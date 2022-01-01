Go
Chicken Biggs

Fast food/Takeout counter

896 Gordon Nagle Trail

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken$5.00
pickles
Pottsville Hot$5.75
hot sauce, pickles, jalapenos, pepper jack, lettuce, & tomato
Standard$5.50
lettuce, tomato
Hand Cut Fries$2.50
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.50
Waffle Fries$2.50
Wings$8.00
6,8 ($10.00),10 ($12.00) ,12 ($14.00) available in medium, hot, M80, Hot N' Honey
Boss Stack$6.25
double deck chicken thigh with special sauce, lettuce, & tomato
Sharp Mountain Fries$8.50
chicken tender, chedder curds, choice of medium, hot, M80, Hot N' Honey
Gold$5.75
lettuce, tomato, pickles, american cheese, & Yuengling Sauce
Location

896 Gordon Nagle Trail

Pottsville PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
