Pie

$21.99

A layer of our special ranch based sauce topped with cheese and slices of pickle!!

Extras

ITALIAN FOLDOVERS

Small - 10"

Small - Ham & Cheese Foldover

Small - Ham & Cheese Foldover

$15.49

Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Cheese and slices of Ham;, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!

Small - BLT Foldover

Small - BLT Foldover

$15.49

Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Cheese and Bacon;, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!

Small - Buffalo Chicken Foldover

Small - Buffalo Chicken Foldover

$15.99

Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, & Chicken Chunks smothered in more Buffalo Sauce, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!

Medium - 12"

Medium - Ham & Cheese Foldover

Medium - Ham & Cheese Foldover

$16.99

Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Cheese and slices of Ham;, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!

Medium - BLT Foldover

Medium - BLT Foldover

$16.99

Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Cheese and Bacon;, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!

Medium - Buffalo Chicken Foldover

Medium - Buffalo Chicken Foldover

$17.99

Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, & Chicken Chunks smothered in more Buffalo Sauce, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!

Large - 14"

Large - Ham & Cheese Foldover

Large - Ham & Cheese Foldover

$19.99

Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Cheese and slices of Ham;, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!

Large - BLT Foldover

Large - BLT Foldover

$19.99

Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Cheese and Bacon;, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!

Large - Buffalo Chicken Foldover

Large - Buffalo Chicken Foldover

$20.99

Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, & Chicken Chunks smothered in more Buffalo Sauce, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!

Extra Large - 16"

X-Large - Ham & Cheese Foldover

X-Large - Ham & Cheese Foldover

$21.99

Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Cheese and slices of Ham;, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!

X-Large - BLT Foldover

X-Large - BLT Foldover

$21.99

Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Cheese and Bacon;, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!

X-Large - Buffalo Chicken Foldover

X-Large - Buffalo Chicken Foldover

$22.99

Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, & Chicken Chunks smothered in more Buffalo Sauce, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!

N0N-PIZZA MENU

Subs

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$8.99

9" of Ham, Pepperoni & Salami, toasted with layers of Cheese, Banana Peppers, Onions & Italian Dressing, then topped with Lettuce & Tomato!

Double Italian Sub

Double Italian Sub

$10.99

Italian Sub with Double the Meat!

Pizza Sub

Pizza Sub

$8.99

9" bun layered with Sauce, Cheese & Pepperoni and toasted! Served open or closed. Add your choice of toppings for an additional charge.

ATW Sub

ATW Sub

$10.99

9" Pizza Sub with Black & Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers Sausage, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni, and topped with Extra Cheese to hold it all together! Served open faced

Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

9" bun layered with Mayo, Ham & Cheese, toasted, and the topped with fresh Lettuce & Tomato!

Veggie Sub

$8.99

9" bun with all the veggies - Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers. Toasted and served open or closed.

Steak Sub

Steak Sub

$8.99

9" Steak Patty seared and toasted on a bun layered with Mayo, Cheese, Banana Peppers & Onions

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$8.99

9" sub bun toasted with layers of Marinara Sauce, Cheese & Sliced Meatballs!

BLT Sub

BLT Sub

$8.99

Mayo & Bacon toasted on a 9" bun then topped with Lettuce & Tomato!

PLT Sub

PLT Sub

$8.99

Pepperoni and Mayo toasted on a 9" bun then topped with Lettuce & Tomato!

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$10.99

9" bun layered with Ranch, toasted with Grilled Chicken Breast Chunks & Bacon, then topped with Lettuce and Tomato!

Buffalo Chicken Sub

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Chunks smothered in Buffalo sauce, toasted on a 9" bun layered with ranch; then topped with Lettuce & Tomato!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast toasted on a 7" bun layered with Mayo, then topped with Lettuce and Tomato!

Appetizers

Wings

Wings

$9.49+

Traditional or Boneless, fried just right, then served plain, or with your choice of our variety of sauces!

App Platter

App Platter

$10.99

A pile of Onion Rings served alongside 4 Jalapeno Poppers and 4 Mozzarella Sticks!

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.49

6 Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce!

Mac & Cheese Wedges

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$6.49Out of stock

6 of our delicious Mac & Cheese Wedges!

Mozzerella Sticks

Mozzerella Sticks

$7.49

6 Stix served with a side of marinara!

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.49

6 delicious deep fried Jalapeno Peppers covered in cream cheese!

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$7.49

A pile of deep fried Cauliflower bites!

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

A pile of deep fried mushrooms!

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.49

A pile of battered pickles!

French Fries

French Fries

$6.99

A pile of our seasoned fries!

Onion Rings

$6.99

A pile of deep fried rings of deliciousness!

Breads

Cheesebread

Cheesebread

$7.99+

A thick layer of cheese on garlic buttered crust topped with seasoned oregano!

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.99

Two 9" buns layered with garlic butter and cheese, seasoned with oregano and served with a cup of marinara!

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$2.99+

3 or 6 delicious lightly toasted breadsticks, served with a side of marinara. Cheese can be added for additional charge.

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$5.99

2 Brownies, topped with Icing and Chocolate Syrup!