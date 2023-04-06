- Home
- /
- Thornville
- /
- Firehouse Pizza
Firehouse Pizza
No reviews yet
4 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
PIZZA/CALZONE MENU
Personal - 7"
7" - Cheese / Build Your Own
Cheese Pizza/Calzone, or add your choice of Toppings.
7" - BLT
Bacon Pizza Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato!
7" - Luau
Cinnamon, Pineapple, Ham & Bacon!!
7" - 6 Alarm Pizza
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, & Banana Peppers!!
7" - BBQ Chicken
Layer of BBQ Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more BBQ Sauce!
7" - Buffalo Chicken
Mild Buffalo Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more Sauce!
7" - Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base layered with cheese, chunks of grilled chicken, bacon and topped with ranch!
7" - Margherita Chicken
Grilled chicken chunks with sliced tomatoes and seasoned with oregano!
7" - Veggie
Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers!
7" - Meat
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mild Sausage, & Bacon!
7" - All The Way (ATW)
All of the toppings from the Meat and Veggie Pizzas combined!
7" - Pickle Pie
A layer of our special ranch based sauce topped with cheese and slices of pickle!!
Small - 10"
Small - Cheese / Build Your Own
Cheese Pizza/Calzone, or add your choice of Toppings.
Small - All The Way (ATW)
All of the toppings from the Meat and Veggie Pizzas combined!
Small - Meat
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mild Sausage, & Bacon!
Small - Veggie
Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers!
Small - BLT
Bacon Pizza Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato!
Small - Pickle Pie
A layer of our special ranch based sauce topped with cheese and slices of pickle!!
Small - 6 Alarm Pizza
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, & Banana Peppers!!
Small - Luau
Cinnamon, Pineapple, Ham & Bacon!!
Small - BBQ Chicken
Layer of BBQ Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more BBQ Sauce!
Small - Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base layered with cheese, chunks of grilled chicken, bacon and topped with ranch!
Small - Buffalo Chicken
Mild Buffalo Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more Sauce!
Small - Margherita Chicken
Grilled chicken chunks with sliced tomatoes and seasoned with oregano!
Medium - 12"
Medium Cheese / Build Your Own
Cheese Pizza/Calzone, or add your choice of Toppings.
Medium BLT
Bacon Pizza Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato!
Medium Luau
Cinnamon, Pineapple, Ham & Bacon!!
Medium 6 Alarm
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, & Banana Peppers!!
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Mild Buffalo Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more Sauce!
Medium BBQ Chicken
Layer of BBQ Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more BBQ Sauce!
Medium Margherita Chicken
Grilled chicken chunks with sliced tomatoes and seasoned with oregano!
Medium All the Way
All of the toppings from the Meat and Veggie Pizzas combined!
Medium Meat
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mild Sausage, & Bacon!
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base layered with cheese, chunks of grilled chicken, bacon and topped with ranch!
Medium Veggie
Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers!
Medium Pickle Pie
A layer of our special ranch based sauce topped with cheese and slices of pickle!!
Large - 14"
Large Cheese / Build Your Own
Cheese Pizza/Calzone, or add your choice of Toppings.
Large BLT Pizza
Bacon Pizza Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato!
Large Luau
Cinnamon, Pineapple, Ham & Bacon!!
Large 6 Alarm
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, & Banana Peppers!!
Large Buffalo Chicken
Mild Buffalo Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more Sauce!
Large BBQ Chicken
Layer of BBQ Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more BBQ Sauce!
Large Margherita Chicken
Grilled chicken chunks with sliced tomatoes and seasoned with oregano!
Large All the Way
All of the toppings from the Meat and Veggie Pizzas combined!
Large Meat
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mild Sausage, & Bacon!
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base layered with cheese, chunks of grilled chicken, bacon and topped with ranch!
Large Veggie
Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers!
Large Pickle Pie
A layer of our special ranch based sauce topped with cheese and slices of pickle!!
Extra Large - 16"
XL Cheese / Build Your Own
Cheese Pizza/Calzone, or add your choice of Toppings.
XL BLT Pizza
Bacon Pizza Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato!
XL Luau
Cinnamon, Pineapple, Ham & Bacon!!
XL 6 Alarm
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, & Banana Peppers!!
XL Buffalo Chicken
Mild Buffalo Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more Sauce!
XL BBQ Chicken
Layer of BBQ Sauce topped with Cheese & Chicken chunks smothered in more BBQ Sauce!
XL Margherita Chicken
Grilled chicken chunks with sliced tomatoes and seasoned with oregano!
XL All the Way
All of the toppings from the Meat and Veggie Pizzas combined!
XL Meat
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mild Sausage, & Bacon!
XL Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base layered with cheese, chunks of grilled chicken, bacon and topped with ranch!
XL Veggie
Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers!
XL Pickle Pie
A layer of our special ranch based sauce topped with cheese and slices of pickle!!
ITALIAN FOLDOVERS
Small - 10"
Small - Ham & Cheese Foldover
Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Cheese and slices of Ham;, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!
Small - BLT Foldover
Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Cheese and Bacon;, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!
Small - Buffalo Chicken Foldover
Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, & Chicken Chunks smothered in more Buffalo Sauce, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!
Medium - 12"
Medium - Ham & Cheese Foldover
Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Cheese and slices of Ham;, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!
Medium - BLT Foldover
Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Cheese and Bacon;, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!
Medium - Buffalo Chicken Foldover
Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, & Chicken Chunks smothered in more Buffalo Sauce, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!
Large - 14"
Large - Ham & Cheese Foldover
Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Cheese and slices of Ham;, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!
Large - BLT Foldover
Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Cheese and Bacon;, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!
Large - Buffalo Chicken Foldover
Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, & Chicken Chunks smothered in more Buffalo Sauce, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!
Extra Large - 16"
X-Large - Ham & Cheese Foldover
Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Cheese and slices of Ham;, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!
X-Large - BLT Foldover
Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Cheese and Bacon;, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!
X-Large - Buffalo Chicken Foldover
Thin layer of pizza dough topped with Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, & Chicken Chunks smothered in more Buffalo Sauce, cooked, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch, and finally, folded over and topped with melted cheese – Eats like a sandwich!
N0N-PIZZA MENU
Subs
Italian Sub
9" of Ham, Pepperoni & Salami, toasted with layers of Cheese, Banana Peppers, Onions & Italian Dressing, then topped with Lettuce & Tomato!
Double Italian Sub
Italian Sub with Double the Meat!
Pizza Sub
9" bun layered with Sauce, Cheese & Pepperoni and toasted! Served open or closed. Add your choice of toppings for an additional charge.
ATW Sub
9" Pizza Sub with Black & Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers Sausage, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni, and topped with Extra Cheese to hold it all together! Served open faced
Ham & Cheese Sub
9" bun layered with Mayo, Ham & Cheese, toasted, and the topped with fresh Lettuce & Tomato!
Veggie Sub
9" bun with all the veggies - Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers. Toasted and served open or closed.
Steak Sub
9" Steak Patty seared and toasted on a bun layered with Mayo, Cheese, Banana Peppers & Onions
Meatball Sub
9" sub bun toasted with layers of Marinara Sauce, Cheese & Sliced Meatballs!
BLT Sub
Mayo & Bacon toasted on a 9" bun then topped with Lettuce & Tomato!
PLT Sub
Pepperoni and Mayo toasted on a 9" bun then topped with Lettuce & Tomato!
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
9" bun layered with Ranch, toasted with Grilled Chicken Breast Chunks & Bacon, then topped with Lettuce and Tomato!
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Breast Chunks smothered in Buffalo sauce, toasted on a 9" bun layered with ranch; then topped with Lettuce & Tomato!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast toasted on a 7" bun layered with Mayo, then topped with Lettuce and Tomato!
Appetizers
Wings
Traditional or Boneless, fried just right, then served plain, or with your choice of our variety of sauces!
App Platter
A pile of Onion Rings served alongside 4 Jalapeno Poppers and 4 Mozzarella Sticks!
Chicken Fingers
6 Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce!
Mac & Cheese Wedges
6 of our delicious Mac & Cheese Wedges!
Mozzerella Sticks
6 Stix served with a side of marinara!
Jalapeno Poppers
6 delicious deep fried Jalapeno Peppers covered in cream cheese!
Fried Cauliflower
A pile of deep fried Cauliflower bites!
Fried Mushrooms
A pile of deep fried mushrooms!
Fried Pickles
A pile of battered pickles!
French Fries
A pile of our seasoned fries!
Onion Rings
A pile of deep fried rings of deliciousness!
Breads
Cheesebread
A thick layer of cheese on garlic buttered crust topped with seasoned oregano!
Garlic Bread
Two 9" buns layered with garlic butter and cheese, seasoned with oregano and served with a cup of marinara!
Breadsticks
3 or 6 delicious lightly toasted breadsticks, served with a side of marinara. Cheese can be added for additional charge.