Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill

A family style eatery serving Texas style BBQ with Hawaiian insprired flavors. We've got something for everyone from BBQ to 100% brisket smash burgers, fried fish, raw fish (poke) and more!

1 Page Ave. Ste. 150

Popular Items

Poke Bowl$21.00
Raw diced fresh Island fish, seasoned with soy dressing or spicy aioli, seaweed salad, spicy crab salad, on top of white rice.
Bbq Brisket French Dip Sandwich$19.00
House-smoked Prime Beef Brisket, provolone cheese, applewood smoked bacon on a Mamane Bakery hoagie roll served with au jus
Mochiko Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Mochiko fried chicken thigh, LTO, Gochujang Aioli and Su-Miso drizzle on a King's Hawaiian Sweet Roll.
BBQ Brisket Plate$26.00
12oz of our House-smoked Prime Beef Brisket served with your choice of 2 sides.
Baby Back Ribs Plate$24.00
Half a rack of our House-smoked Baby Back Ribs served with your choice of 2 sides.
Sue's Huli Chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken thigh marinated in our house Huli Sauce on rice with Mac Salad
Fish Tacos$22.00
Grilled, beer battered or blackened, topped with guacamole, salsa, and cilantro sour cream on flour tortillas with rainbow slaw.
Crispy Ribs$12.00
House-smoked Baby Back Ribs, lightly battered, deep fried and glazed with our lilikoi sauce. 3 to an order.
Mochiko Chicken Plate$16.00
Mochiko fried chicken thigh topped with Gochujang Aioli and Su-Miso drizzle.
Cheddar & Green Chile Cornbread$4.00
Served with honey candy butter.
Location

Asheville NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
