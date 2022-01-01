Go
Iguana's Seafood Restaurant

Located in the Pier Villiage on Historic St. Simons Island Georgia, Iguanas Seafood Restaurant offers a wide variety of food for any taste. We are known for our famous fried Wild Georgia Shrimp but also have Steaks, Pasta dishes, Chicken Sandwiches, and probably the best hamburgers you will ever eat.
We offer a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee! Give us a try and let our friendly staff make your next meal a memorable experience you will tell your friends about.

303 Mallery St

Popular Items

Cowboy Chicken$12.99
Kid Chicken Fingers$8.99
Shrimp Dinner$23.99
Hushpuppies$2.99
7 Shrimp Special$12.99
Blackened Alfredo$9.99
Po Boy$12.99
Fish Dinner$19.99
Buffalo Shrimp Appetizer$11.99
Shrimp Salad$13.99
Location

303 Mallery St

Saint Simons Island GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
