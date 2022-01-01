Go
Inta Juice Estes

Come in and enjoy! Inta Juice offers 'REAL" Fruit Smoothies, Fresh Juiced Veggie Blends, Wheatgrass and Ginger-Lemon Shots, and our yummy Breakfast Bowls.

184 E Elkhorn Ave

Popular Items

Watermelon Wave
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
Chai High
Fat-Free Milk, Chai Tea, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry
Chocolate Monkey
Cashew Milk, Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Whey Protein
Purple Hippie Bowl
100% Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger, Kale, Spinach, Acai, Pineapple, Aronia Berry. Served in a bowl and topped wiht Granola, Chia Seeds, Seasonal Fruit, and Honey.
Banana Berry Burst*
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Honey, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Choice between Strawberry, Blueberry, or Both
Summer's Dream
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach
Tastes Like Skittles
Watermelon Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry
2oz Ginger Shot
Lean N Green
Lemon, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery
Love Potion #9
Watermelon Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Blackberry
Estes Park CO

