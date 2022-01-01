Go
Jack's Place

Come in and enjoy!

2643 N Il

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Salad$3.50
carrot, tomato, cucumber
large 16" pizza$16.00
We cook our pizza from scratch! Average cook and wait time is 45 minutes.
12 Jumbo Wings$17.75
breaded, bone in. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
6 Jumbo Wings$9.75
breaded, bone in. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
parmesan garlic fries$10.00
served with peppercorn aioli
fries$3.75
Fettucine Alfredo$18.95
add chicken or shrimp $5, served with garlic bread and side salad
xtra garlic bread slice$1.50
small 12" pizza$11.75
We cook our pizza from scratch! Average cook and wait time is 45 minutes.
Beef Burger$11.75
Add cheese or bacon $1. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side and choice of fries or salad. Upgrade to sweet potato fries for $1
Location

2643 N Il

North Utica IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
