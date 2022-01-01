Go
Indian Falls Log Cabin Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

1227 Gilmore Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (978 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1227 Gilmore Rd

Corfu NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
