Jack's Place
Come in and enjoy!
2643 N Il
Popular Items
Location
2643 N Il
North Utica IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Original Pancake House Normal
Come in and enjoy great breakfast!
Redbone’s
Where Bourbon Street meets Beale Street!
Come on down for some delicious food, tasty drinks and awesome live music. Since 2006!
Half Shell Oyster House
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!