Chicken Biggs
Fast food/Takeout counter
896 Gordon Nagle Trail
Popular Items
Location
896 Gordon Nagle Trail
Pottsville PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Charlie's Pizza & Sub Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Pressed Coffee & Books
Independently owned coffee shop and used bookstore, with coffee roasted in-house!
The Park Tavern & Grille
Come in and enjoy! New American cuisine and spirits
Wheel Restaurant
WHEEL is a build your own gourmet grilled cheese concept, featuring over 75 ingredients, including awesome apps, local craft beers and seasonal drinks!