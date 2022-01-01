Go
Illiano's Ristorante & Pizzeria

A popular Meriden restaurant with unique Pizzas, Pasta, Fresh Burgers, Large Salads, Dinners, Grinders, Slices, homemade desserts. Illiano's has the capability, creativity, and ingenuity to produce just about anything you desire.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

510a West Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (2807 reviews)

Popular Items

Slice Chorizo Honey$4.25
Slice Big Mac$4.50
Slice Pulled Pork & Mac$4.50
Spin And Art Slice$4.50
Slice Cheese$3.00
Slice Baked Potato$4.50
Gormet Slice$4.50
Slice Buffalo Chicken$4.50
Chips$1.85
Deep River Chips, Original Sea Salt, BBQ, Salt & Vinegar, Sour Cream and Onion, Cheddar Horseradish, and Maui Onion.
Calzone$10.00
Ricotta and Mozzarella.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

510a West Main St

Meriden CT

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

