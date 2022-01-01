Go
White Hut

What's Better than the Hut?

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

280 Memorial Avenue • $

Avg 4.2 (315 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Dog$4.25
Hamburg SINGLE$4.00
Shake Chocolate$5.00
Cheeseburg DOUBLE$5.75
French Fries$3.25
Coke can$2.50
Mixed Basket$4.00
Cheeseburg SINGLE$4.25
Hot Dog$4.00
Onion Rings$3.75
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

280 Memorial Avenue

West Springfield MA

Sunday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
