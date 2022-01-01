Indian Falls Log Cabin Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
1227 Gilmore Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1227 Gilmore Rd
Corfu NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Homeslice 33 Pizzeria LLC
We are a takeout and delivery pizzeria. We do have minimal seating. Our menu consists of Pizza, Wings, Subs, Salads and traditional fryer foods. Come in and enjoy!
Yogi's Brick Oven Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Caryville Inn
Come on in and enjoy!
Sport of Kings Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!