Sandwiches
Salad
Hot Table
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
3532 Reviews
$$
83 Freshwater Blvd
Enfield, CT 06082
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
83 Freshwater Blvd, Enfield CT 06082
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
D'Angelo
DA - DEDHAM TEST
Saki Restaurant
Sushi & Ramen House
Smoothville
Come in and try one of our creatively crafted smoothies or bowls!
Angelo's Pizza
Welcome to Angelo's Pizza Enfield Online Ordering Page. We Always Offer Great Family Food at Reasonable Prices! Note: Online ordering prices reflect credit card charges. A 3.98% discount will be applied to cash sales for in store pick-ups only. Thank you